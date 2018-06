[1] Vezi Joseph E. McGrath. (1991). Time, Interaction, and Performance (TIP): A Theory of Groups. Small Group Research, 22, 2, 147–174. http://doi.org/10.1177/1046496491222001 dar şi o abordare mai cinică la Parkinson, C. N., & Osborn, R. (1957). Parkinson's Law, and Other Studies in Administration: And Other Studies in Administration. Houghton Mifflin.