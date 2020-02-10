adevarul.ro Entertainment

VIRAL Oscar 2020: cele mai amuzante reacţii ale vedetelor la apariţia-surpriză a lui Eminem

Eminem i-a făcut pe oaspeţii galei Oscar 2020 să se piardă cu firea FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Rapperul Eminem a avut o apariţie-surpriză pe scena galei Oscar 2020 şi chiar a reuşit să şocheze pe toată lumea. Momentul a devenit viral datorită reacţiilor starurilor, unele entuziaste, altele foarte contrariate.

Deşi câştigătorii premiilor Oscar 2020 au fost destul de previzibili, momentele de pe scenă au fost imprevizibile. Una dintre surprize a fost apariţia lui Eminem. Rapperul a ales să cânte „Lose Yourself“, care în 2003 a câştigat Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun cântec, fiind pe coloana sonoră a filmului „8 Mile“. 

Se pare că nimeni nu se aştepta să-l vadă pe Eminem, pentru că multe dintre vedetelor nu şi-au putut ascunde şocul, unele fiind de-a dreptul confuze. 
 
Vă prezentăm câteva dintre cele mai amuzante reacţii. Pregătiţi-vă pentru multe meme-uri cu Martin Scorsese. 
 
Faţa actriţei Indina Menzel spune tot.
Cântăreaţa Billie Eilish, într-un moment de maximă expresivitate. 

Alţii s-au distrat pe cinste.

Sentimente mixte...

Martin Scorsese, deloc impresionat, a adormit. 

Lasând la o parte grimasele, publicul l-a aplaudat în picioare pe Eminem la final.

Inclusiv Eminem a transmis pe Twitter mulţumiri, glumind la rândul lui pe seama interpretării târzii, mai ales că în 2003 nu a fost prezent pentru a-şi ridica Oscarul. „Uite ce e, dacă ai o altă şansă, o altă oportunitate... Mulţumesc că m-aţi invitat. Îmi pare rău că mi-a luat 18 ani să ajung“, a scris rapperul.

