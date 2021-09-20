Gala premiilor Primetime Emmy - „The Crown”, marele câştigător. „The Handmaid’s Tale”, cele mai multe ratări

Netflix a câştigat pentru prima dată la categoriile „cel mai bun serial-dramă” şi „cea mai bună miniserie sau antologie”. Anul acesta, serviciul de streaming a primit cele mai multe nominalizări între reţele - 29.

„The Crown” a primit şapte trofee, inclusiv al categoriei „serial-drmă”, „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus), patru, iar „Hacks” (HBO Max) şi „Mare of Easttown” (HBO), au câştigat câte trei.

Per ansamblu, „The Crown”, „Ted Lasso” şi „Mare of Easttown” au câştigat 10 dintre cele 12 premii acordate pentru interpretare.

„The Queen’s Gambit” a obţinut două premii, inclusiv pentru cea mai bună miniserie, iar Hulu a făcut istorie cu cele mai multe ratări ale unei reţele. După ce a primit 21 de nominalizări, era de aşteptat ca „The Handmaid’s Tale” să câştige măcar două categorii, însă drama distopică a pierdut toate premiile la care concura, stabilind recordul ca serial cu cele mai multe ratări într-un singur an, depăşind „Mad Man” (AMC) care, în 2012, din 17 selecţii nu a reuşit nicio victorie.



Lista câştigătorilor

Miniserie

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) (câştigător)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Serial-dramă

The Crown (Netflix) (câştigător)

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Serial-comedie

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (câştigător)

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Actriţă în rol principal într-un serial-dramă

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) (câştigătoare)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Actor în rol principal într-un serial-dramă

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) (câştigător)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Actriţă în rol principal într-un serial-comedie

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) (câştigătoare)

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Actor în rol principal într-un serial-comedie

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (câştigător)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Actriţă miniserie/ antologie

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) (câştigătoare)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Actor miniserie/ antologie

Ewan McGregor (Halston) (câştigător)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Actriţă rol secundar serial-comedie

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (câştigătoare)

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Actor rol secundar serial-comedie

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (câştigător)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Regie miniserie/ antologie/ film de televiziune

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank (câştigător)

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Scenariu pentru miniserie/ antologie

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel (câştigător)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Actriţă în rol secundar miniserie/ film de televiziune/ antologie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (câştigător)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Actor rol secundar miniserie/ film de televiziune/ antologie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (câştigător)

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Scenariu pentru serial-dramă

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan (câştigător)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Regie pentru un serial-dramă

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs (câştigătoare)

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX) Steven Canals

Actriţă rol secundar serial-dramă

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) (câştigătoare)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Actor rol secundar serial-dramă

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) (câştigător)

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Scenariu pentru serial de divertisment

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (câştigător)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (câştigător)

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (câştigător)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Scenariu pentru un serial-comedie

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (câştigător)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Regie pentru un serial-comedie

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello (câştigător)

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney

Emisiune-concurs

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (câştigător)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) (câştigător)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Program special de varietăţi (pre-înregistrat)

Hamilton (Disney+) (câştigător)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)