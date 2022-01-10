Delir pe străzile din Melbourne: Momentul în care Djokovici părăseşte detenţia VIDEO

De când a fost închis în „Park Hotel“, o fortăreaţă a durerii, aflată în centrul oraşului, Nole a fost susţinut, zilnic, de armata sa de suporteri, cei mai mulţi dintre ei fiind conaţionalii săi.
#BREAKING: Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the immediate release of tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic from immigration detention after OVERTURNING the federal government’s decision to cancel his visa.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 10, 2022
Djokovic won.
FULL REPORT: https://t.co/ufHF4nt8br pic.twitter.com/xofnRdDngl
Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyer— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022
Lots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chants
And a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all @theage pic.twitter.com/NZjq2TgRl9
