Trump, criticat în urma unor erori în discursul de „Independence Day“

Întorcându-se înapoi, în „iunie 1775”, septuagenarul a evocat bătălii purtate de trupe ale coloniilor americane.

„Armata noastră a intrat în fortificaţii, a preluat controlul aeroporturilor, a făcut tot ceea ce avea de făcut”, a declarat Trump.

El a evocat, în acelaşi discurs, isprăvile fraţilor Wright - pionieri americani ai aviaţiei, care au realizat primul zbor motorizat, cu martori, abia în 1903.

Auditori atenţi ai discursului său au arătat cu degetul şi altă eroare de istorie în acelaşi pasaj.

Correcting President Trump :

1 - The Continental Army was not named after Washington.

2 - General Cornwallis was not from Yorktown he was from britain.

3 - There were no Airports or planes in "Revolutionary War" or The War of 1812.

4 - WW2 wasn't a century after WW1 only 21 yrs. pic.twitter.com/uOe7TcfZnV