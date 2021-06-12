adevarul.ro Sport

Fotbalistul danez Christian Eriksen, prăbuşit pe teren, din senin, în timpul meciului Danemarca - Finlanda de la Euro 2020. Anunţul UEFA | FOTO

Fotbalistul danez Christian Eriksen, prăbuşit pe teren, din senin, în timpul meciului Danemarca - Finlanda de la Euro 2020. Anunţul UEFA | FOTO
1/...
Deschide galeria

Foto AFP

Jucătorul danez Christian Eriksen s-a prăbuşit pe gazon şi şi-a pierdut conştienţa, în minutul 43 al meciului Danemarca - Finlanda, de la Euro 2020. Fotbalistul a fost dus la spital după mai multe minute de resuscitare, dar conştient.

UPDATE 20:36 UEFA anunţă că jucătorul a fost stabilizat: „O şedinţă de urgenţă are loc în acest moment la stadion, unde se află jucătorii şi oficialii celor două echipe. O decizie cu privire la soarta meciului va fi anunţată în jurul orei 20.45“ (ora României).
„Jucătorul a fost transferat la un spital din zonă şi starea lui este stabilă“.
UPDATE: 20:21 Potrivit presei daneze, Christian Eriksen a părăsit stadionul cu o mască de oxigen pe faţă, respirând singur şi conştient.
 
De altfel, o imagine publicată de France Presse îl arată pe danez pe targă, cu mască de oxigen pe faţă, cu o mână pe frunte şi ochii deschişi.
 
UPDATE 20:17 Potrivit informaţiilor din presa internaţională, Eriksen ar fi fost resuscitat timp de 18 minute.
 
Există, de asemenea, informaţia că la scoaterea de pe teren a fotbalistului, paramedicii ar fi făcut un semn cu degetul mare în sus către tribune, semnalând publicului că starea lui Eriksen ar fi bună. Informaţia nu este confirmată oficial.
 
UPDATE 20:14 Surse apropiate UEFA susţin că meciul nu se va relua sâmbătă şi că ar putea fi mutat în alt oraş, scrie digisport.ro.
 
 
UPDATE 20:10 UEFA a anunţat pe contul de Twitter că meciul Danemarca - Finlanda a fost suspendat din cauza unei urgenţe medicale.
 
 
Foto AFP
UPDATE 20:00 Arbitrul Anthony Taylor a trimis cele două echipe la cabine, meciul este suspendat, în timp ce Eriksen a fost transportat pe targă în afara terenului. Medicii au folosit un defibrilator şi mască de oxigen pentru danez.
Pe teren a intrat şi soţia jucătorului.
 
 
***
Jucătorul, în vârstă de 29 de ani, este resuscitat pe gazon, coechipierii au făcut zid în jurul lui. Eriksen este unul dintre fotbaliştii vedetă ai naţionalei daneze şi unul dintre starurile internaţionale ale fotbalului european, fiind sub contract cu Inter Milano.
 
Danemarca joacă sâmbătă cu Finlanda, la Copenhaga, pe teren propriu, în grupa B a Euro 2020.
Danezul Christian Eriksen, prăbuşit pe teren în timpul meciului Danemarca - Finlanda de la Euro 2020 0
Vizionez mai târziu

FOTO AFP

Imagini din aceeasi galerie
  • FOTO AFP
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO AFP
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
  • FOTO AFP
  • FOTO AFP
  • FOTO AFP
  • FOTO EPA - EFE
Distribuie imaginea

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Suferinţele lui Puiu Călinescu: şi-a pierdut mama când avea cinci ani,...
okmagazine.ro
Acum e un actor celebru, dar cândva a trăit din striptease: "Am f...
playtech.ro
A pus zahăr într-o vază cu flori și apoi a avut o revelație. Ce s-a în...
playtech.ro
ȘOC! A furat produse de 15.000 de lei din Kaufland. Ce s-a întâmplat d...
okmagazine.ro
Cu ce femeie s-a distrat Ben Affleck la casino în Las Vegas, în timp c...
okmagazine.ro
Patru secrete de frumuseţe de la Marilyn Monroe, valabile şi astăzi. ...
clickpentrufemei.ro
Gomboţi cu prune, desertul de sezon propus de chef Andrei Ţandără
clicksanatate.ro
Semne care arată că avem probleme cu inima
playtech.ro
A pus zahăr într-o vază cu flori și apoi a avut o revelație. Ce s-a în...
playtech.ro
ȘOC! A furat produse de 15.000 de lei din Kaufland. Ce s-a întâmplat d...
Modifică Setările