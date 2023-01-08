Globurile de aur 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor | VIDEO

Globurile de aur 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor | VIDEO0
Cea de-a 80-a ediție a premiilor Globul de Aur se va desfășura, marți, 10 ianuarie. Cele mai bune filme și emisiuni TV ale anului trecut vor fi premiate în cadrul unei ceremonii care va avea loc în Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
Iată care sunt nominalizații:
Cel mai bun film- Dramă:
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
Cel mai bun film- musical sau comedie
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Cea mai bună actriță- dramă
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun actor- dramă
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Cea mai bună actriță- musical sau comedie
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cel mai bun actor- musical sau comedie
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Cel mai bun regizor
- James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun scenariu
- Todd Field- Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Cea mai bună animație
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Cel mai bun film străin
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
- Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave - South Korea
- RRR - India
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră- film
- Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun cântec original- film
- Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Cel mai bun serial TV- dramă
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial TV-dramă
- Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial TV-dramă
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Cel mai bun serial TV - musical sau comedie
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial TV - musical sau comedie
- Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial TV - musical sau comedie
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Cel mai bun serial într-o serie limitată sau film TV
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Cea mai bună actriță într-o serie limitată sau film TV
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Cel mai bun actor într-o serie limitată sau film TV
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar dintr-un serial, serie limitată sau film TV
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial, serie limitată sau film TV
- F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial TV, musical, comedie sau dramă
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial TV, musical, comedie sau dramă
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Severance
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry