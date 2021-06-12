Fotbalistul danez Christian Eriksen, prăbuşit pe teren, din senin, în timpul meciului Danemarca - Finlanda de la Euro 2020. Anunţul UEFA | FOTO

Jucătorul danez Christian Eriksen s-a prăbuşit pe gazon şi şi-a pierdut conştienţa, în minutul 43 al meciului Danemarca - Finlanda, de la Euro 2020. Fotbalistul a fost dus la spital după mai multe minute de resuscitare, dar conştient.
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.
BREAKING | Game stopped in Copenhagen following Eriksen collapse on the pitch! #DEN #FIN #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/LLK1One9uY— OGCOM (@OGambling) June 12, 2021
Breathtaking scenes in Copenhagen. Eriksen taken out from the pitch surrounded by his friends in the national team.— OGCOM (@OGambling) June 12, 2021
Please, be well Christian! We're with you! #DEN pic.twitter.com/W66evUS0r5
