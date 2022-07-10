Protestatarii continuă să ocupe reşedinţa preşedintelui din Sri Lanka: au găsit milioane de rupii, i-au mâncat mâncarea şi s-au filmat la sală VIDEO

Cel puţin patru miniştri ai guvernului din Sri Lanka au demisionat duminică, iar alţi câţiva urmează să ia aceeaşi decizie, a declarat un oficial guvernamental. Demisiile au fost depuse la câteva ore după ce preşedintele şi premierul ţării s-au oferit să plece din funcţii pentru a-i linişti pe protestatarii furioşi pe modul în care au gestionat criza economică.
Protesters who seized the residence of the head of Sri Lanka found a huge amount of money there.— Jim yakus (@SJIMYAKUS) July 10, 2022
Millions of rupees were in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's closet, local media reported. Eyewitnesses published a video online, in which they allegedly counted 17.8 million. pic.twitter.com/fwxCZiM8FJ
Protesters exercise in the gym at the residence of the President of #SriLanka. pic.twitter.com/BnY4rJZ0OQ— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 10, 2022
JUST IN: The demonstrators take advantage of the kitchen of the President of the Sri Lanka in his residence.The population has been suffering for months from shortages of fuel, foodstuffs as well as daily power cuts and galloping inflation. pic.twitter.com/T9l4pH21m4— Personal Blog Media News (@pbmnews) July 9, 2022
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: