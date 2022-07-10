adevarul.ro International

Protestatarii continuă să ocupe reşedinţa preşedintelui din Sri Lanka: au găsit milioane de rupii, i-au mâncat mâncarea şi s-au filmat la sală VIDEO

FOTO EPA-EFE

Cel puţin patru miniştri ai guvernului din Sri Lanka au demisionat duminică, iar alţi câţiva urmează să ia aceeaşi decizie, a declarat un oficial guvernamental. Demisiile au fost depuse la câteva ore după ce preşedintele şi premierul ţării s-au oferit să plece din funcţii pentru a-i linişti pe protestatarii furioşi pe modul în care au gestionat criza economică.

 
Sute de protestatari au continuat să ocupe duminică reşedinţa oficială a preşedintelui, biroul acestuia şi pe cel al prim-ministrului în capitala ţării, Colombo, conform Digi 24.
 
De altfel în reşedinţa prezidenţială, protestatarii ar fi găsit milioane de rupii, pe care le-au predat mai apoi echipelor de securitate, potrivit presei locale.
 
Într-o înregistrare video care s-a viralizat pe reţelele sociale pare să-i arate pe protestatari cum numără bancnotele găsite în reşedinţa lui Rajapaksa.
 
 
În alte înregistrări publicate pe reţelele sociale protestatarii sunt văzuţi distrându-se în sala de gimnastică a preşedintelui fugar, făcând baie în piscina acestuia sau înfruptându-se din bucatele pregătite pentru acesta în bucătăria prezidenţială. 
Reamintim că şeful parlamentului a anunţat sâmbătă că preşedintele Sri Lankăi, Gotabaya Rajapaksa va demisiona miercurea viitoare, pe 13 iulie. Anterior, premierul Ranil Wickremesinghe anunţase că este gata să-şi dea demisia pentru a lăsa loc unui guvern de uniune naţională.
 
Anunţurile au fost făcute la finalul unei zile de proteste violente în care numeroşi protestatari furioşi au luat cu asalt reşedinţa oficială a preşedintelui şi au incendiat casa premierului. Trei persoane au fost reţinute în acest caz.
 
Atât preşedintele cât şi premierul se aflau în siguranţă, în timp ce cel puţin 45 de persoane au fost rănite în urma ciocnirilor dintre poliţie şi protestatari, 
 
După cum a spus Wickramasinghe într-un interviu exclusiv pentru TASS săptămâna aceasta, ţara se confruntă cu cea mai gravă criză din istoria modernă.
 
Sri Lanka se confruntă cu o penurie serioasă de valută străină, combustibil şi produse petroliere, îngrăşăminte, produse pentru anumite grupuri de populaţie şi medicamente. El estimează că va dura trei ani sau mai mult pentru a depăşi complet criza economică.
 
Sri Lanka este în incapacitate de plată încă din aprilie. Ţara asiatică, a cărei datorii externe se ridică la 51 de miliarde de dolari, a început negocieri cu Fondul Monetar Internaţional (FMI) pentru un credit de salvare.
Proteste în Sri Lanka, mulţimea a luat cu asalt palatul prezidenţial şi alte clădiri oficiale
