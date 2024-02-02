Netflix anunță titlurile pentru 2024: printre ele, sezoane noi din „Squid Game“ sau „Emily in Paris“ LISTĂ

Netflix anunță titlurile pentru 2024: printre ele, sezoane noi din „Squid Game“ sau „Emily in Paris“ LISTĂ0
2024 se pare că va fi un an bogat pe platforma de streaming online Netflix. Se pregătesc lansările unor sezoane noi din seriale îndrăgite precum „Squid Game“, „Emily in Paris“ sau „Bridgerton“, dar și filme noi, spectaculoase, cu nume mari ale cinematografiei în prim-plan.
Principalele seriale care au premiera în acest an
Lansate în ianuarie:
- American Nightmare
- The Brothers Sun
- Griselda: Limited Series
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2
- NASCAR: Full Speed
- Queer Eye S8
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
Lansări în luna februarie:
- One Day - 8 februarie
- Love Is Blind S6 - 14 februarie (episoade săptămânale)
- The Vince Staples Show - 15 februarie
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - 15 februarie
- Ready, Set, Love - 15 februarie
- Rhythm + Flow Italy - 19 februarie (episoadele 1-4) şi pe 26 februarie (episoadele 5-7). În martie va avea premiera episodul 8
- Avatar: The Last Airbender - 22 februarie
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - 23 februarie
- The Mire: Millennium - 28 februarie
Lansări în luna martie:
- The Gentlemen
- The Netflix Slam - 3 martie
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race - 4 martie
- Full Swing S2 - 6 martie
- Supersex - 6 martie
- The Signal LS - 7 martie
- Young Royals S3 - 11 Martie (episoadele 1-5) şi pe 19 Martie episodul final.
- Girls5eva S3, din 14 martie
- 3 Body Problem, 21 martie
- Is It Cake? S3, din 29 martie
Alte titluri din 2024:
- Ripley, 4 aprilie
- The Upshaws Part 5 - 18 aprilie
- A Man in Full - în această primăvară
- Buying Beverly Hills S2 - în această primăvară
- Bridgerton S3 - 16 mai (partea 1) şi 13 Iunie (partea a doua)
- That ‘90s Show S2 - în această vară
- The Green Glove Gang S2 - în această vară
- Arcane S2 - în luna noiembrie
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite S8 (Final Season)
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris S4
- The Empress S2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper S3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind Germany S1
- Love Is Blind UK S1
- The Madness
- Mo S2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik
- Menendez Story
- The Night Agent S2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks S4
- Outlast S2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match S2
- Rhythm + Flow S2
- Selling Sunset S8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game S2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth S3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill A Monkey S1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
- The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
- Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
- Unstable S2
- Untitled Erin Foster Show
- Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group - Music Series
- Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson - Comedy Series
- Vikings: Valhalla S3
Filmele Netflix în 2024
Lansate în ianuarie
- BITCONNED - 1 ianuarie
- SOCIETY OF THE SNOW - 4 ianuarie
- GOOD GRIEF - 5 ianuarie
- LIFT - 12 ianuarie
- THE KITCHEN - 19 ianuarie
- On Netflix January 19
- THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP - 29 ianuarie
Urmează în februarie
- ORION AND THE DARK - 2 februarie
- LOVER, STALKER, KILLER - 9 februarie
- PLAYERS - 14 februarie
- EINSTEIN AND THE BOMB - 16 februarie
- TYLER PERRY’S MEA CULPA - 23 februarie
- HROUGH MY WINDOW: LOOKING AT YOU - 23 februarie
- CODE 8 PART II - 28 februarie
Martie
- SPACEMAN - 1 martie
- DAMSEL - 8 martie
- IRISH WISH - 15 martie
- SHIRLEY - 22 martie
- THE CASAGRANDES MOVIE - 22 martie
- THE BEAUTIFUL GAME - 29 martie
Lansări pe parcursul anului
- WOODY WOODPECKER GOES TO CAMP - 12 aprilie
- REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER - 19 aprilie
- UNFROSTED: THE POP-TART STORY - 3 mai
- MOTHER OF THE BRIDE - 9 mai
- THELMA THE UNICORN - 17 mai
- HIT MAN - 7 iunie
- THE UNION - 16 august
- BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F - 3 iulie
- TRIGGER WARNING - Vara 2024
- ATLAS
- BACK IN ACTION
- CARRY-ON
- A FAMILY AFFAIR
- GUT HEALTH: THE SECRET SCIENCE OF EATING
- HIS THREE DAUGHTERS
- INCOMING
- IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
- LONELY PLANET
- MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS
- OUR LITTLE SECRET
- REZ BALL
- SCOOP
- SIX TRIPLE EIGHT
- SPELLBOUND
- THE DELIVERANCE
- THE IMAGINARY
- THE PIANO LESSON
- THE SHADOW STRAYS
- THE TEARSMITH
- THAT CHRISTMAS
- TIME CUT
- ULTRAMAN: RISING
- UGLIES
- WHAT JENNIFER DID
- WOMAN OF THE HOUR
- JOY