Delir pe străzile din Melbourne: Momentul în care Djokovici părăseşte detenţia VIDEO

De când a fost închis în „Park Hotel“, o fortăreaţă a durerii, aflată în centrul oraşului, Nole a fost susţinut, zilnic, de armata sa de suporteri, cei mai mulţi dintre ei fiind conaţionalii săi.

Novak Djokovici (34 de ani, 1 ATP) a rămas în Australia şi, chiar dacă mulţi l-au criticat pentru opţiunea sa de a se bate cu Guvernul Federal, finalmente, s-a văzut că liderul mondial a procedat corect. 
 
La scurt timp după ce instanţa a ajuns la concluzia că viza lui Nole a fost anulată incorect, din cauza unor vicii de procedură, în momentul în care sârbul a aterizat pe aeroportul Tullamarine din Melbourne, Djokovici a părăsit „Park Hotel“, o locaţie teribilă despre care „Adevărul“ a scris aici. 
 
IATĂ MOMENTUL ÎN CARE DJOKOVICI PĂRĂSEŞTE CENTRUL DE DETENŢIE
 
Plecarea lui Nole de la „Park Hotel“ s-a produs în uralele publicului. Suporterii liderului ATP, în marea lor majoritate sârbi, au savurat din plin că sportivul de 34 de ani a primit, cel puţin deocamdată, dreptul de a intra în Melbourne pentru a juca la Australian Open 2022 (17-30 ianuarie). Rămâne de văzut, dacă Ministerul Imigrării va ataca decizia instanţei, anulând, din nou, viza lui Nole.
 
VEZI CUM SĂRBĂTORESC FANII LUI DJOKOVICI, LA MELBOURNE

 

