search
Marți, 24 Ianuarie 2023
Adevărul
search
menu
Home Știri interne Știri locale Știri externe Politică Economie Sport Stil de viață Showbiz Opinii Cele mai citite 🔥 Adevărul Live
search
menu
Ultimele știri ⏱️Război în UcrainaIstoria zilei

Oscar 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO

0
0

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar.

Cel mai așteptat eveniment din lumea filmului va avea loc pe 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar. Este a treia oară când cunoscutul actor de comedie şi prezentator de talk-show este ales ca gazdă a galei.

Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2023 au fost anunțate într-o transmisiune live de actorii Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams.

Statueta Oscar
Premiile Oscar 2023 au loc la pe 12 martie, la Los Angeles FOTO Shutterstock

Nominalizări Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film

Avatar The Way of Water jpg

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Triangle of Sadness“

„Women Talking“

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Ana de Armas în rolul Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas în rolul Marilyn Monroe, „Blonde“ FOTO Profimedia

Cate Blanchett în „Tár“

Ana de Armas în „Blonde“

Andrea Riseborough în „To Leslie“

Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans“

Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Austin Butler în „Elvis“

Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brendan Fraser în „The Whale“

Paul Mescal în „Aftersun“

Bill Nighy în „Living“

Cel mai bun regizor

Todd Field („Tár“)

Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)

Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)

Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar

Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Hong Chau în „The Whale“

Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Stephanie Hsu în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

Cel mai bun sunet

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Elvis“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„All Quiet on the Western Fron“

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“

„Living“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Women Talking“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Triangle of Sadness“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

“The Red Suitcase“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“

„The Flying Sailor“

„Ice Merchants“

„My Year of Dicks“

„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brian Tyree Henry în „Causeway“

Judd Hirsch în „The Fabelmans“

Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cântec original

„Applause“ din  „Tell It like a Woman”

„Hold My Hand“ din „Top Gun: Maverick”

„Lift Me Up“ din „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

„Naatu Naatu“ din „RRR”

„This Is a Life“ din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

„All That Breathes“

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“

„Fire of Love“

„A House Made of Splinters“

„Navalny“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The Elephant Whisperers“

„Haulout“

„How Do You Measure a Year? “

„The Martha Mitchell Effect“

„Stranger at the Gate“

Cel mai bun film străin

 „All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)

„Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)

„Close“ (Belgia)

„EO“ (Polonia)

„The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“

„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“

„The Sea Beast“

„Turning Red“

Machiaj și coafură

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„The Whale“

Cea mai bună imagine

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“

„Elvis“

„Empire of Light“

„Tár“

Design de producţie

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„Babylon“

„Elvis“

„The Fabelmans“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cel mai bun montaj

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Filme

Top articole

loading Se încarcă comentariile...
YouTube Instagram RSS
Ultimele știri
Cele mai citite

Click!

image
Cei mai ghinioniști câștigători de la loto. Au pierdut 200 de milioane de euro într-o zi
image
Delia reacționează după ce Ana Oroș a fost ucisă de câini, în Capitală. Ce mesaj dur a transmis artista

OK! Magazine

image
Kate Middleton și Prințul William sunt îngrijorați din cauza lui Charlotte. Nu vor să sufere precum Harry

Click! Pentru femei

image
Cum se menține Shakira în formă. 3 exerciții din antrenamentul ei

Click! Sănătate

image
Care este greutatea ideală în funcţie de înălţime

Partenerii noștri

image
GALERIE FOTO Doja Cat a uimit publicul la Săptămâna Modei din Paris cu o ținută nemaivăzută
digi24.ro
image
O femeie gardian a întreținut relații intime cu un deținut, apoi și-a folosit vaginul pentru a aduce în închisoare trabucuri
stirileprotv.ro
image
Cât de realist este scenariul în care Bucureștiul va fi ocolit pe autostradă în 2023. Drumul între A1 și A2 ar dura 20 de minute
ziare.com
image
ANAF vinde mașini: Dacia Sandero la 2500 de euro, Mazda RX8 la 4000 euro, dar și modele Mercedes și Audi la peste 10.000 de euro
digi24.ro
image
Maşini confiscate, scoase la vânzare de ANAF. Aşa poţi cumpăra o Sandero cu 2.500 de euro. Cât costă un Mercedes
playtech.ro
image
„Era fără haine pe ea, erau rupte, împrăștiate peste tot”. Ana Oroș a avut atât de multe mușcături pe corp, încât numărul lor nu a putut fi identificat
kanald.ro
image
„Tânărul dubios” pe care Nadia Comăneci îl primea în dormitor. Presa din străinătate dezvăluiri despre viața marii campioane
playsport.ro
image
Umilință cumplită pentru România! Bulgaria și Austria ne-au dat lovitura: Oare cu ce am greșit ca să fim batjocoriți
capital.ro
image
„A alergat pe teren cu iubita dezbrăcată în spate”. Celebru în România, Adrian a ajuns pe prima pagină a tabloidelor din Anglia: „Era isterie”
gsp.ro
image
FOTO. Simona Halep a ridicat gradele în termometre la Dubai! Ce outfit de plajă a avut
prosport.ro
image
Iubire ca în filme între doi cântăreți de muzică populară. „Am fost la un pas să ne căsătorim”
evz.ro
pasaport de asia concurs 5 jpeg
Cum poți participa și tu la filmările Asia Express, alături de vedete și de producători
Vedete românești