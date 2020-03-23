adevarul.ro Entertainment

Sfaturile ducilor de Sussex în contextul epidemiei de coronavirus: „Există izolare şi distanţare fizică, dar nu trebuie să fie un sentiment de singurătate“

Meghan Markle şi prinţul Harry îi ajută pe fani să treacă mai uşor peste starea creată de coronavirus FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Ducii de Sussex, prinţul Harry (35 de ani) şi Meghan Markle (38 de ani), au oferit sfaturi fanilor în ceea ce priveşte starea de nelinişte cauzată de coronavirus, care le poate afecta sănătatea mintală.

Meghan Markle şi Prinţul Harry au oferit sfaturi privind sănătatea mintală şi au vorbit despre voluntariatul la distanţă în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus, notează Yahoo Entertainment. 
 
Cuplul a scris un text pe pagina oficială de Instagram în care recomandă oamenilor să nu lase epidemia să le distrugă sănătatea psihică, alături de o imagine cu fundal albastru pe care scrie „Azi mă simt…“. 

„Cu tot ce se întâmplă, este nevoie de multe lucruri. Mulţi dintre noi ne putem simţi confuzi. Sau singuri, anxioşi sau speriaţi. Şi izolaţi, unii dintre noi s-ar putea să ne simţim plictisiţi, simţind că nu ştim ce să facem cu noi înşine fără rutina obişnuită. Este perfect normal să simţi aceste lucruri“, au scris ducii pe Instagram.
 
Ca în majoritatea lumii, în Canada, unde ducii locuiesc cu fiul lor Archie, în vârstă de 10 luni, se impune autoizolarea şi distanţarea socială, aşa cum a ordonat primul ministru Justin Trudeau, a cărei soţii Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a fost testată pozitiv pentru COVID-19.
 
Harry şi Meghan au explicat ce îi ajută pe ei să trateze cu calm situaţia provocată de pandemie, astfel încât să nu le fie afectată sănătatea mintală: „Starea noastră emoţională de bine este provocată zi de zi, indiferent dacă ne dăm seama sau nu, dar vieţile noastre sunt de obicei pline de distrageri. Dar iată lucrul bun (pentru că acum trebuie să auzim lucruri bune, nu?): Da, există izolare şi distanţare fizică, dar nu trebuie să fie sentiment de singurătate“ .
 
Ei au adus în discuţie şi că persoanele afectate de coronavirus au nevoie şi de voluntari: „Dacă eşti acasă şi te simţi plictisit, poţi să te antrenezi digital pentru a fi consilier şi ajuta pe cineva care are cu adevărat nevoie de sprijinul tău! Ce mod uimitor de a folosi acest timp. Dacă vă simţiţi singuri, copleşiţi, deprimaţi sau neliniştiţi, puteţi comenta aici şi discuta. Dacă vă aflaţi într-o relaţie abuzivă şi vă aflaţi acum în izolare cu cel care vă abuzează, aceşti consilieri sunt acolo. Nu trebuie să suferiţi în tăcere“.
Ducii au sugerat că persoanele care se simt inconfortabil vorbind cu străinii, ar trebui să contacteze familia şi prietenii prin apeluri telefonice şi video: „Întrebaţi-vă dacă sunt în regulă, spuneţi-le cum vă simţiţi (de fapt) şi folosiţi acest timp pentru a asculta cu adevărat răspunsul“. 
 
 
În această săptămână, regina Elisabeta, în vârstă de 93 de ani, s-a adresat cu privire la pandemia de coronavirus din Marea Britanie. Referindu-se la pandemie ca fiind „o perioadă de mare îngrijorare şi incertitudine“ pe Instagram, ea a mulţumit oamenilor de ştiinţă şi personalului medical şi de urgenţă. Regina a dezvăluit şi că ea şi soţul ei, prinţul Philip, s-au izolat la Castelul Windsor.
 
„Majoritatea dintre noi va trebui să găsească noi modalităţi de a rămâne în contact unul cu celălalt şi să se asigure că cei dragi sunt în siguranţă. Sunt sigură că suntem pregătiţi de această provocare. Poţi fi sigur că eu şi familia mea suntem pregătiţi să ne jucăm rolul“, a spus regina. 
 
Şi ducele şi ducesa de Cambridge au făcut o vizită de joi la Serviciul de Ambulanţă din Londra, în Croydon, pentru a se întâlni cu operatorii de urgenţă. Potrivit oamenilor, Middleton şi prinţul William au folosit dezinfectanţi şi au evitat strângerile de mână.
 
 
 
 

