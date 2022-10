Aurescu salută operaționalizarea misiunii UE de monitorizare a frontierei dintre Armenia și Azerbaidjan

I welcome the operationalization of EU Monitoring Capacity in #Armenia,as decided by 🇪🇺Foreign Affairs Council,based on the proposal I presented after the #SouthCaucasusTour w/my 🇦🇹&🇱🇹 colleagues last year - which was at the basis of t/political agreement reached in Prague/Oct.6. https://t.co/5EyTSo8oTq