search
Duminică, 14 Ianuarie 2024
Adevărul
search
menu
Home Știri interne Știri locale Știri externe Politică Economie Sport Stil de viață Showbiz Opinii Cele mai citite 🔥 Adevărul Live Adevărul de weekend Anunțuri în ziar
search
menu
Ultimele știri ⏱️România la EURO 2024Război în UcrainaRăzboi în IsraelIstoria zilei

Premiile Emmy: Care sunt nominalizările la principalele categorii

0
0
Publicat:

Amânată timp de patru luni din cauza grevei actorilor şi a scenariştilor de la Hollywood, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Emmy va avea loc, în sfârşit, luni, transmite AFP, citată de Agerpres.

În cursă pentru premiile Emmy, echivalentul Oscarurilor în industria televiziunii, conduce ultimul sezon al serialuluiSuccession", difuzat de HBO, conduce în cursa pentru aceste premii, echivalentul Oscarurilor în industria televiziunii.

Nominalizările, pe categorii

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii din cadrul celei de-a 75-a ediţii a premiilor Emmy, care celebrează cele mai bune producţii de televiziune americane şi care vor fi decernate luni, la Los Angeles, arată astfel:

Cel mai bun serial dramatic: „Andor", „Better Call Saul", „The Crown", „House of the Dragon", „The Last of Us", „Succession", „The White Lotus", „Yellowjackets".

Cel mai bun serial de comedie: Abbott Elementary", „Barry", „The Bear", „Jury Duty", „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", „Only Murders in the Building", „Ted Lasso", „Wednesday".

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramatic: Jeff Bridges („The Old Man"), Brian Cox („Succession"), Kieran Culkin („Succession"), Bob Odenkirk („Better Call Saul"), Pedro Pascal („The Last of Us"), Jeremy Strong („Succession").

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramatic: Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters"), Melanie Lynskey („Yellowjackets"), Elisabeth Moss („The Handmaid's Tale"), Bella Ramsey („The Last of Us"), Keri Russell („The Diplomat"), Sarah Snook („Succession").

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie: Bill Hader („Barry"), Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building"), Jason Segel („Shrinking"), Jason Sudeikis („Ted Lasso"), Jeremy Allen White („The Bear").

Citește și: Tema muzicală a serialului „The White Lotus”, hit pe ringul de dans din cluburi și festivaluri | VIDEO

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie: Christina Applegate („Dead to Me"), Rachel Brosnahan („The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Quinta Brunson („Abbott Elementary"), Natasha Lyonne („Poker Face"), Jenna Ortega („Wednesday").

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic: F. Murray Abraham („The White Lotus"), Nicholas Braun („Succession"), Michael Imperioli („The White Lotus"), Theo James („The White Lotus"), Matthew Macfadyen („Succession"), Alan Ruck („Succession"), Will Sharpe („The White Lotus"), Alexander Skarsgard („Succession").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic: Jennifer Coolidge („The White Lotus"), Elizabeth Debicki („The Crown"), Meghann Fahy ("The White Lotus"), Sabrina Impacciatore („The White Lotus"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), J. Smith-Cameron ("Succession"), Simona Tabasco ("The White Lotus").

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie: Anthony Carrigan („Barry"), Phil Dunster („Ted Lasso"), Brett Goldstein („Ted Lasso"), James Marsden („Jury Duty"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach („The Bear"), Tyler James Williams („Abbott Elementary"), Henry Winkler („Barry").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie: Alex Borstein („The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Ayo Edebiri („The Bear"), Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"), Sheryl Lee Ralph („Abbott Elementary"), Juno Temple („Ted Lasso"), Hannah Waddingham („Ted Lasso"), Jessica Williams („Shrinking").

Cea mai bună miniserie TV: „Beef" (Netflix), „Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix), „Daisy Jones & the Six" (Prime Video), „Fleishman Is in Trouble" (FX), „Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Disney+).

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie: Taron Egerton („Black Bird"), Kumail Nanjiani („Welcome to Chippendales"), Evan Peters („Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"), Daniel Radcliffe („Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"), Michael Shannon ("George & Tammy"), Steven Yeun („Beef").

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie: Lizzy Caplan („Fleishman Is in Trouble"), Jessica Chastain („George & Tammy"), Dominique Fishback („Swarm"), Kathryn Hahn („Tiny Beautiful Things"), Riley Keough („Daisy Jones & the Six"), Ali Wong („Beef").

Cel mai bun reality-show: „The Amazing Race" (CBS), „RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1), „Survivor" (CBS), „Top Chef" (Bravo), „The Voice" (NBC).

În topul nominalizărilor la cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy conduce serialul „Succession" (27 de nominalizări), urmat de „The Last Of Us" (24), „The White Lotus" (23) şi „Ted Lasso" (21).

TV

Top articole

loading Se încarcă comentariile...

Partenerii noștri

image
GALERIE FOTO La vârsta de 92 de ani, Carmen este cel mai în vârstă model din lume. Anul trecut a apărut pe coperta Vogue
tinyurl.com
image
Momente tensionate la protestele fermierilor și transportatorilor. Un mascat a scos arma din dotare și a îndreptat-o spre un șofer | VIDEO
stirileprotv.ro
image
Școala de șoferi gratis pentru o categorie de români. Ce condiții trebuie îndeplinite
observatornews.ro
image
Omar Hayssam, condamnat pentru denunțul calomnios la adresa lui Mircea Sandu: „Si-a asumat în totalitate acurateţea şi veridicitatea vituperaţiilor” MOTIVARE
ziare.com
image
GALERIE FOTO Coreea de Nord a scos la vânzare prima excursie pentru străini de după pandemie. Cât costă 4 zile în stațiunea Masikryong
digi24.ro
image
BOMBĂ! Simona Halep, într-un SUTIEN de baie MINUSCUL! WOW: e prima oară când apare așa în public
playtech.ro
image
Cuvântul din limba română care se termină în 4 consoane. Nu te-ar mai fi închis nimeni niciodată la Fazan dacă știai aceste secrete
fanatik.ro
image
A murit un mare profesor. Toți studenții îl plâng
evz.ro
image
Lista completă a zilelor libere pe care le au românii în 2024
kanald.ro
image
Van der Vaart semnează cu o echipă din România! „Patronul” lui va fi un antreprenor care deține mai multe saloane de tatuaje
playsport.ro
image
Horoscop 15 ianuarie 2023. Leii au nevoie de o trezire la realitate, Scorpionii sunt îndrăgiți de karma
antena3.ro
image
Naomi Hedman confirmă că se iubește cu un alt bărbat, după zvonurile despărțirii de Florin Ristei?! Gestul pe care l-a făcut acum în mediul online a ridicat semne de întrebare
wowbiz.ro
image
Englezii l-au descoperit pe românul ”miliardar de care n-ai auzit”, care e mai bogat decât Ronaldo și Messi la un loc
digisport.ro
image
Momente cumplite pentru Silvana Rîciu. S-a trezit cu o datorie de 40.000 de lei: De unde să dau acești bani? Am trei copii, au nevoi, merg la școală
romaniatv.net
image
A murit MAREA DOAMNĂ a filmului! S-a aşternut tăcerea peste ţară
capital.ro
image
Mădălina Ghenea, despre un român celebru: „Nu știam cine este, a trebuit să-l caut pe Google”
gsp.ro
image
FOTO. Arbitra care face furori pe teren cu formele ei. Larissa preferă ținutele mulate pe corp
prosport.ro
image
Cea mai cunoscută amantă din România s-a năpustit asupra celei mai bogate românce, care s-a măritat cu un bărbat de 78 de ani!
as.ro
image
Gestul de admirat al lui Alexandru Ciucu față de Alina Sorescu, la ziua fiicei lor, Carolina. Ce cadou i-a făcut artistei
actualitate.net
image
Valul de ură la adresa Evei nu se oprește. Influencerii de pe TikTok îi taxează dur pe Andra și Măruță: „Când facem bani cu copilul e bun, nu? Ați făcut-o panou publicitar de când s-a născut”
actualitate.net
image
Soția de 18 ani a lui Sadio Mane a rupt tăcerea, după căsătoria aranjată. Vedeta despre care spune că nici nu a auzit
digisport.ro
YouTube Instagram RSS
Ultimele știri
Cele mai citite

Click!

image
Mara Bănică reacționează în scandalul Eva Măruță. Ce spune despre prestația micuței: „Uneori mi-e rușine că-s româncă”
image
A fost fericitul câștigător al premiului cel mare la Loto, însă a fost nevoit să se ascundă. De ce vrea să se mute din țară: „Îmi doresc să nu fi câștigat”

OK! Magazine

image
"Trăiască regele!", cuvintele Reginei Margrethe după abdicare și sărutul pasional al noilor suverani ai Danemarcei

Click! Pentru femei

image
Jennifer Lopez nu s-a putut opri din râs în timpul filmării unei secvențe de sex

Click! Sănătate

image
Ce vezi prima dată în imagine? Iată ce arată despre tine!