Premiile Emmy: Care sunt nominalizările la principalele categorii

Amânată timp de patru luni din cauza grevei actorilor şi a scenariştilor de la Hollywood, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Emmy va avea loc, în sfârşit, luni, transmite AFP, citată de Agerpres.

În cursă pentru premiile Emmy, echivalentul Oscarurilor în industria televiziunii, conduce ultimul sezon al serialului „Succession", difuzat de HBO, conduce în cursa pentru aceste premii, echivalentul Oscarurilor în industria televiziunii.

Nominalizările, pe categorii

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii din cadrul celei de-a 75-a ediţii a premiilor Emmy, care celebrează cele mai bune producţii de televiziune americane şi care vor fi decernate luni, la Los Angeles, arată astfel:

Cel mai bun serial dramatic: „Andor", „Better Call Saul", „The Crown", „House of the Dragon", „The Last of Us", „Succession", „The White Lotus", „Yellowjackets".

Cel mai bun serial de comedie: „Abbott Elementary", „Barry", „The Bear", „Jury Duty", „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", „Only Murders in the Building", „Ted Lasso", „Wednesday".

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramatic: Jeff Bridges („The Old Man"), Brian Cox („Succession"), Kieran Culkin („Succession"), Bob Odenkirk („Better Call Saul"), Pedro Pascal („The Last of Us"), Jeremy Strong („Succession").

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramatic: Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters"), Melanie Lynskey („Yellowjackets"), Elisabeth Moss („The Handmaid's Tale"), Bella Ramsey („The Last of Us"), Keri Russell („The Diplomat"), Sarah Snook („Succession").

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie: Bill Hader („Barry"), Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building"), Jason Segel („Shrinking"), Jason Sudeikis („Ted Lasso"), Jeremy Allen White („The Bear").

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie: Christina Applegate („Dead to Me"), Rachel Brosnahan („The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Quinta Brunson („Abbott Elementary"), Natasha Lyonne („Poker Face"), Jenna Ortega („Wednesday").

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic: F. Murray Abraham („The White Lotus"), Nicholas Braun („Succession"), Michael Imperioli („The White Lotus"), Theo James („The White Lotus"), Matthew Macfadyen („Succession"), Alan Ruck („Succession"), Will Sharpe („The White Lotus"), Alexander Skarsgard („Succession").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic: Jennifer Coolidge („The White Lotus"), Elizabeth Debicki („The Crown"), Meghann Fahy ("The White Lotus"), Sabrina Impacciatore („The White Lotus"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), J. Smith-Cameron ("Succession"), Simona Tabasco ("The White Lotus").

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie: Anthony Carrigan („Barry"), Phil Dunster („Ted Lasso"), Brett Goldstein („Ted Lasso"), James Marsden („Jury Duty"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach („The Bear"), Tyler James Williams („Abbott Elementary"), Henry Winkler („Barry").

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie: Alex Borstein („The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Ayo Edebiri („The Bear"), Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"), Sheryl Lee Ralph („Abbott Elementary"), Juno Temple („Ted Lasso"), Hannah Waddingham („Ted Lasso"), Jessica Williams („Shrinking").

Cea mai bună miniserie TV: „Beef" (Netflix), „Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix), „Daisy Jones & the Six" (Prime Video), „Fleishman Is in Trouble" (FX), „Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Disney+).

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie: Taron Egerton („Black Bird"), Kumail Nanjiani („Welcome to Chippendales"), Evan Peters („Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"), Daniel Radcliffe („Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"), Michael Shannon ("George & Tammy"), Steven Yeun („Beef").

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie: Lizzy Caplan („Fleishman Is in Trouble"), Jessica Chastain („George & Tammy"), Dominique Fishback („Swarm"), Kathryn Hahn („Tiny Beautiful Things"), Riley Keough („Daisy Jones & the Six"), Ali Wong („Beef").

Cel mai bun reality-show: „The Amazing Race" (CBS), „RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1), „Survivor" (CBS), „Top Chef" (Bravo), „The Voice" (NBC).

În topul nominalizărilor la cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy conduce serialul „Succession" (27 de nominalizări), urmat de „The Last Of Us" (24), „The White Lotus" (23) şi „Ted Lasso" (21).