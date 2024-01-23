search
Marți, 23 Ianuarie 2024
Adevărul
search
menu
Home Știri interne Știri locale Știri externe Politică Economie Sport Stil de viață Showbiz Opinii Cele mai citite 🔥 Adevărul Live Adevărul de weekend Anunțuri în ziar
search
menu
Ultimele știri ⏱️România la EURO 2024Război în UcrainaRăzboi în IsraelIstoria zilei

Premiile Oscar 2024. Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO

0
0
Publicat:

Cel mai așteptat eveniment din lumea filmului va avea loc pe 10 martie, iar gazda galei va fi nimeni altul decât Jimmy Kimmel. Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 96-a ediție a premiilor Oscar au fost anunțate marți, 23 ianuarie, relatează CNN.

Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 96-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar. foto oscars.org (Arhivă)
Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 96-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar. foto oscars.org (Arhivă)

Filmul „Oppenheimer” conduce detașat cu 13 nominalizări, iar „Poor Things/ Sărmane creaturi”, cu Emma Stone, a obținut 11 nominalizări. De asemenea, drama lui Martin Scorsese „Killers of the Flower Moon/ Crimele din Osage County: Bani însângerați” a obținut 10 nominalizări.

Cel mai bun film 

  • „American Fiction” 
  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Past Lives” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal 

  • Bradley Cooper, „Maestro” 
  • Colman Domingo, „Rustin” 
  • Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers” 
  • Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction” 

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal 

  • Annette Bening, „Nyad” 
  • Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • Carey Mulligan, „Maestro” 
  • Emma Stone, „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar 

  • Sterling K. Brown, „American Fiction” 
  • Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer” 
  • Ryan Gosling, „Barbie” 
  • Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things” 

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar 

  • Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple” 
  • America Ferrera, „Barbie” 
  • Jodie Foster, „Nyad” 
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers” 

Cel mai bun regizor 

  • Justine Triet, „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer” 
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things” 
  • Jonathan Glazer, „The Zone of Interest” 

Cea mai bună imagine 

  • „El Conde” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun film străin 

  • „The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany 
  • „Io Capitano,” Italy 
  • „Perfect Days,” Japan 
  • „Society of the Snow,” Spain 
  • „The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom 

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat 

  • „American Fiction” 
  • „Barbie” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „The Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun scenariu original 

  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „May December” 
  • „Past Lives” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action 

  • „The After” 
  • „Invincible” 
  • „Knight of Fortune” 
  • „Red, White and Blue” 
  • „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie 

  • „Letter to a Pig” 
  • „Ninety-Five Senses” 
  • „Our Uniform” 
  • „Pachyderme” 
  • „War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” 

Cel mai bun film de animație 

  • „The Boy and the Heron” 
  • „Elemental” 
  • „Nimona” 
  • „Robot Dreams” 
  • „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar 

  • „The ABCs of Book Banning” 
  • „The Barber of Little Rock” 
  • „Island In Between” 
  • „The Last Repair Shop” 
  • „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” 

Cel mai bun film documentar 

  • „Bobi Wine: The People’s President” 
  • „The Eternal Memory” 
  • „Four Daughters” 
  • „To Kill a Tiger” 
  • „20 Days in Mariupol” 

Cel mai bun cântec original 

  • „The Fire Inside” din „Flamin’ Hot” 
  • „I’m Just Ken” din „Barbie” 
  • „It Never Went Away” din „American Symphony” 
  • „Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” din „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „What Was I Made For?” din „Barbie” 

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală 

  • „American Fiction” 
  • „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Machiaj și coafură 

  • „Golda” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 
  • „Society of the Snow” 

Cele mai bune costume 

  • „Barbie” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Napoleon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun montaj 

  • „Anatomy of a Fall” 
  • „The Holdovers” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cel mai bun sunet 

  • „The Creator” 
  • „Maestro” 
  • „Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „The Zone of Interest” 

Cel mai bun design de producție 

  • „Barbie” 
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” 
  • „Napoleon” 
  • „Oppenheimer” 
  • „Poor Things” 

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale 

  • „The Creator” 
  • „Godzilla Minus One” 
  • „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” 
  • „Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” 
  • „Napoleon” 
Filme

Top articole

loading Se încarcă comentariile...

Partenerii noștri

image
O tânără s-a dus în Turcia să facă o operație pentru slăbit. După intervenție, i s-a făcut rău în avion și a murit
digi24.ro
image
Escrocherie de un milion de euro la Ploiești. Cum se vindea același apartament către mai mulți cumpărători
stirileprotv.ro
image
Nominalizări Oscar 2024. Oppenheimer se luptă pentru premii la 13 categorii. Barbie, opt nominalizări
observatornews.ro
image
De ce extrema dreaptă distruge competiția în Occident. Un matematician explică ecuația: "Nu există străini? Pot fi inventați"
ziare.com
image
VIDEO Ce a pățit un soldat rus care a cerut actele unui comandant al mercenarilor lui Kadîrov. "Ce dracu a fost în mintea ta?"
digi24.ro
image
Radu Banciu L-A DISTRUS pe Adrian Mutu: 'ORIBIL'. Halucinant ce i-a mai...
playtech.ro
image
Alimentele pe care trebuie să le eviți dacă nu vrei să ai insomnii. Mulți români le consumă, fără să cunoască efectele lor
fanatik.ro
image
Furtuna Isha lovește România. Fenomen periculos pentru șoferi
evz.ro
image
Cauza morții cântăreței Carmen Lela! Artista suferea de o boală cumplită: „Medicii de acolo au zis că n-au întâlnit așa ceva în 30 de ani”
kanald.ro
image
Mutu, derutat de vestea pe care a primit-o în direct înainte să semneze cu CFR: „Pf! Asta nu sună bine”
playsport.ro
image
Detaliul la care trebuie să fiți atenți când cumpărați pate de ficat! Puțini români acordă importanță acestui lucru
antena3.ro
image
Bianca Drăgușanu, replică acidă la adresa Loredanei Groza! A atacat-o dur pe artistă
wowbiz.ro
image
A jucat la FCSB, a îmbrăcat o haină care costă 200 de euro și s-a fotografiat în lift. ”La ce service-auto te-ai angajat?”
digisport.ro
image
Măruță, foarte supărat pe cei care râd de asemănarea dintre Jean de la Craiova și fiul său. Tună și fulgeră! ''Vă ajută pe voi treaba asta, vă face să vă simțiți mai bine?''
romaniatv.net
image
A murit marele CÂNTĂREŢ! Idolul tuturor românilor înainte de Revoluţie
capital.ro
image
Obișnuit să fie în atenția fanilor, Leo Messi a intrat într-un bar, dar toate privirile au fost ațintite spre altcineva. Cine l-a eclipsat pe marele fotbalist. FOTO
gsp.ro
image
FOTO. Prezentatoarea TV a fost înșelată cu prietena ei cea mai bună, un manechin celebru
prosport.ro
image
Cât de frumoasă este unica fiică a lui Miodrag Belodedici. Imagini rare cu superba Zandalee
as.ro
image
Șocul pe care l-a avut un fotograf din Bucovina, după ce o bătrânică l-a oprit pe stradă: „Realitatea m-a lovit direct în plex! Mi s-au înmuiat genunchii! Îmi vine să urlu, să țip ...”
actualitate.net
image
Doi soți din Galați au dat lovitura cu o super afacere pe timpul iernii. Oamenii s-au îmbogățit rapid
actualitate.net
image
Primește milioane de euro de fiecare dată când e înșelată de soț: ”Scrie negru pe alb”
digisport.ro
YouTube Instagram RSS
Ultimele știri
Cele mai citite

Click!

image
Povestea incredibilă de iubire dintre doi foști prizonieri de la Auschwitz. S-au cunoscut în lagăr, apoi nu s-au mai întâlnit 71 de ani
image
Dacia Sandero, vicecampioană la vânzări în Europa. Ce mașini au fost cele mai căutate

OK! Magazine

image
Reacția lui Harry și a lui Meg după problemele de sănătate ale Regelui Charles și ale lui Kate Middleton

Click! Pentru femei

image
Ce părere are Regele Charles al III-lea despre nora lui, Kate Middleton

Click! Sănătate

image
Ejaculările îi feresc pe bărbaţi de această boală!