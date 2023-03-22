search
Miercuri, 22 Martie 2023
Premiile Bafta TV 2023: Lista completă a nominalizărilor VIDEO

Publicat:

Cele mai bune emisiuni TV au fost recompensate cu nominalizări la Premiile Bafta 2023. Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc duminică, 14 mai, relatează BBC. 

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc pe 14 mai. Foto: Shutterstock (Arhivă)
Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc pe 14 mai. Foto: Shutterstock (Arhivă)

Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor:   

Actriță în rol principal 

  • Billie Piper, „I Hate Suzie Too” - Sky Atlantic 
  • Kate Winslet, „I Am Ruth” - Channel 4 
  • Maxine Peake, „Anne” - ITV1 
  • Sarah Lancashire, „Julia” - Sky Atlantic 
  • Vicky McClure, „Without Sin” - ITVX 

Actor în rol principal 

  • Ben Whishaw, „This Is Going To Hurt” - BBC One 
  • Chaske Spencer, „The English” - BBC Two 
  • Cillian Murphy, „Peaky Blinders” - BBC One 
  • Gary Oldman, „Slow Horses” - Apple TV+ 
  • Martin Freeman, „The Responder” - BBC One 
  • Taron Egerton, „Black Bird” - Apple TV+ 

Actriță în rol secundar 

  • Adelayo Adedayo, „The Responder” - BBC One 
  • Anne-Marie Duff, „Bad Sisters” - Apple TV+ 
  • Fiona Shaw, „Andor” - Disney+ 
  • Jasmine Jobson, „Top Boy” - Netflix 
  • Lesley Manville, „Sherwood” - BBC One 
  • Saffron Hocking, „Top Boy” - Netflix 

Actor în rol secundar 

  • Adeel Akhtar, „Sherwood” - BBC One 
  • Jack Lowden, „Slow Horses” - Apple TV+ 
  • Josh Finan, „The Responder” - BBC One 
  • Salim Daw, „The Crown” - Netflix 
  • Samuel Bottomley, „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4 
  • Will Sharpe, „The White Lotus” - Sky Atlantic 

Cea mai bună performanță în divertisment

  • Big Zuu, „Big Zuu's Big Eats” - Dave 
  • Claudia Winkleman, „The Traitors” - BBC One 
  • Lee Mack, „The 1% Club” - ITV1 
  • Mo Gilligan, „The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” - Channel 4 
  • Rosie Jones, „Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard” - Channel 4 
  • Sue Perkins, „Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” - Netflix 

Cea mai bună interpretare masculină într-un program de comedie 

  • Daniel Radcliffe, „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” - The Roku Channel 
  • Jon Pointing, „Big Boys” - Channel 4 
  • Joseph Gilgun, „Brassic” - Sky Max 
  • Lenny Rush, „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One 
  • Matt Berry, „What We Do In The Shadows” - Disney+ 
  • Stephen Merchant, „The Outlaws” - BBC One 

Cea mai bună interpretare feminină într-un program de comedie 

  • Daisy May Cooper, „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One 
  • Diane Morgan, „Cunk On Earth” - BBC Two 
  • Lucy Beaumont, „Meet The Richardsons” - Dave 
  • Natasia Demetriou, „Ellie & Natasia” - BBC Three 
  • Siobhán Mcsweeney, „Derry Girls” - Channel 4 
  • Taj Atwal, „Hullraisers” - Channel 4 

Cel mai bun serial dramă 

  • „Bad Sisters” - Apple TV+ 
  • „The Responder” - BBC One 
  • „Sherwood” - BBC One 
  • „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4 

Single drama 

  • „I Am Ruth” - Channel 4 
  • „The House” - Netflix 
  • „Life and Death in the Warehouse” - BBC Three 

Cea mai bună mini-serie 

  • „A Spy Among Friends” - ITVX 
  • „Mood” - BBC Three 
  • „The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” - ITV1 
  • „This Is Going To Hurt” - BBC One 

Cea mai bună continuare într-o producție de televiziune-dramă 

  • „Casualty” - BBC One 
  • „EastEnders” - BBC One 
  • „Emmerdale” - ITV1 

Cel mai bun program internaţional 

  • „The Bear” - Disney+ 
  • „Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” - Netflix 
  • „Wednesday” - Netflix 
  • „Oussekine” - Disney+ 
  • „Pachinko” - Apple TV+ 
  • „The White Lotus” - Sky Atlantic 

Cel mai bun program de divertisment 

  • „Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway” - ITV1 
  • „Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash” - BBC Two 
  • „The Masked Singer” - ITV1 
  • „Strictly Come Dancing” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun program comedie 

  • „Friday Night Live” - Channel 4 
  • „The Graham Norton Show” - BBC One 
  • „Taskmaster” - Channel 4 
  • „Would I Lie To You?” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun scenariu de comedie 

  • „Am I Being Unreasonable?” - BBC One 
  • „Big Boys” - Channel 4 
  • „Derry Girls” - Channel 4 
  • „Ghosts” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun eveniment live 

  • „Concert For Ukraine” - ITV1 
  • „Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” - BBC One 
  • „The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” - BBC One 

Features

  • „Big Zuu's Big Eats” - Dave 
  • „Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” - Channel 4 
  • „The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” - ITV1 
  • „The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” - BBC Two 

Daytime

  • „The Chase” - ITV1 
  • „The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” - BBC One 
  • „Scam Interceptors” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun program de actualitate

  • „Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” - ITV1 
  • „Children of the Taliban” - Channel 4 
  • „The Crossing (Exposure)” - ITV1 
  • „Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama)” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun documentar 

  • „Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” - Sky Documentaries 
  • „Escape From Kabul Airport” - BBC Two 
  • „Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” - BBC Two 
  • „The Real Mo Farah” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun serial inspirat din întâmplări reale

  • „Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” - Channel 4 
  • „Libby, Are You Home Yet?” - Sky Crime 
  • „Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” - Netflix 
  • „Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” - ITV1 

Cel mai bun reality show

  • „Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams” - BBC One 
  • „RuPaul's Drag Race UK” - BBC Three 
  • „The Traitors” - BBC One 
  • „We Are Black and British” - BBC Two 

Cel mai bun program inspirat din întâmplări reale

  • „Aids: The Unheard Tapes” - BBC Two 
  • „The Green Planet” - BBC One 
  • „How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa” - Channel 4 
  • „Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” - BBC iPlayer

Cel mai bun articol de știri 

  • „BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” - BBC One 
  • „Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv” - Channel 4 
  • „Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” - ITV1 

Sport

  • „Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” - BBC One 
  • „UEFA Women's Euro 2022” - BBC One 
  • „Wimbledon 2022” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun program de scurtă durată 

  • „Always, Asifa” - Together TV 
  • „Biscuitland” - All 4 
  • „How To Be a Person” - E4 
  • „Kingpin Cribs” - Channel 4 

Cel mai bun scriitor: Comedie 

  • Jack Rooke, „Big Boys” - Channel 4 
  • Lisa McGee, „Derry Girls/ Fetele din Derry” - Channel 4 
  • Nancy Harris, „The Dry” - Britbox 
  • Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, „Motherland” - BBC One 

Cel mai bun scriitor: Dramă

  • Adam Kay, „This Is Going to Hurt” - BBC One 
  • Alice Oseman, „Heartstopper” - Netflix 
  • Pete Jackson, „Somewhere Boy” - Channel 4 
  • Tony Schumacher, „The Responder” - BBC One 
