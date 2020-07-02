Prima dintre ele, cu semnificaţii extrem de grave, este decizia Franţei de a se retrage din misiunea NATO Sea Guardian în Mediterană, destinată să împiedice traficul foarte intens de arme către facţiunile rivale din Libia. Vă readuc aminte că motivul invocat este incidentul din 10 iunie în care fregata franceză Courbet (foto sus) aflată în dispozitivul oficial al misiunii MARCOM NATO a fost „fixată“ de instalaţia radar de conducere a focului a uneia dintre cele trei fregate turceşti aflate în zonă, asta însemnând iminenţa deschiderii focului în cazul în care francezii şi-ar fi continuat intenţia de a inspecta cargoul turcesc Cirkin, o navă declarată suspectă de către conducerea operaţională a misiunii NATO.

Povestea este chiar uşor mai complicată deoarece, cu puţin timp înainte, o navă grecească, HS Spetsai, parte a misiunii IRINI organizată de UE pentru impunerea embargoului pe arme decis de ONU, încercase şi ea să se apropie de cargoul respectiv, rapid descurajată de prezenţa unei fregate turceşti. Şi în acest caz, ca şi atunci când au intrat în contact cu fregata franceză, navele de luptă turceşti au folosit codurile de identificare NATO, lucru care nu ar fi fost permis decât atunci când nu ar fi participat la o misiune comună a Alianţei.

Lucrurile evoluează rapid înspre un real conflict diplomatic între Franţa şi Turcia, cu o cerere de arbitraj către NATO. „Din punctul nostru de vedere - spun autorităţile franceze - chestiunea este foarte gravă...Nu putem accepta ca un aliat să se comporte în acest fel, să facă asta împotriva unei nave NATO, aflată sub comandament NATO, în timpul unei misiuni NATO".

Ambasadorul Turciei în Franţa, Ismail Hakki Musa, este chemat să explice în faţa comisiei senatoriale pentru afaceri externe, vine şi spune că de fapt n-a fost nimic, doar nava franceză a evoluat „cu viteză primejdioasă“ la foarte mică distanţă de cea turcă, producând şi o hartă în sprijinul afirmaţiilor sale.

Dar supărarea este mare în continuare. Dovadă remarcile domnului ambasador:

Închipuiţi-vă NATO fără Turcia! Nu veţi mai avea NATO! Nu va mai exista NATO fără Turcia! Nu veţi mai putea juca cu Iranul, Irakul, Siria, Mediterana în sud, Caucaz, Libia, Egipt... În timpul Războiului Rece am apărat cu multe eforturi flancul Sud şi Est şi asta câteodată în detrimentul prosperităţii propriei noastre naţiuni, a propriului nostru popor.

Odată ajunşi la acest stadiu, NATO are o mare problemă imediată: vedem că este posibil ca un Stat Membru să nu aibă niciun fel de ezitare să se retragă (cu notificare de 24 de ore în avans) dintr-o operaţiune militară în curs a Alianţei, cu efect imediat de dezechilibrare a structurilor existente şi demantelare în consecinţă a planurilor de operaţiuni decise în cadrul Comitetului Militar al NATO.

Întrebarea următoare este, aşa stând lucrurile, ce mai rămâne din esenţa promisiunii de acţiune colectivă? Şi dacă povestea se petrecea în altă zonă, spre exemplu în Marea Neagră?

A doua problemă este un semnal privind capacitatea Alianţei de a elabora un sistem unitar de politici, asta însemnând o abordare comună a marilor provocări în domeniul securităţii, cele care, printr-o eventuală explozie, ar pune în primejdie pacea şi securitatea lumii şi ar afecta dramatic şi pe cea a aliaţilor din spaţiul euro-atlantic.

Tocmai de aceea NATO este o alianţă politico-militară, arătând lumii un anume tip de unitate în decizii în perspectivă îndelungată, fiind astfel un element care poate determina chiar schimbarea de paradigme primejdioase, acţionând ca un factor de stabilizare. În acest sens, iată o a doua zonă în care aliaţii, în loc să fi ajuns la o abordare comună, îşi expun la vedere poziţiile totalmente opuse.

Cunoaşteţi poziţia lui Trump care susţine apetitul israelian de anexare a unor părţi din Cisiordania ilegal ocupată, ceea ce poate crea o explozie de mari proporţii la nivelul Orientului Apropiat. Şi este evident că lumea întreagă se uită cu mare atenţie la evoluţia situaţiei şi analizează disensiunile pe acest subiect între aliaţii europeni şi cei americani (sprijiniţi doar de poziţiile Austriei şi Ungariei). Numai că lucrurile se schimbă acum după declaraţia extrem de tăioasă a premierului britanic Boris Johnosn care a avertizat într-un op-ed apărut în Yediot Aharot că intenţia Israelului de a anexa părţi din Cisiorania „va anula progresele“ înregistrate în relaţiile cu unele state arabe. „Procesul de anexare de teritorii este o violare a legislaţiei internaţionale... Sper din tot sufletul ca acest proces să nu continue. Dar, dacă da, Marea Britanie nu va recunoaşte niciun fel de schimbări la frontierele din 1967, cu excepţia celor agreate de ambele părţi“. Adică exact poziţia exprimată de Josep Borrell, şeful diplomaţiei europene în numele UE (inclusiv al României), evident cu excepţia celor două ţări amintite. Şi toată lumea este în aceeaşi alianţă politico-militară pusă într-o poziţie imposibilă şi, totuşi, obligată foarte rapid să se exprime în clar. Reflexul de politician experimentat al premierului britanic spune extrem de multe...

În fine, al treilea joc contradictoriu cu valoare potenţială de conflict strategic este cel demarat de SUA împotriva restului lumii prin decizia de achiziţionare a întregului stoc existent pe plan global de Remdesivir, medicamentul care accelerează refacerea bolnavilor cu Covid-19. Pentru cel puţin trei luni de acum înainte, nici o ţară din lume nu va mai găsi de cumpărat medicamentul respectiv (americanii au cumpărat totalitatea producţiei din luna iulie şi 90% din cea pentru lunile august şi septembrie). Decizie în spiritul politicilor Trump şi indiscutabilă deoarece, pe fond, vizează situaţia din ţara în care managementul dezastruos de până acum al pandemiei a dus la rezultate tragice, continuate să se expandeze acum într-un ritm ce pare de nestăpânit. Deci unde ar fi problema?

Iarăşi suntem martorii unui conflict la nivelul unei alianţei care-şi propusese să apere - printr-o acţiune comună - popoarele din statele membre de orice atac din exterior, să le protejeze în comun printr-o acţiune comună. Asta au încercat europenii să transmită, asta au spus organismele internaţionale că ar fi calea logică de ieşire din criză.

Problema politică foarte gravă este că, cel puţin în principiul jocului, NATO ar fi trebuit să ofere un răspuns colectiv în faţa ameninţării reprezentate de pandemie şi găsirea unui vaccin şi a unui tratament prin efort comun să fi fost prioritatea absolută, alta decât demagogică. Este oare? Şi de data asta, aliaţii sunt lăsaţi dramatic în afara jocului, cu ochii în soare, în plin război deschis împotriva „inamicului invizibil“.

Era posibil de făcut ceva la nivel de cooperare şi, astfel, NATO să fi deveni sursă de securitate imediată recunoscută ca atare, cu reunoştinţă, de popoarele din ţările aliate? Poate, dacă, împreună cu aliatul american, ar fi propus statelor membre un acces prioritar, de tip reacţie de urgenţă în caz de maximă necesitate, cumpărând necesurul pentru ţările noastre, cu SUA erou pe cal alb şi arătând ce înseamnă preocuparea pentru binele comun?

Evident că nu se poate şi nici nu se va putea. În rest, doar vorbe pentru conversaţii despre nimic. Cam pe aici suntem, lăsaţi fiecare singuri, pradă unui egoism teribil şi super-protecţionismului militant? Nu cred că va fi aşa, sper ca răspunsul care va prima în final să fie cel opus, cel propus peste trei săptămâni de europeni pentru toţi europenii cu planul de ieşire din criză, plan comun pentru un destin comun.

P.S. Dată fiind marea relevanţă a problemei, iată şi comunicatul celor de la Gilead Sciences.

