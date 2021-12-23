Compus din fibre lemnoase, respectiv deşeurile generate în urma proceselor de producţie ale lemnului, în amestec cu materiale plastice reciclate, WPC se dovedeşte a fi revoluţionar şi prin faptul că este un material prietenos cu mediul, realizat 100% din materiale regenerabile, rumeguş şi plastic reciclat.

Relativ necunoscut pentru piaţa din România, cu toate că în ţările din Vestul Europei, dar şi de pe alte continente, ajunsese la ”maturitate”, lemnul compozit a ”prins” şi în România, datorită aspectului sau asemănător cu cel al lemnului şi preţul extrem de scăzut.

Lemnul compozit a fost inventat în Japonia - în 1976 – în compoziţia sa intrând făina de lemn (peste 50%) şi deşeuri de mase plastice, amestec stabilizat împotriva radiaţiilor ultraviolete, a mucegaiurilor şi insectelor. Datorită structurii şi compoziţiei sale, WPC nu emite gaze toxice şi, spre deosebire de materialele fibrolemnoase care folosesc adezivi pe bază de formaldehidă, nu eliberează substanţe periculoase în mediu. WPC nu produce poluare secundară, deşeurile tehnologice putând fi reintroduse 100% în procesul de producţie.

Totuşi, în România, în pofida acestor avantaje indiscutbile, profilele WPC aveau o prezenţă ”slabă”, iar cele existente erau de o calitate scăzută.

Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP: „O fabrică pornită de la zero, după mai bine de 2 ani de analiză atentă a pieţei”

Astfel s-a născut ideea de a ridica de la zero o fabrică destinată să ofere pieţei produse WPC de calitate, durabile şi ecologice în acelaşi timp.

Fabrica BENCOMP – cel mai mare producător de profile WPC din Sud-Estul Europei şi zona Balcanică – şi-a început activitatea din dorinţa Bene Internaţional SRL de a închide, complet, un circuit final de reciclare prin obţinerea unor produse finite, care să adauge plus valoare pe mai multe niveluri, spune Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP:

protectia mediului prin reciclarea deşeurilor din lemn şi a deşeurilor de plastic HDPE (n.red. - polietilenă de mare densitate) care, astfel, nu mai ajung la groapa de gunoi.

protecţia mediului prin reducerea consumului energetic - ştiut fiind că producţia din reciclat economiseşte între 30 şi 50% consumul energetic, ceea ce înseamnă că emisiile de CO2 scad

producţie durabilă în timp





BENCOMP face parte dintr-un grup de firme cu tradiţie în reciclarea şi valorificarea deşeurilor de mase plastice, sticlă, electronice şi ambalaje, acţionarul majoritar Bene Internaţional SRL activând în acest domeniu de peste 20 de ani.

”Iniţial, timp de mai bine de 2 ani, au fost analizate tehnologiile existente şi furnizorii de materii prime/aditivi. Abia apoi s-a luat decizia finală, iar proiectul de anvergură a devenit realitate. Cu toate că sediul social al firme se afla în localitatea Osorhei, la doar câţiva kilometri de Oradea, decizia de amplasare a fabricii la Buzău a fost una strategică”, precizează Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.



S-a luat în calcul, pe de o parte, proximitatea faţă de furnizorii de materii prime principale - Buzău, Bucureşti, Ploieşti -, iar pe de altă parte a contat enorm în toată această ”ecuaţie” distanţa relativ redusă până în portul Constanţa.

Încă de la început, BENCOMP şi-a propus să nu rămână doar un ”jucător” naţional, ci să devină unul internaţional, targetând şi piaţa de export.



”Astăzi - după mai bine de 9 ani de producţie - profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP (din care se pot fabrica terase exterioare, garduri, placări clădiri, mobilier urban etc.), au ajuns la clienţi persoane fizice şi juridice nu doar din România, ci şi din Bulgaria, Belgia, Spania, Anglia, Cipru, Grecia, Ungaria, Quatar, Italia, Franţa sau Republica Moldova”, spune Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP, despre misiunea companiei: „Profile WPC BENCOMP pentru o viaţă!”

Misiunea companiei BENCOMP este aceea de a satisface cerinţele clienţilor prin profesionalism, experienţă şi îmbunătăţirea continuă a performanţelor şi calităţii produselor oferite.



Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP, precizează că ”întreaga activitate a firmei este astfel orientată încât să poată oferi întotdeauna clienţilor săi garanţia unei bune investiţii financiare pe termen lung, unul dintre punctele centrale ale activităţii fiind creşterea gradului de conştientizare asupra acestui produs revoluţionar - lemnul compozit - pe piaţa din România şi, nu în ultimul rând, salvarea pădurilor autohtone prin crearea unor produse ecologice mai rezistente şi mai uşor de întreţinut, în timp, decât clasicul lemn”.

Fabrica de producţie a profilelor de WPC - situată în Buzău, la 100 km de Bucureşti şi 220 km de Constanţa – beneficiază de aportul unor specialişti cu experienţă îndelungată în domeniul prelucrării maselor plastice.

”Practic, BENCOMP reintroduce în circuitul economic excesul de lemn rămas in urma fabricării mobilei şi mase plastice reciclate, rezultatul final fiind produse de o calitate superioară pe care le exportă atât prin Europa, cât şi în restul lumii”, explică Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

Capacitatea de producţie a fabricii BENCOMP a crescut constant, începând cu anul 2015

Odată cu trecerea timpului, capacitatea de producţie a fabricii BENCOMP a crescut constant şi, începând cu sezonul 2015, numărul de profile WPC realizate a ajuns la peste 40.

11 tipuri diferite de profile de pardoseală

4 de lambriu exterior

Peste 15 profile de gard – scânduri, traverse, stâlpi etc.

3 tipuri de grinzi pentru pergolă

Peste 20 de modele de accesorii pentru montajul acestor profile





Datorită calitatăţii ingredientelor folosite, dar şi tehnologiei de producţie, pot fi realizate profile de înaltă calitate, perfect similare celor produse în Europa de Vest, dezvăluie Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

Mai mult, în afară de tipurile uzuale de profile - pentru duşumea, lambriu, stâlpi sau garduri - se pot realiza şi alte profile, la comandă, prin asimilarea extrem de rapidă a matriţelor necesare, bineînţeles, pentru cantităţi care să permită amortizarea rezonabila a acestor matrite.

”BENCOMP şi-a propus de la bun început să performeze în acest domeniu şi să devină, încetul cu încetul, cel mai căutat si apreciat producător de profile WPC, dar nu doar în Romania, ci şi în Europa, capacităţile de producţie fiind dezvoltate continuu în vederea optimizării costurilor. Investiţia în profilele WPC produse de BENCOMP este una pe termen lung, care elimină eforturi şi cheltuieli viitoare cu întreţinerea, fiind o alternativă durabilă şi ecologică şi oferind, totodată, aspectul natural al lemnului, atât de căutat de consumatori”, menţionează Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

BENCOMP oferă cea mai mare garanţie de pe piaţa din România

Însă nu totul se rezumă la procesul tehnologic şi la căutarea, în permanenţă, a celor mai buni furnizori de materii prime şi aditivi de pe piaţa europeană pentru a oferi calitatea dorită şi aşteptată de clienţi, iar Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP, s-a referit şi la specialiştii care îi consiliază pe clienţii firmei pentru ca aceştia să aleagă, întotdeauna, profilul WPC potrivit.

”Specialiştii BENCOMP oferă şi cea mai bună consiliere pentru alegerea profilului potrivit de către clienţi, fiind luaţi în calcul 3 factori esenţiali - tipul, scopul si mărimea lucrării. În acelaşi timp, clienţii sunt consiliaţi în vederea montării profilelor WPC în regie proprie sau sunt direcţionaţi către reţeaua de montatori agreaţi BENCOMP pentru ca montajul profilelor să fie unul corect, fără a pune în pericol durata de viaţă a produsului respectiv.

De asemenea, BENCOMP oferă şi cea mai mare garanţie de pe piaţa românească - 5 ani, faţă de garanţia legala de 2 ani obligatorie pentru produsele de folosinţă îndelungată - dar şi un termen de viaţă al profilelor (montate corect) care poate ajunge până la 25 de ani, media fiind de 15 ani”, mai spune Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

Clienţii BENCOMP îşi doresc ”eleganţă, durabilitate şi un raport bun preţ-calitate”

În ceea ce priveşte clienţii – persoane fizice – reprezentativi pentru BENCOMP, acţionarul majoritat Cristina Isabela Bene realizează un ”portret” sugestiv al acestora şi insistă asupra faptului că aceştia îşi doresc ”eleganţă, durabilitate si un raport bun preţ-calitate”.

”Persoană fizică cu vârsta medie 35-40 ani, cu venituri medii şi peste medie. Îşi doreşte eleganţă, durabilitate şi un raport bun preţ-calitate. Preferă sa plătească mai mult, dar sa nu aibă probleme, în timp, cu întreţinerea si mentenanţa. Îşi doreşte să aibă un produs elegant, iar faptul ca alege un produs ecologic (realizat din deşeuri de lemn si plastic) îi dă, permanent, un sentiment de împlinire a responsabilităţii faţă de mediul înconjurător”, punctează Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

Lista completă a produselor şi serviciilor oferite de BENCOMP

Profile WPC pentru pardoseli exterioare - terase, pontoane, piste de joaca, alei pietonale, plaje pentru piscina, terase pentru restaurante, baruri.

pentru uz rezidenţial

pentru uz comercial

pentru trafic greu

accesorii pentru montaj: cleme, şuruburi inox, şină suport şi colţare





Profile WPC pentru garduri si împrejmuiri/balustrade - profile pline şi profile celulare

Uluci

Scânduri

Şipci

Traverse (mâna curentă)

Stâlpi

Accesorii pentru montaj: capace si gulere pentru stâlpi, suporţi metalici pentru stâlpi, conectori, cleme





Unele din profilele WPC pentru garduri pot fi utilizate si pentru confecţionarea de mobilier urban - coşuri de gunoi, jardiniere etc. - sau pentru confecţionarea de pergole si foişoare.

Profile WPC pentru lambriuri - placări exterioare.

Consilierii de vânzări asistă clienţii BENCOMP în procesul de selectare a profilelor şi ajuta la realizarea calculelor de necesar de profile şi accesorii.

Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP: ”Comunicarea permanentă, o altă cheie a succesului BENCOMP”

Fiind vorba despre produse revoluţionare, comunicarea cu clienţii este esenţială, iar Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP, consideră că numai în acest fel poate fi cuantificat nivelul de satisfacţie post-instalare, dar există şi posiblitatea de monitorizare a comportamentului în timp al profilelor produse de BENCOMP.

”Pe de altă parte, este pus accent constant şi pe comunicarea continuă cu potenţialii clienţi, tocmai pentru a afla care sunt dorinţele acestora şi care sunt eventualele probleme pe care profilele BENCOMP trebuie să le rezolve.



Pe o piaţă unde concurenţa devine din ce în ce mai dură, un alt criteriu fundamental al dezvoltării îl reprezintă monitorizarea permanentă a concurenţei directe şi indirecte pentru a observa din timp eventuale schimbări importante în politica lor de preţ, în design-ul de produs etc”, explică Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

În acelaşi timp, sunt luate în calcul şi alte puncte de reper care pot oferi, sintetizat, un tablou sugestiv al modului în care această ”piaţă WPC” se dezvoltă.

Legătura permanentă cu producătorii de echipamente tehnologice pentru producţia de profile WPC - în special cu producătorii integraţi deja în această colaborare pe termen lung -, pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele tendinţe la nivel mondial pe piaţa acestor profile: noi modele, noi aplicaţii, noi tehnologii care să permită creşterea productivităţii şi reducerea consumurilor de energie electrică.

Căutarea permanentă de noi surse de materii prime şi aditivi care să permită aprovizionarea ritmică a fabricii în condiţiile creşterii constante de capacitate (investiţii în noi linii de fabricaţie).

Monitorizarea permanentă a legislaţiei cu legătură directă cu acest domeniu de activitate.

Atragerea de forţa de muncă pregătită şi calificată, dar şi retenţia personalului de calitate. Crearea de programe de instruire şi proceduri pentru a minimiza riscul de producere a defectelor de calitate şi pentru a maximiza productivitatea.





Notorietatea BENCOMP - brandul a devenit din ce în ce mai cunoscut in ultimii doi ani – rezidă din faptul ca firma a devenit producătorul local cu cea mai mare şi diversificată capacitate de producţie, având in portofoliu peste 70 de profile şi accesorii.

”Datorită dezvoltării constante, BENCOMP - cel mai mare producător de profile WPC din Sud-Estul Europei şi zona Balcanică - are şi capabilitatea tehnică, logistică şi, nu în ultimul rând, calitatea umană şi tehnologică necesară pentru a susţine contracte de colaborare cu cei mai importanţi ”jucători” de pe piaţa românească”, mai spune Cristina Isabela Bene, acţionar majoritar BENCOMP.

BENCOMP – the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in Southeastern Europe and the Balkans. Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder:” Environmental protection, sustainable products, the greatest guarantee on Romanian market”

Composite wood – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) - Composite wood is a hybrid material that combines the qualities of wood with the ease of processing plastic and successfully replaces natural wood without compromising on strength. Composed of wood fibers, respectively waste generated from wood production processes, mixed with recycled plastics, WPC proves to be revolutionary also by being an environmentally friendly material, made of 100% renewable materials, sawdust and recycled plastic.

Relatively unknown on the Romanian market, although in the countries of Western Europe, but also on other continents, it had reached "maturity", the composite wood “caught” on in Romania, due to its appearance similar to that of wood and to its extremely low price.

Composite wood was invented in Japan - in 1976 - its composition including wood flour (over 50%) and plastic waste, a stabilized mixture against ultraviolet radiation, mold, and insects. Due to its structure and composition, WPC does not release toxic gases and, unlike fibrous wood materials that use formaldehyde-based adhesives, does not release hazardous substances into the environment either. WPC does not produce secondary pollution while its technological waste can be 100% reintroduced into the production process.

However, in Romania, despite these indisputable advantages, WPC profiles had a "weak" presence, and the existing ones were of low quality.

Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder: “A factory started from scratch, after more than 2 years of careful market analysis”

Thus was born the idea of starting from scratch a factory designed to provide the market with quality WPC products, sustainable and environmentally friendly at the same time.

BENCOMP Factory – the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in Southeast Europe and the Balkans – started its activity from the desire of Bene International SRL to completely close a final recycling circuit by obtaining finished products, which would add value on several levels, says Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP:

environmental protection by recycling wood waste and HDPE plastic waste (editor’s note - high density polyethylene) which thus no longer ends up in a landfill.

environmental protection by reducing energy consumption –it is a well-known fact that production based on recycled materials saves between 30% and 50% of energy consumption, which means a decrease in CO2 emissions

sustainable production over time.





BENCOMP is part of a group of companies with a tradition in recycling and recovery of plastics, glass, electronics and packaging waste, the majority shareholder of Bene Internaţional SRL operating in this field for over 20 years.

”Initially, for more than 2 years, we analyzed the existing technologies and the suppliers of raw materials / additives. Only then was the final decision made, and the large-scale project became a reality. Although the company's headquarters are located in Osorhei, just a few kilometers from Oradea, the decision to locate the factory in Buzau was a strategic one”, states Cristina Isabela Bene, a BENCOMP majority shareholder.



On the one hand, the proximity to the main raw material suppliers - Buzau, Bucharest, Ploiesti - was taken into account, and on the other hand, the relatively short distance to the port of Constanţa weighed enormously in this whole “equation”.

From the very beginning, BENCOMP aimed to remain not only a national “player”, but also to become an international one, targeting the export market as well.



“Today - after more than 9 years of production - the WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP (from which outdoor terraces, fences, building cladding, street furniture, etc. can be manufactured), have reached customers, individuals and legal entities not only from Romania, but also from Bulgaria, Belgium, Spain, England, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Qatar, Italy, France or the Republic of Moldova”, says Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder.

Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder, about the company's mission: “BENCOMP WPC profiles for life!”

BENCOMP's mission is to meet customer requirements through professionalism, experience and continuous improvement of the performance and quality of the products offered.



Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder, mentions that ” The entire activity of the company is oriented so that it can always offer its customers the guarantee of a good long-term financial investment, one of the central points of its activity being to raise awareness of this revolutionary product - composite wood - on the Romanian market and, last but not least, to save the native forests by creating ecological products that are more resistant and easier to maintain, over time, than the classic wood”.

The WPC profile production plant - located in Buzău, 100 km from Bucharest and 220 km from Constanţa - benefits from the contribution of specialists with long experience in the field of plastics processing.

“Practically, BENCOMP reintroduces in the economic circuit the excess wood left over from the manufacture of furniture and recycled plastics, the end result being high quality products exported both in Europe and the rest of the world”, explains Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder.

The production capacity of the BENCOMP plant has grown steadily since 2015

Over time, the production capacity of the BENCOMP plant has steadily increased and, since the 2015 season, the number of the executed WPC profiles has reached over 40.

11 different types of floor profiles

4 exterior paneling profiles

Over 15 fence profiles - boards, beams, pillars, etc.

3 types of pergola beams

Over 20 models of accessories for the assembly of these profiles





Thanks to the quality of the ingredients used, but also to the production technology, high quality profiles can be made, perfectly similar to those produced in Western Europe, reveals Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP.

Moreover, in addition to the usual types of profiles - for flooring, paneling, poles, or fences - other profiles can be made to order, by extremely fast assimilation of the necessary moulds, of course, for quantities that allow reasonable amortization of these moulds.

“BENCOMP has set out from the very beginning to perform in this field and to become, little by little, the most sought after and appreciated manufacturer of WPC profiles, not only in Romania, but also in Europe, its production capacities being continuously developed in order to optimize costs. The investment in the WPC profiles produced by BENCOMP is a long-term one, eliminating future efforts and maintenance costs, being a sustainable and ecological alternative and at the same time offering the natural look of wood, so sought after by consumers”, mentions Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP.

BENCOMP offers the largest warranty on the Romanian market

But not everything is limited to the technological process and the constant search for the best suppliers of raw materials and additives on the European market to provide the quality desired and expected by customers, and Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP, referred also to the specialists who advise the company’s clients so that they always choose the appropriate WPC profile.

”The BENCOMP specialists also offer the best advice for choosing the right profile by customers, taking into account 3 essential factors - the type, purpose and size of the work. At the same time, customers are taught to install WPC profiles on their own or are directed to the network of BENCOMP approved mounters so that the installation of the profiles is correct, without endangering the lifespan of the respective product.

BENCOMP also offers the longest warranty on the Romanian market - 5 years, compared to the mandatory 2-year legal warranty for long-use products - but also a lifespan of the profiles (mounted correctly) that can reach up to 25 years, the average being a period of 15 years”, adds Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP.

BENCOMP customers want “elegance, durability and good value for money”

With regard to the clients - individuals - representative for BENCOMP, the majority shareholder Cristina Isabela Bene makes a suggestive “portrait” of them and insists on the fact that they want "elegance, durability and a good price-quality ratio".

“Individuals with an average age of 35-40 years, with average and above average income. They want elegance, durability, and fair value for money. They prefer to pay more, but not to have problems, over time, with maintenance and upkeep. They want to have an elegant product, and the fact of choosing an ecological product (made of wood and plastic waste) gives them, permanently, a sense of fulfilling their responsibility towards the environment”, points out Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder.

Complete list of products and services offered by BENCOMP

WPC Profiles for outdoor floors - terraces, pontoons, playgrounds, pedestrian alleys, swimming pool beaches, terraces for restaurants, bars.

for residential use

for commercial use

for heavy traffic

mounting accessories: clamps, stainless steel screws, support rail and corners





WPC Profiles for fences and fencing / railings - solid profiles and cellular profiles

Fence laths

Boards

Slats

Crossbars (handrails, current hand)

Poles /pillars

Mounting accessories: pillar covers and collars, metal pillar supports, connectors, clamps.





Some of the WPC profiles for fences can also be used for the manufacture of street furniture - trash cans, planters, etc. - or for making pergolas and gazebos.

WPC paneling profiles - exterior cladding.

Sales advisors assist BENCOMP customers in the profile selection process and help them calculate the necessary of profiles and accessories.

Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder: “Permanent communication, another key to BENCOMP's success”

Being revolutionary products, communication with customers is essential, and Cristina Isabela Bene, majority shareholder of BENCOMP, believes that this the only way to quantify the level of post-installation satisfaction, but there is also the possibility to monitor the behavior over time of the profiles produced by BENCOMP.

”On the other hand, there is a constant emphasis on continuous communication with potential customers, precisely in order to find out what their wishes are and what are the possible problems that BENCOMP profiles have to solve.



On a market where competition is becoming increasingly fierce, another key criterion of development is the constant monitoring of direct and indirect competition in order to observe in advance any important changes in their pricing policy, product design, etc.”, explains Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder.

At the same time, other benchmarks are taken into account that can provide, in summary, a suggestive picture of how this “WPC market” is developing.

Staying permanently in contact with the manufacturers of technological equipment for the production of WPC profiles - especially with the manufacturers already integrated in this long-term collaboration - in order to keep up to date with the latest global trends in the market for these profiles: new models, new applications, new technologies to increase productivity and reduce electricity consumption.

Constant search for new sources of raw materials and additives that would allow the rhythmic supply of the plant in the conditions of a constant increase of its capacity (investments in new production lines).

Permanent monitoring of the legislation directly related to this field of activity.

Attracting trained and qualified workforce, but also the retention of quality staff. Creation of training programs and procedures aimed at minimizing the risk of quality defects and to maximize productivity.





The notoriety of BENCOMP - the brand has become increasingly known in the last two years - lies in the fact that the company has become the local producer with the largest and most diversified production capacity, having in its portfolio over seventy (70) profiles and accessories.

“Due to the constant development, BENCOMP - the largest manufacturer of WPC profiles in Southeast Europe and the Balkans - also has the technical, logistical and, finally, the human and technological quality needed to support collaboration agreements with the most important “players” on the Romanian market”, adds Cristina Isabela Bene, BENCOMP majority shareholder.