VIDEO Erupţie a unul vulcan pe insula Stromboli. Un mort şi mai mulţi răniţi

Un vulcan a erupt pe insula italiană Stromboli, omorând o persoană şi punând pe fugă turiştii îngroziţi, relatează BBC.
Italy - July 3, 2019— Cyclone of Rhodes (@cycloneorhodes) 3 iulie 2019
Stromboli volcano eruption: Tourist killed as Italy volcano erupts with huge plume of ash
Video credit: @eha_news #Stromboli #Volcano #Eruption #Italy #Tyrrhenian_Sea #Nature #Power #Lava #Helicopter pic.twitter.com/WosDs88vv3
#Update: Video uploaded by one hiker who was running down the hill when he felt it, has caught a close shot of the 3KM high ash cloud of when it erupted on the island of #Stromboli in #Italy. pic.twitter.com/i96xotHly9— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 3 iulie 2019
View from the Panarea harbor as Stromboli erupts. Hoping everyone is safe on the ground. Visible lava flows headed down the mountain. pic.twitter.com/apZT3G3C57— Alex Hopson (@TheAlexHopson) 3 iulie 2019
