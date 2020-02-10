VIRAL Oscar 2020: cele mai amuzante reacţii ale vedetelor la apariţia-surpriză a lui Eminem

Rapperul Eminem a avut o apariţie-surpriză pe scena galei Oscar 2020 şi chiar a reuşit să şocheze pe toată lumea. Momentul a devenit viral datorită reacţiilor starurilor, unele entuziaste, altele foarte contrariate.
Deşi câştigătorii premiilor Oscar 2020 au fost destul de previzibili, momentele de pe scenă au fost imprevizibile. Una dintre surprize a fost apariţia lui Eminem. Rapperul a ales să cânte „Lose Yourself“, care în 2003 a câştigat Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun cântec, fiind pe coloana sonoră a filmului „8 Mile“.
Cântăreaţa Billie Eilish, într-un moment de maximă expresivitate.
I really love that this was Idina Menzel’s face when Eminem started rapping at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dZr4peHhRc— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) February 10, 2020
Eminem? pic.twitter.com/VakSGuCCqm— Jay Fingers (@JayFingers) February 10, 2020
Alţii s-au distrat pe cinste.
Some of the #Oscars crowd was super into that surprise Eminem performance. https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KoNm9oxhxM— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2020
Kelly Marie Tran rapping along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/fZmWYsqEkX— Daily Kelly Marie Tran (@tranIoan) February 10, 2020
Sentimente mixte...
The crowd reactions to Eminem's Oscars performance is amazing 😂pic.twitter.com/oHIF0WO1pk— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 10, 2020
Martin Scorsese, deloc impresionat, a adormit.
Martin Scorcese literally sleeping through Eminem’s performance #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v37dI1st3b— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 10, 2020
Martin Scorsese watching Eminem 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7RwpndTd0— Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 10, 2020
when that Eminem hits pic.twitter.com/NLOlSWMLAv— Will (@SilentDawnLB) February 10, 2020
Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem.gif pic.twitter.com/mXRjTCwxS3— Balvin | Big Boss (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2020
live footage of Marty Scorsese using his third and final wish to transport us all back to 2002 for a reason that will be revealed to us in three millennia pic.twitter.com/CxJAG7u3Lm— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) February 10, 2020
Lasând la o parte grimasele, publicul l-a aplaudat în picioare pe Eminem la final.
Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020
Inclusiv Eminem a transmis pe Twitter mulţumiri, glumind la rândul lui pe seama interpretării târzii, mai ales că în 2003 nu a fost prezent pentru a-şi ridica Oscarul. „Uite ce e, dacă ai o altă şansă, o altă oportunitate... Mulţumesc că m-aţi invitat. Îmi pare rău că mi-a luat 18 ani să ajung“, a scris rapperul.
Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020
