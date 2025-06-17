Blanka: „Muzica este singurul lucru în care mă regăsesc complet”

De la un debut fulgerător pe scena internațională până la statutul de una dintre cele mai promițătoare voci pop ale noii generații, Blanka impresionează nu doar prin sound, ci și prin autenticitate, energie și o estetică vizuală bine conturată.

Cu un vibe fresh și o prezență magnetică, artista poloneză se reinventează constant, îmbinând muzica, dansul și storytelling-ul într-o formulă care cucerește fani din întreaga lume. Am stat de vorbă cu Blanka despre începuturile ei în muzică, povestea din spatele piesei “Guilty”, influențele care o definesc și provocările întâlnite în drumul spre albumul de debut.

Cum a început drumul tău în muzică? A existat un moment anume în care ai știut că asta e calea ta?

Da! Totul a început, de fapt, cu scrisul pieselor. Aveam în jur de 13 ani când, într-o zi absolut întâmplătoare, m-am hotărât să scriu muzică. Am compus un cântec, apoi încă unul, și tot așa, fără să mă mai opresc. A fost ziua în care am realizat că asta vreau să fac pentru tot restul vieții mele. Muzica este singurul lucru în care mă regăsesc complet și pe care îl pot face zi de zi. Bineînțeles, muzica a fost mereu prezentă în viața mea – am cântat la pian, la chitară, încă de mică – dar totul a început cu adevărat din momentul în care am scris prima mea piesă.

Blanka, videoclipul piesei „Guilty” are o estetică puternică, inspirată de estetica unei închisori. Cum a prins contur acest concept vizual?

Când am compus prima dată piesa, pentru mine avea un vibe foarte „bubblegum pink” – dulce, jucăuș și drăguț. Tocmai de aceea am decis că videoclipul trebuie să fie exact opusul felului în care sună melodia, haha. Mi s-a părut că e un contrast interesant. Versurile vorbesc despre vină, iar când ești vinovat…ajungi la închisoare ;) Le-am povestit ideea echipei și videografului și le-a plăcut la nebunie!

Ce înseamnă pentru tine piesa “Guilty”? Ai vrut să transmiți un mesaj anume prin ea?

Da, mereu. Fiecare piesă pe care o scriu și o lansez are un sens. “Guilty” vorbește despre libertatea de a te lăsa purtat de moment și de a te distra împreună cu cineva, despre acea atracție intensă – poate nu iubire, dar cu siguranță dorință. E despre sentimentul acela pe care nu-l poți controla, acea vibrație puternică pe care o simți pentru cineva... iar ei sunt „vinovați” că te fac să simți asta.

Ați filmat pe platourile fostului serial TV „Skazana”. Cum a fost această experiență pentru tine, ca artistă?

A fost o zi incredibilă pe platou – ne-am distrat enorm și am râs, ca de obicei! Decorul ne-a introdus imediat în atmosferă, era imposibil să nu te simți ca într-o închisoare reală. JL, videograful genial din New York cu care am avut plăcerea să lucrez, s-a asigurat că totul – de la cadru până la imaginea finală – arată exact cum mi-am imaginat: murdar, întunecat, dar cu acea sclipire drăguță care rupe convenția.

Cum ai descrie evoluția ta muzicală de la “Solo” la “Guilty”?

Wow, ce întrebare bună! Simt că mereu încerc lucruri noi, testez sound-uri diferite, dar cumva, chiar dacă fiecare piesă are o identitate proprie, toate păstrează acel sound și acea aromă specifică BLANKA. Cu siguranță am evoluat ca songwriter – scriu din ce în ce mai mult și mă implic mai profund în tot procesul creativ. Îmi place să lucrez și cu producătorii în găsirea sound-urilor și instrumentelor potrivite pentru piesele mele. Cred că procesul de evoluție al unui artist nu se termină niciodată, haha. Suntem mereu în schimbare, trăim experiențe noi, suntem influențați de tot ce ne înconjoară. Îmi place să experimentez din ce în ce mai mult, așa că... fiți pe fază, urmează și alte sound-uri noi din partea mea!

Lucrezi la albumul tău de debut. La ce să se aștepte fanii – influențe internaționale, sunete noi, colaborări surpriză?

Da! Ne luăm timpul necesar să construim albumul, pentru că fiind primul, îmi doresc să fie exact așa cum mi l-am imaginat. Tocmai de aceea nu vreau să grăbesc nimic – totul trebuie să sune, să arate și să se simtă perfect :) Cu siguranță vor fi multe surprize, și da, și câteva colaborări speciale!

Malik Montana își face apariția în videoclipul „Guilty”, care a atras rapid atenția. Cum a apărut această colaborare și cum a fost să lucrați împreună?

Malik e un prieten bun de-al meu de ceva timp, ne înțelegem perfect și avem o chimie foarte naturală. Mi s-a părut că ar fi ideal pentru rolul tipului care mă „recuperează” după ce evadez din închisoare, haha. E super talentat și foarte cool, iar colaborarea cu el a fost o adevărată plăcere.

Ești considerată una dintre cele mai influente artiste pop din noul val în Polonia. Ce te motivează să mergi mai departe și să te reinventezi constant?

Mulțumesc! Cred cu tărie că ceea ce te menține relevant ca artist este tocmai dorința de a te reinventa. I always go with the flow, mă las inspirată de artiștii pe care îi admir, dar rămân autentică și fidelă mie însămi. Evoluția vine natural, iar ceea ce mă motivează sunt visurile și obiectivele pe care mi le-am setat cu mult timp în urmă. Simt că abia am început. Fanii mei mă țin și ei în priză – dragostea lor pentru muzică, susținerea lor, prezența lor la concerte înseamnă enorm pentru mine. Sper să continuăm acest drum împreună mulți ani de-acum înainte.

De la Eurovision 2023 până acum ai fost implicată în proiecte majore. Ce ai descoperit despre tine în tot acest timp?

Uau, atât de multe lucruri! A fost o perioadă nebună, am învățat să experimentez mai mult cu muzica mea, să am inima și mintea deschise. Am realizat că e esențial să rămâi fidel convingerilor tale și să urmezi ce simți cu adevărat. Intuiția e mereu cea mai bună cale. Am muncit mult la partea vocală live, la sincronizarea dintre voce și dans, la respirație. Am lucrat și la coregrafii noi pentru piesele mele – iubesc momentele de dans intens pe scenă.

Care sunt principalele surse de inspirație pentru tine, fie în muzică, fie în conceptele vizuale?

Aș spune că artiștii pe care îi admir, dar sincer, mă inspir din tot ce văd în jur. Uneori văd o ținută care-mi place, aud un vers sau un cuvânt anume, și de acolo construiesc o piesă. Știu că pare ciudat, dar e adevărat, haha. Mă inspir mult și de la artiștii internaționali – urmăresc show-urile preferaților mei: Britney, Beyoncé, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, dar și ale artiștilor mai noi, Doja Cat, The Weeknd...Petrec mult timp uitându-mă la materiale din backstage cu acești artiști, mă inspiră și îmi antrenează mintea. De obicei, simt pur și simplu – știu cum vreau să arate videoclipul, cum să fie coperta, cum să mă îmbrac. Totul pornește din instinct.

Cum ai decis să participi la „Dancing With The Stars”? A fost o mișcare curajoasă spre un teritoriu nou.

Ufff, a fost o adevărată aventură! Super distractiv, dar și foarte solicitant. M-a ajutat să-mi dezvolt și mai mult disciplina și concentrarea. Am avut ocazia să lucrez cu oameni extraordinari și să învăț enorm. M-a pregătit și fizic pentru concertele mele – rezistență, coordonare, tot pachetul!

Ce ai descoperit despre tine prin dans, ceva ce nu știai înainte?

Am învățat să mă deschid mai mult emoțional pe scenă. Acum simt că mă las purtată de emoții în timpul show-urilor și sunt recunoscătoare pentru asta.

Ce e mai provocator: să cânți live pe scenă sau să dansezi în fața unui juriu și a unei audiențe live?

Aș spune că dansul în fața juriului e mai stresant, pentru că știi că vei fi evaluat și punctat. Să performez live pentru fani e o plăcere pură – o conexiune sinceră prin muzică, care e de neprețuit.

Cum ți-a influențat această experiență de dans modul în care abordezi acum scena în general?

Așa cum am spus, mi-a dat mai multă încredere să mă deschid complet pe scenă. Să nu-mi fie teamă să simt până în profunzime tot ce exprim.

Care este cea mai mare provocare din cariera ta în acest moment?

Fără îndoială, să pun cap la cap albumul. Trebuie să fie incredibil! :)

Care ar fi colaborarea de vis pentru acest album? Există un artist internațional cu care ți-ai dori să lucrezi?

Wow, am o listă lungă! Mi-ar plăcea enorm să colaborez cu Asake, WizKid, Sean Paul, Doja Cat... și mulți alții!

Ce mesaj ai pentru fanii care te susțin în toate formele tale artistice – ca solistă, performer și dansatoare?

Mesajul meu pentru susținătorii mei ar fi: nu aș fi aici fără voi! Vă mulțumesc din suflet pentru dragostea și susținerea voastră. Fugiți după visurile voastre – nimic și nimeni nu vă poate opri. Puteți reuși! I love you forever. Cu drag, Blanka. ❤️

