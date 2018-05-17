Iohannis cere consultări pe legile Justiţiei între PSD şi Comisia de la Veneţia

„Având în vedere dezideratul de a se ajunge la soluţii legislative pe deplin adecvate cadrului constituţional intern şi standardelor europene referitoare la independenţa justiţiei, Preşedintele României consideră utilă organizarea cât mai rapidă a unor consultări directe între reprezentanţii autorităţilor publice şi ai societăţii civile din România cu experţii Comisiei de la Veneţia“, anunţă Administraţia Prezidenţială într-un comunicat de presă.

În acelaşi document, Administraţia Prezidenţială prezintă solicitarea integrală adresată Comisiei de la Veneţia.

„Dear Mr. President,

A package of three laws attempting to reform the justice sector in Romania are now adopted by Parliament and will be promulgated. Draft law revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy have each been reviewed by the Constitutional Court twice. However, I consider that their final versions are still not compliant neither with the Romanian constitutional framework nor with the European standards on the independence of justice.

Before promulgating them, and considering the high relevance enjoyed by the opinions of the Venice Commission in general and particularly for the Romanian Constitutional Court, I have decided to address these laws to the Romanian Constitutional Court and to the Venice Commission.

At the same time, I have asked the Constitutional Court to cooperate with the advisory body on constitutional matters of the Council of Europe and make possible that its decision be based on the opinion of the Venice Commission.

Therefore, according to Article 3 of the Resolution (2002) 3, Revised Statute of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, I have the honour to ask the Venice Commission to issue an opinion on draft laws revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization, and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy.

Sincerely yours,

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS“