Ciucă, reacție după votul Comisiei Europene pentru intrarea României în Schengen

PM @NicolaeCiuca : @EU_Commission 🇪🇺reconfirmed today that 🇷🇴 is ready and should join Schengen. We fulfilled criteria since 2011. We stand ready to deliver on our responsibilities and be part of Schengen, as symbol of deepened 🇪🇺 European integration. https://t.co/BamtE3cc5p pic.twitter.com/PFF22Yiuob