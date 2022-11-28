INTERVIU Paul Gheorghiu, Președinte GRIC: „Parteneriatul strategic cu UAE e o fundație solidă pe care se pot construi proiecte concrete“

Paul Gheorghiu, Președinte Consiliului Investițional Golf România, a vorbit într-un interviu acordat ziarului Adevărul despre principalele obiective ale memorandumului de cooperare semnat cu grupuri de investitori din Emiratele Arabe Unite.

Adevărul: În luna noiembrie, s-a semnat în premieră, la Abu Dhabi, între Consiliul Investițional Golf România și grupuri de investitori din Emiratele Arabe Unite un memorandum de cooperare. Care sunt principalele obiective ale acestui memorandum și cui se adresează?

Paul Gheorghiu: Scopul Memorandumului este acela de a stabili un cadru practic pentru dezvoltarea unor relații de afaceri mai puternice între membrii GRIC și EAU. Două elemente centrale pe care le-am agreat cu partenerii noștri se referă la focusul pe facilitarea investițiilor străine în ecosistemul de business din țara noastră și pe accelerarea internaționalizării companiilor românești. GRIC funcționează precum un ghid în alinierea intereselor de business ale companiilor românești cu cele din UAE, facilitând cooperarea în afaceri pentru orice companie din România pregătită să fructifice potențialul de dezvoltare deosebit pe care EAU îl poate oferi.

Partenerii noștri, UAE International Investors Council, strâng sub cupola lor grupuri de companii extrem de relevante, ce dezvoltă business-uri de miliarde de dolari. Practic, prin intermediul memorandumului pe care l-am semnat, companiile românești sunt puse la masa discuțiilor concrete de business cu fonduri de investiții și grupuri cu afaceri formidabile precum Mubadala, ADNOC, Dubai Investments, Majid Al Futtaim, ADIA, ADQ, Emirati Investment Authority și Sharhaj Asset Management, etc.

În plus față elementele principale prevăzute de memorandum, facilitarea investițiilor străine și accelerarea internaționalizării companiilor, valorizăm transferul de know-how pe care companiile din UAE îl pot realiza. Emiratele Arabe Unite reprezintă un model de bune practici, economia lor cunoscând poate una dintre cele mai accelerate dezvoltări din lume într-un interval de timp scurt. Ei au creat un nou model de dezvoltare și fac pași importanți în tranziția de la o economie bazată pe petrol la un sistem economic complex și diversificat, cu un focus special către noile tehnologii. Mai specific, în domeniul tehnologiei, EAU a demarat deja implementarea procesului care să o propulseze între liderii globali în tehnologie, conform strategiei țării pentru următorii 50 de ani. În domeniul energiei, Emiratele Arabe Unite a depus eforturi intense pentru a-și diversifica sursele de energie, investind semnificativ și inteligent în energia viitorului, inclusiv în energia nucleară și cea regenerabilă.

Care sunt principalele avantaje pe care România și firmele românești le pot valorifica pentru a atrage investiții semnificative din partea grupurilor investiționale din Emiratele Arabe Unite?

Caracteristicile economice ale României, apartenența la Uniunea Europeană și poziția geografică strategică reprezintă elementele generale care plasează România în postura de a derula proiecte de anvergură împreună cu parteneri din EAU.

Voi detalia fiecare aspect în parte. România este una dintre cele mai mari economii din Uniunea Europeană, ocupând al 8-lea loc în ceea ce privește nivelul PIB PPP. Mai mult, apartenența României la Uniunea Europeană și alinierea ei economică, legislativă și culturală cu acest spațiu, oferă acces oricărui investitor la cea mai mare piață comună economică din lume și la o regiune propice pentru a dezvolta afaceri. Din perspectivă logistică, România este poziționată ca fiind una dintre principalele porți de intrare în Europa. În ceea ce privește transportul aerian, România reprezintă primul punct de intrare în UE pentru zborurile care vin din UAE. Din perspectiva transportului naval, portul Constanța oferă un acces foarte facil la Europa de Est, care reprezintă în momentul de față “atelierul industrial” al Europei.

Mă voi referi, pe scurt, și la cele două sectoare care au făcut obiectul recentului summit pe care l-am organizat la Abu Dhabi: tehnologie și energie.

În ceea ce privește domeniul tech, România a atras atenția Emiratelor datorită capacității sale de inovare în domeniul IT. Companiile românești s-au remarcat prin produsele tehnologice de top lansate pe piață. Problema de scalare a acestor companii a constat în lipsa unei finanțări adecvate și a unor capacități de marketare a produselor la nivel internațional. EAU poate contribui la depășirea ambelor impedimente. Oportunitățile de finanțare existente pe piața EAU sunt net superioare celor din România, pe când în ceea ce privește capacitatea de marketing, EAU este un reper internațional de bune practici.

Cât despre energie, România este singura țară membră UE care reușește să își acopere nevoile de consum de gaze aproape exclusiv din surse interne. De asemenea, avem o serie de zăcăminte descoperite dar încă neexploatate. Mai mult, țara noastră are una dintre cele mai mari ponderi ale surselor regenerabile de energie din totalul mixului enrgetic, iar potențialul de dezvoltare suplimentar este enom având în vedere trendurile de la nivel internațional de susținere a dezvoltării proiectelor de acest gen.

Care sunt domeniile cu cel mai mare potențial pentru asemenea investiții?

Nu aș izola domenii individuale pentru a exemplifica potențialul României. Economia țării noastre a ajuns la un nivel de complexitate care permite investiții cu potențial în aproape orice sector. Oportunitatea mai largă, în opinia mea, rezidă în potențialul realizării unor proiecte de timp Joint Venture între campioni naționali care și-au demonstrat capacitatea de a cuceri piața internă și parteneri relevanți din EAU care pot contribui financiar și cu expertiză la internaționalizarea acestor campioni naționali și transformarea lor în campioni regionali și internaționali. Avem inteligența de business pentru a putea face acest lucru, avem produsele și serviciile la standarde internaționale care să poată penetra piața globală, avem și avantajele competitive generate de poziționarea strategică a țării noastre și resursa umană competitivă.

Care este obiectivul summit-ului de business organizat de The Gulf-Romania Investment Council la Abu Dhabi în 10-11 noiembrie? Cu ce intenții au participat companiile românești?

RO-UAE Tech & Energy Summit, evenimentul organizat de The Gulf-Romania Investment Council, și-a propus să fie o platformă care să faciliteze dialogul între companii din România și EAU și construcția unor căi concrete de colaborare care în definitiv, să genereze rezultate palpabile și consistente în mediul de afaceri din cele două sectoare.

Reprezentații companiilor din România, care au participat la evenimentul din Abu Dhabi, și-au manifestat interesul de a întâlni investitorii potriviți, care le înțeleg profund produsul sau serviciul și care vor să contribuie la internaționalizarea companiei acestora și la facilitarea accesului către piața din Emirate sau din regiunea GCC.

La rândul lor, Emiratele Arabe Unite, prin vocea unor reprezentanți ai unor fonduri de investiții si a mai multor companii importante confirmă interesul crescut pe care îl au de a investi în România.

De ce ați organizat acest eveniment acum?

În mod tradițional, România și Emiratele Arabe Unite au avut relații foarte bune la nivel strategic și politic, acestea consolidându-se recent prin intermediului unor serii de vizite la nivel înalt, care au culminat cu întâlnirea Prim-Ministrului României cu Președintele EAU, din luna iunie a acestui an. Această abordare prietenoasă la nivel guvernamental ne oferă nouă, antreprenorilor, o fundație solidă pe care putem să construim, în dorința de a concretiza parteneriatul strategic dintre cele două state și prin dezvoltarea unor oportunități de business concrete. Acesta este și scopul GRIC.

Ce urmează?

Plănuim să urmărim îndeaproape stadiul dezvoltării proiectelor. Ne aflăm în etapa colectării feedback-ului în urma evenimentului și am dezvoltat o hartă a companiilor și proiectelor, atât din România, cât și din Emirate, astfel încât să putem facilita și eficientiza procesul de colaborare pe mai departe.

Concomitent, lucrăm deja la realizarea acelorași obiective și pentru alte sectoare, precum agricultură, alimentație publică, mediu, logistică, turism, real estate.

English version

Paul Gheorghiu, GRIC President

Romania-UAE strategic partnership is a solid foundation for concrete projects

Adevărul: In November, a memorandum of cooperation was signed for the first time in Abu Dhabi between the Romanian Gulf Investment Council and investor groups from the United Arab Emirates. What are the main objectives of this memorandum and to whom is it addressed?

Paul Gheorghiu: The purpose of the Memorandum is to establish a practical framework for the development of stronger business relations between GRIC members and the UAE. Two central elements that we have agreed with our partners relate to the focus on facilitating foreign investment in our country's business ecosystem and accelerating the internationalization of Romanian companies. GRIC acts as a guide in aligning the business interests of Romanian companies with those of the UAE, facilitating business cooperation for any Romanian company ready to capitalize on the great development potential the UAE has to offer.

Our partners, the UAE International Investors Council, bring together under their umbrella groups of highly relevant companies developing multi-billion dollar businesses. Basically, through the memorandum we signed, Romanian companies are brought to the table for concrete business discussions with investment funds and formidable business groups such as Mubadala, ADNOC, Dubai Investments, Majid Al Futtaim, ADIA, ADQ, Emirati Investment Authority and Sharhaj Asset Management, etc.

In addition to the main elements of the memorandum, facilitating foreign investment and accelerating the internationalisation of companies, we value the transfer of know-how that UAE companies can achieve. The UAE is a model of best practice, with perhaps one of the fastest growing economies in the world in a short period of time. They have created a new model of development and are taking important steps in the transition from an oil-based economy to a complex and diversified economic system with a special focus on new technologies. More specifically, in the field of technology, the UAE has already started implementing the process to propel it among the global leaders in technology, according to the country's strategy for the next 50 years. In energy, the UAE has been working hard to diversify its energy sources, investing significantly and intelligently in the energy of the future, including nuclear and renewable energy.

What are the main advantages that Romania and Romanian companies can leverage to attract significant investments from UAE investment groups?

Romania's economic characteristics, its membership of the European Union and its strategic geographical position are the general elements that place Romania in a position to carry out large-scale projects with UAE partners.

I will detail each aspect in turn. Romania is one of the largest economies in the European Union, ranking 8th in terms of PPP GDP, surpassing countries such as Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Portugal. Moreover, Romania's membership of the European Union and its economic, legislative and cultural alignment with this area gives any investor access to the largest common economic market in the world and to a region that is favourable for developing business. From a logistics perspective, Romania is positioned as one of the main gateways to Europe. In terms of air transport, Romania is the first point of entry into the EU for flights from the UAE. From a shipping perspective, the port of Constanta offers very easy access to Eastern Europe, which is currently Europe's "industrial workshop".

I will also briefly mention the two sectors that were the subject of our recent summit in Abu Dhabi: technology and energy.

As far as tech is concerned, Romania has attracted the attention of the Emirates because of its innovation capacity in the IT field. Romanian companies stood out for the top technological products launched on the market. The problem in scaling up these companies has been the lack of adequate funding and international marketing capabilities. The UAE can help overcome both of these impediments. Financing opportunities in the UAE market are far superior to those in Romania, while in terms of marketing capacity, the UAE is an international benchmark of best practice.

About energy, Romania is the only EU member country that manages to cover its gas consumption needs almost exclusively from domestic sources. We also have a number of discovered but as yet untapped deposits. Moreover, our country has one of the highest shares of renewable energy sources in the total energy mix, and the potential for further development is huge given international trends to support the development of such projects.

Which fields have the greatest potential for such investments?

I would not isolate individual domains to exemplify Romania's potential. Our country's economy has reached a level of complexity that allows for investment potential in almost every sector. The wider opportunity, in my opinion, lies in the potential for Join Venture time projects between national champions who have demonstrated their ability to conquer the domestic market and relevant partners in the UAE who can contribute financially and with expertise to internationalise these national champions and turn them into regional and international champions. We have the business intelligence to be able to do this, we have the products and services at international standards that can penetrate the global market, we also have the competitive advantages generated by our country's strategic positioning and competitive human resource.

What is the objective of the business summit organised by The Gulf-Romania Investment Council in Abu Dhabi on 10-11 November? With what intentions did Romanian companies participate?

RO-UAE Tech & Energy Summit, the event organized by The Gulf-Romania Investment Council, aimed to be a platform that facilitates dialogue between Romanian and UAE companies and the construction of concrete avenues of collaboration that will ultimately generate tangible and consistent results in the business environment of the two sectors.

Representatives of Romanian companies, who attended the event in Abu Dhabi, expressed their interest in meeting the right investors, who deeply understand their product or service and who want to contribute to the internationalization of their company and facilitate access to the market in the Emirate or the GCC region.

Why did you organize this event now?

Traditionally, Romania and the UAE have had very good relations at the strategic and political level, which have recently been strengthened through a series of high-level visits, culminating in the meeting of the Prime Minister of Romania with the President of the UAE in June this year. This friendly approach at governmental level gives us entrepreneurs a solid foundation on which to build, in the desire to make the strategic partnership between the two countries a reality and by developing concrete business opportunities. This is also the aim of the GRIC.

What's next?

We plan to closely monitor the status of project development. We are at the stage of collecting feedback from the event and have developed a map of companies and projects, both in Romania and the Emirates, so that we can facilitate and streamline the collaboration process going forward.

At the same time, we are already working on the same objectives for other sectors, such as agriculture, food service, environment, logistics, tourism, real estate.