Cum arată acum, la 18 ani, tânăra care a fost desemnată „cea mai frumoasă fetiţă din lume“ la doar şase ani

Thylane Blondeau, la vârsta de 6 ani FOTO Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, tânăra care a devenit cunoscută după ce a primit titlul de „cea mai frumoasă fetiţă din lume“ la vârsta de 6 ani, a fost surprinsă în vacanţă în St. Barts. Modelul are acum 18 ani.

Acum în vârstă de 18 ani, Thylane Blondeau, cea care a fost desemnată Cea mai frumoasă fetiţă din lume în urmă cu 12 ani, a postat pe contul său de Instagram mai multe fotografii din vacanţa în St. Barts, scrie Fox News
 
În una din imaginile publicate în mediul online tânăra apare într-un costum de baie întreg, de culoare roşie, aflându-se într-o cadă exterioară cu privelişte spre ocean, în care apa este presărată cu petale de flori.  
 
„Cea mai frumoasă privelişte“, a scris ea în dreptul fotografiei. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Într-o altă postare, Blondeau apare într-un selfie, în care tânăra are ca „accesoriu“ o floare albă.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blondeau a ajuns în atenţia presei la vârsta de doar şase ani, când chipul ei i-a câştigat reunumele de „cea mai frumoasă fetiţă din lume“. În 2018, ea a câştigat din nou acelaşi titlu. Thylane le-a mulţumit celor 2,6 milioane de fani de pe Instagram că au votat-o încă o dată drept cea mai frumoasă din lume. Nominalizările sunt făcute de TC Candler în fiecare an, iar fanii îşi aleg prin vot favoriţii.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thylane Blondeau, fiica fotbalistului francez Patrick Blondeau şi a designerului Veronika Loubry, şi-a început cariera în lumea modei când avea doar patru ani, iar acum este ambasador pentru firma de cosmetice L’Oreal şi are propria sa linie vestimentară, Heaven May.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

