Trump, criticat în urma unor erori în discursul de „Independence Day“

Trump, ţinându-şi discursul la Lincoln Memorial 4 iulie 2019 FOTO EPA-EFE

Preşedintele Donald Trump şi-a făcut criticii să râdă după ce a afirmat în discursul pe care l-a susţinut cu ocazia sărbătorii naţionale, la 4 iulie, că armata americană a reuşit să „preia controlul aeroporturilor” de la britanici... în 1775, relatează AFP.

În faţa a mii de persoane adunate joi la un spectacol de o amploare fără precedent, cu survolări de avioane militare, preşedintele republican a susţinut un discurs în mare parte apolitic de aproximativ o oră - urmărind prompterul şi evitând improvizaţiile care-i plac atât de mult în faţa susţinătorilor săi.
 
Întorcându-se înapoi, în „iunie 1775”, septuagenarul a evocat bătălii purtate de trupe ale coloniilor americane.
 
„Armata noastră a intrat în fortificaţii, a preluat controlul aeroporturilor, a făcut tot ceea ce avea de făcut”, a declarat Trump.
 
El a evocat, în acelaşi discurs, isprăvile fraţilor Wright - pionieri americani ai aviaţiei, care au realizat primul zbor motorizat, cu martori, abia în 1903.
 
Auditori atenţi ai discursului său au arătat cu degetul şi altă eroare de istorie în acelaşi pasaj.
 
Donald Trump a evocat bătălia pentru preluarea controlului asupra Fortului McHenry, care a avut loc, de fapt, în timpul Războiului anglo-american (1812-1815) şi nu în Războiul Independenţei.
 
Data de 4 iulie marchează Ziua Independenţei - „Independence Day” -, când, în 1776, 13 colonii britanice au fondat Statele Unite ale Americii.
 
Mii de oameni se adună anual, într-o atmosferă destinsă, pe imensele peluze ale National Mall, o mare esplanadă, la Washington, mărginită de muzee şi monumente oficiale.
 
De această dată, Donald Trump a ţinut să susţină un discurs de „omagiu Americii” şi armatei sale, întretăiat de muzică militară şi spectaculoase survolări ale unor avioane militare.
 

