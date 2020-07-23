Demi Lovato s-a logodit. Cine este viitorul ei soţ şi cum arată inelul FOTO

Cântăreaţa Demi Lovato (27 de ani) şi actorul Max Ekrich (29 de ani) au anunţat că urmează să se căsătorească, după câteva luni de relaţie.
„Mi-am dat seama că te iubesc din prima clipă în care te-am cunoscut“, a scris artista în dreptul imaginilor. „A fost ceva ce nu pot explica cuiva care nu a simţit pe pielea lui dar, din fericire, şi tu ai simţit la fel. Nu m-am simţit niciodată iubită în acest fel, necondiţionat, în viaţa mea (doar de către părinţi) cu defecte, cu tot“, a adăugat Demi Lovato.
Actorul, la rândul lui, a mărturisit că nu mai vrea să aştepte niciun moment până la căsătoria cu Demi Lovato. „Tu eşti fiecare cântec de dragoste, fiecare film, fiecare vers, fiecare poezie, tot ceea ce am visat şi chiar mai mult“.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
