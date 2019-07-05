Trump, criticat în urma unor erori în discursul de „Independence Day“

Preşedintele Donald Trump şi-a făcut criticii să râdă după ce a afirmat în discursul pe care l-a susţinut cu ocazia sărbătorii naţionale, la 4 iulie, că armata americană a reuşit să „preia controlul aeroporturilor” de la britanici... în 1775, relatează AFP.
RT Channel4News: During his July 4th speech, President Donald Trump says American forces “took over the airports” during the US War of Independence in the late 18th century.— Sema Akçakale (@AkcakaleSema) 5 iulie 2019
Planes were not used in warfare until the 20th century. pic.twitter.com/sv7LUd8FUE
Correcting President Trump :— Jmantime (@jmantime) 5 iulie 2019
1 - The Continental Army was not named after Washington.
2 - General Cornwallis was not from Yorktown he was from britain.
3 - There were no Airports or planes in "Revolutionary War" or The War of 1812.
4 - WW2 wasn't a century after WW1 only 21 yrs. pic.twitter.com/uOe7TcfZnV
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: