search
Vineri, 2 Februarie 2024
Adevărul
search
menu
Home Știri interne Știri locale Știri externe Politică Economie Sport Stil de viață Showbiz Opinii Cele mai citite 🔥 Adevărul Live Adevărul de weekend Anunțuri în ziar
search
menu
Ultimele știri ⏱️România la EURO 2024Război în UcrainaRăzboi în IsraelIstoria zilei

Netflix anunță titlurile pentru 2024: printre ele, sezoane noi din „Squid Game“ sau „Emily in Paris“ LISTĂ

0
0
Publicat:

2024 se pare că va fi un an bogat pe platforma de streaming online Netflix. Se pregătesc lansările unor sezoane noi din seriale îndrăgite precum „Squid Game“, „Emily in Paris“ sau „Bridgerton“, dar și filme noi, spectaculoase, cu nume mari ale cinematografiei în prim-plan.

image

Principalele seriale care au premiera în acest an

Lansate în ianuarie: 

  • American Nightmare
  • The Brothers Sun
  • Griselda: Limited Series
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2
  • NASCAR: Full Speed
  • Queer Eye S8
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed

Lansări în luna februarie: 

  • One Day - 8 februarie
  • Love Is Blind S6 - 14 februarie (episoade săptămânale)
  • The Vince Staples Show - 15 februarie
  • Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - 15 februarie
  • Ready, Set, Love - 15 februarie
  • Rhythm + Flow Italy - 19 februarie (episoadele 1-4) şi pe 26 februarie (episoadele 5-7). În martie va avea premiera episodul 8
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender - 22 februarie
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - 23 februarie
  • The Mire: Millennium - 28 februarie

Lansări în luna martie: 

  • The Gentlemen
  • The Netflix Slam - 3 martie
  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race - 4 martie
  • Full Swing S2 - 6 martie
  • Supersex - 6 martie
  • The Signal LS - 7 martie
  • Young Royals S3 - 11 Martie (episoadele 1-5) şi pe 19 Martie episodul final.
  • Girls5eva S3, din 14 martie
  • 3 Body Problem, 21 martie
  • Is It Cake? S3, din 29 martie

Alte titluri din 2024:

  • Ripley, 4 aprilie
  • The Upshaws Part 5 - 18 aprilie
  • A Man in Full - în această primăvară
  • Buying Beverly Hills S2 - în această primăvară
  • Bridgerton S3 - 16 mai (partea 1) şi 13 Iunie (partea a doua)
  • That ‘90s Show S2 - în această vară
  • The Green Glove Gang S2 - în această vară
  • Arcane S2 - în luna noiembrie
  • American Primeval
  • Another Self S2
  • Anthracite
  • The Asunta Case
  • The Believers
  • Black Doves
  • Bodkin
  • Cobra Kai S6
  • Crooks S1
  • Dead Boy Detectives
  • The Decameron
  • The Diplomat S2
  • Echoes of the Past
  • Élite S8 (Final Season)
  • El Eternauta
  • Emily in Paris S4
  • The Empress S2
  • Eric
  • Exploding Kittens
  • Furies
  • Heartstopper S3
  • Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1
  • The Helicopter Heist
  • Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
  • LaLiga 24
  • Love Is Blind Germany S1
  • Love Is Blind UK S1
  • The Madness
  • Mo S2
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik
  • Menendez Story
  • The Night Agent S2
  • Nightmares and Daydreams
  • No Good Deed
  • One Hundred Years of Solitude
  • Our Living World
  • Our Oceans
  • Outer Banks S4
  • Outlast S2
  • The Perfect Couple
  • Perfect Match S2
  • Rhythm + Flow S2
  • Selling Sunset S8
  • Senna
  • Sprint
  • Squid Game S2
  • Supacell
  • Sweet Tooth S3
  • Terminator: The Anime Series
  • Thank You, Next
  • To Kill A Monkey S1
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
  • The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
  • Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
  • Unstable S2
  • Untitled Erin Foster Show
  • Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group - Music Series
  • Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson - Comedy Series
  • Vikings: Valhalla S3

Filmele Netflix în 2024

Lansate în ianuarie

  • BITCONNED - 1 ianuarie
  • SOCIETY OF THE SNOW - 4 ianuarie
  • GOOD GRIEF - 5 ianuarie
  • LIFT - 12 ianuarie
  • THE KITCHEN - 19 ianuarie
  • On Netflix January 19
  • THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP - 29 ianuarie

Urmează în februarie

  • ORION AND THE DARK - 2 februarie
  • LOVER, STALKER, KILLER - 9 februarie
  • PLAYERS - 14 februarie
  • EINSTEIN AND THE BOMB - 16 februarie
  • TYLER PERRY’S MEA CULPA - 23 februarie
  • HROUGH MY WINDOW: LOOKING AT YOU - 23 februarie
  • CODE 8 PART II - 28 februarie

Martie

  • SPACEMAN - 1 martie
  • DAMSEL - 8 martie
  • IRISH WISH - 15 martie
  • SHIRLEY - 22 martie
  • THE CASAGRANDES MOVIE - 22 martie
  • THE BEAUTIFUL GAME - 29 martie

Lansări pe parcursul anului

  • WOODY WOODPECKER GOES TO CAMP - 12 aprilie
  • REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER - 19 aprilie
  • UNFROSTED: THE POP-TART STORY - 3 mai
  • MOTHER OF THE BRIDE - 9 mai
  • THELMA THE UNICORN - 17 mai
  • HIT MAN - 7 iunie
  • THE UNION - 16 august
  • BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F - 3 iulie
  • TRIGGER WARNING - Vara 2024
  • ATLAS
  • BACK IN ACTION
  • CARRY-ON
  • A FAMILY AFFAIR
  • GUT HEALTH: THE SECRET SCIENCE OF EATING
  • HIS THREE DAUGHTERS
  • INCOMING
  • IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
  • LONELY PLANET
  • MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS
  • OUR LITTLE SECRET
  • REZ BALL
  • SCOOP
  • SIX TRIPLE EIGHT
  • SPELLBOUND
  • THE DELIVERANCE
  • THE IMAGINARY
  • THE PIANO LESSON
  • THE SHADOW STRAYS
  • THE TEARSMITH
  • THAT CHRISTMAS
  • TIME CUT
  • ULTRAMAN: RISING
  • UGLIES
  • WHAT JENNIFER DID
  • WOMAN OF THE HOUR
  • JOY
Filme

Top articole

loading Se încarcă comentariile...

Partenerii noștri

image
O femeie și-a dat în judecată soțul pentru că făcea duș și se spăla pe dinți o dată pe săptămână. Decizia instanței
digi24.ro
image
O femeie riscă 21 de ani de închisoare și o amendă uriașă după haosul creat într-un avion. De ce și-a dat pantalonii jos
stirileprotv.ro
image
Cutremur azi în România. Seismul s-a produs în Timiş, la mică adâncime, şi a avut magnitudinea de 3 pe Richter
observatornews.ro
image
”Tigrul Europei” se prăbușește în 2024: Criza permanentă lovește 800.000 de români
ziare.com
image
„M-a plesnit peste fund în timpul meciului!”. Scandal uriaș cu antrenorul din România
gsp.ro
image
O femeie a fost aruncată din greșeală în mașina de gunoi și compactată de patru ori. „Se auzeau numai strigăte” dinăuntru
digi24.ro
image
Stațiunea din România care acum e vedetă pe Netflix. Mulți români nici nu au auzit de ea
playtech.ro
image
Wizz AIR anunță noi zboruri către trei destinații foarte populare printre români. Biletele se vor vinde ca pâinea caldă
fanatik.ro
image
Planta pentru orice casă. Aduce prosperitate
evz.ro
image
Cornel Dinicu, eliberat din închisoare! Patronul „Fermei Dacilor” este în arest la domiciliu
kanald.ro
image
„Nu le poate face față nici Gigi Becali”! Dumitru Dragomir anunță transformarea lui Dinamo, dacă vin Țiriac și Lucescu
playsport.ro
image
Taxe notariale 2024. Cât trebuie să plătească românii pentru serviciile oferite de notari
antena3.ro
image
Mama lui Cătălin Bordea a murit! S-a stins din viață la doar 55 de ani, răpusă de o boală cruntă
wowbiz.ro
image
Ai zice că e fotomodel, dar se ocupă de cu totul altceva. Sora fotbalistului din SuperLiga a spus totul
digisport.ro
image
Serviciul militar revine în România. Şeful Statului Major al Apărării anunță că sunt vizați tinerii între 18 și 35 de ani
romaniatv.net
image
Anunţ ŞOC despre MIOARA ROMAN! Oana Roman a înlemnit: Astăzi, mama...
capital.ro
image
FOTO. A venit din Ucraina și l-a înnebunit pe fotbalistul Stelei. Tânăra arată superb
prosport.ro
image
Cine este şi cu ce se ocupă „febleţea” lui Ilie Dumitrescu. Are 18 ani şi este de o frumuseţe rară: „E slăbiciunea mea!”
as.ro
image
Poluare alarmantă în Brașov: Cum arată smogul de deasupra orașului
actualitate.net
image
Cum a fost găsit Florin Manea, agentul lui Radu Drăgușin, de două mașini de poliție pe centura Bucureștiului
digisport.ro
image
Celebra prezentatoare TVR rupe tăcerea despre idila cu Ioan Neculaie, fostul patron de la FC Brașov: „A înșela înseamnă să fii cu sufletul în altă direcție”
gsp.ro
YouTube Instagram RSS
Ultimele știri
Cele mai citite

Click!

image
Diva care l-a cucerit pe Gheorghe Gheorghiu Dej. A fost una dintre cele mai frumoase actriţe din România
image
Horoscop săptămâna 2-8 februarie 2024. Patru zodii renasc la începutul lunii și au noroc pe toate planurile

OK! Magazine

image
Surpriză, Prințesa Kate și-a reluat treburile, în plină recuperare după operația abdominală suferită

Click! Pentru femei

image
Sharon Stone își caută iubit! A întâlnit doar infractori și dependenți de droguri

Click! Sănătate

image
Iată cât ar trebui să dureze sărutul ideal! Ştiai?