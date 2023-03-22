Premiile Bafta TV 2023: Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO

Premiile Bafta TV 2023: Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO0
Cele mai bune emisiuni TV au fost recompensate cu nominalizări la Premiile Bafta 2023. Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc duminică, 14 mai, relatează BBC.
Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor:
Actriță în rol principal
- Billie Piper, „I Hate Suzie Too” - Sky Atlantic
- Imelda Staunton, „The Crown” - Netflix
- Kate Winslet, „I Am Ruth” - Channel 4
- Maxine Peake, „Anne” - ITV1
- Sarah Lancashire, „Julia” - Sky Atlantic
- Vicky McClure, „Without Sin” - ITVX
Actor în rol principal
- Ben Whishaw, „This Is Going To Hurt” - BBC One
- Chaske Spencer, „The English” - BBC Two
- Cillian Murphy, „Peaky Blinders” - BBC One
- Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses” - Apple TV+
- Martin Freeman, „The Responder” - BBC One
- Taron Egerton, „Black Bird” - Apple TV+
Actriță în rol secundar
- Adelayo Adedayo, „The Responder” - BBC One
- Anne-Marie Duff, „Bad Sisters” - Apple TV+
- Fiona Shaw, „Andor” - Disney+
- Jasmine Jobson, „Top Boy” - Netflix
- Lesley Manville, „Sherwood” - BBC One
- Saffron Hocking, „Top Boy” - Netflix
Actor în rol secundar
- Adeel Akhtar, „Sherwood” - BBC One
- Jack Lowden, „Slow Horses” - Apple TV+
- Josh Finan, „The Responder” - BBC One
- Salim Daw, „The Crown” - Netflix
- Samuel Bottomley, „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4
- Will Sharpe, „The White Lotus” - Sky Atlantic
Cea mai bună performanță în divertisment
- Big Zuu, „Big Zuu's Big Eats” - Dave
- Claudia Winkleman, „The Traitors” - BBC One
- Lee Mack, „The 1% Club” - ITV1
- Mo Gilligan, „The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” - Channel 4
- Rosie Jones, „Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard” - Channel 4
- Sue Perkins, „Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” - Netflix
Cea mai bună interpretare masculină într-un program de comedie
- Daniel Radcliffe, „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” - The Roku Channel
- Jon Pointing, „Big Boys” - Channel 4
- Joseph Gilgun, „Brassic” - Sky Max
- Lenny Rush, „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One
- Matt Berry, „What We Do In The Shadows” - Disney+
- Stephen Merchant, „The Outlaws” - BBC One
Cea mai bună interpretare feminină într-un program de comedie
- Daisy May Cooper, „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One
- Diane Morgan, „Cunk On Earth” - BBC Two
- Lucy Beaumont, „Meet The Richardsons” - Dave
- Natasia Demetriou, „Ellie & Natasia” - BBC Three
- Siobhán Mcsweeney, „Derry Girls” - Channel 4
- Taj Atwal, „Hullraisers” - Channel 4
Cel mai bun serial dramă
- „Bad Sisters” - Apple TV+
- „The Responder” - BBC One
- „Sherwood” - BBC One
- „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4
Single drama
- „I Am Ruth” - Channel 4
- „The House” - Netflix
- „Life and Death in the Warehouse” - BBC Three
Cea mai bună mini-serie
- „A Spy Among Friends” - ITVX
- „Mood” - BBC Three
- „The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” - ITV1
- „This Is Going To Hurt” - BBC One
Cea mai bună continuare într-o producție de televiziune-dramă
- „Casualty” - BBC One
- „EastEnders” - BBC One
- „Emmerdale” - ITV1
Cel mai bun program internaţional
- „The Bear” - Disney+
- „Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” - Netflix
- „Wednesday” - Netflix
- „Oussekine” - Disney+
- „Pachinko” - Apple TV+
- „The White Lotus” - Sky Atlantic
Cel mai bun program de divertisment
- „Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway” - ITV1
- „Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash” - BBC Two
- „The Masked Singer” - ITV1
- „Strictly Come Dancing” - BBC One
Cel mai bun program comedie
- „Friday Night Live” - Channel 4
- „The Graham Norton Show” - BBC One
- „Taskmaster” - Channel 4
- „Would I Lie To You?” - BBC One
Cel mai bun scenariu de comedie
- „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One
- „Big Boys” - Channel 4
- „Derry Girls” - Channel 4
- „Ghosts” - BBC One
Cel mai bun eveniment live
- „Concert For Ukraine” - ITV1
- „Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” - BBC One
- „The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” - BBC One
Features
- „Big Zuu's Big Eats” - Dave
- „Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” - Channel 4
- „The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” - ITV1
- „The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” - BBC Two
Daytime
- „The Chase” - ITV1
- „The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” - BBC One
- „Scam Interceptors” - BBC One
Cel mai bun program de actualitate
- „Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” - ITV1
- „Children of the Taliban” - Channel 4
- „The Crossing (Exposure)” - ITV1
- „Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama)” - BBC One
Cel mai bun documentar
- „Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” - Sky Documentaries
- „Escape From Kabul Airport” - BBC Two
- „Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” - BBC Two
- „The Real Mo Farah” - BBC One
Cel mai bun serial inspirat din întâmplări reale
- „Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” - Channel 4
- „Libby, Are You Home Yet?” - Sky Crime
- „Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” - Netflix
- „Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” - ITV1
Cel mai bun reality show
- „Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams” - BBC One
- „RuPaul's Drag Race UK” - BBC Three
- „The Traitors” - BBC One
- „We Are Black and British” - BBC Two
Cel mai bun program inspirat din întâmplări reale
- „Aids: The Unheard Tapes” - BBC Two
- „The Green Planet” - BBC One
- „How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa” - Channel 4
- „Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” - BBC iPlayer
Cel mai bun articol de știri
- „BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” - BBC One
- „Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv” - Channel 4
- „Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” - ITV1
Sport
- „Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” - BBC One
- „UEFA Women's Euro 2022” - BBC One
- „Wimbledon 2022” - BBC One
Cel mai bun program de scurtă durată
- „Always, Asifa” - Together TV
- „Biscuitland” - All 4
- „How To Be a Person” - E4
- „Kingpin Cribs” - Channel 4
Cel mai bun scriitor: Comedie
- Jack Rooke, „Big Boys” - Channel 4
- Lisa McGee, „Derry Girls/ Fetele din Derry” - Channel 4
- Nancy Harris, „The Dry” - Britbox
- Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, „Motherland” - BBC One
Cel mai bun scriitor: Dramă
- Adam Kay, „This Is Going to Hurt” - BBC One
- Alice Oseman, „Heartstopper” - Netflix
- Pete Jackson, „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4
- Tony Schumacher, „The Responder” - BBC One