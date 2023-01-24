Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar.

Cel mai așteptat eveniment din lumea filmului va avea loc pe 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar. Este a treia oară când cunoscutul actor de comedie şi prezentator de talk-show este ales ca gazdă a galei.

Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2023 au fost anunțate într-o transmisiune live de actorii Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams.

Nominalizări Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Triangle of Sadness“

„Women Talking“

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Cate Blanchett în „Tár“

Ana de Armas în „Blonde“

Andrea Riseborough în „To Leslie“

Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans“

Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Austin Butler în „Elvis“

Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brendan Fraser în „The Whale“

Paul Mescal în „Aftersun“

Bill Nighy în „Living“

Cel mai bun regizor

Todd Field („Tár“)

Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)

Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)

Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar

Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Hong Chau în „The Whale“

Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Stephanie Hsu în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

Cel mai bun sunet

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Elvis“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„All Quiet on the Western Fron“

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“

„Living“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Women Talking“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Triangle of Sadness“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

“The Red Suitcase“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“

„The Flying Sailor“

„Ice Merchants“

„My Year of Dicks“

„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brian Tyree Henry în „Causeway“

Judd Hirsch în „The Fabelmans“

Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cântec original

„Applause“ din „Tell It like a Woman”

„Hold My Hand“ din „Top Gun: Maverick”

„Lift Me Up“ din „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

„Naatu Naatu“ din „RRR”

„This Is a Life“ din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

„All That Breathes“

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“

„Fire of Love“

„A House Made of Splinters“

„Navalny“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The Elephant Whisperers“

„Haulout“

„How Do You Measure a Year? “

„The Martha Mitchell Effect“

„Stranger at the Gate“

Cel mai bun film străin

„All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)

„Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)

„Close“ (Belgia)

„EO“ (Polonia)

„The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“

„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“

„The Sea Beast“

„Turning Red“

Machiaj și coafură

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„The Whale“

Cea mai bună imagine

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“

„Elvis“

„Empire of Light“

„Tár“

Design de producţie

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„Babylon“

„Elvis“

„The Fabelmans“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cel mai bun montaj

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“