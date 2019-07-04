adevarul.ro News

VIDEO Erupţie a unul vulcan pe insula Stromboli. Un mort şi mai mulţi răniţi

Erupţia vulcanului Stromboli, foto EPA-EFE

Un vulcan a erupt pe insula italiană Stromboli, omorând o persoană şi punând pe fugă turiştii îngroziţi, relatează BBC.

Victima este un bărbat de 35 de ani din Sicilia, lovit de o piatră căzută în urma erupţiei în timp ce acesta se afla într-o excursie. Prietenul lui, un cetăţean brazilian, a fost descoperit deshidratat şi în stare de şoc.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Vulcanul este unul dintre cei mai activi de pe planetă, dar şi o populară destinaţie turistică. În timp ce pompierii se luptă cu focul de pe insulă, forţele navale italiene se pregătesc pentru o posibilă evacuare în masă.
 
 
”Am văzut explozia din hotel. S-a auzit un vuiet îngrozitor. Ne-am astupat urechile, iar un nor de cenuşă a apărut deasupra noastră”, a declarat Michela Favorito, care lucrează la un hotel de pe insulă.â
 
 
Insula Stromboli este cunoscută drept ”Farul Mediteranei”, având o populaţie de aproximativ 500 de oameni. Ultima erupţie majoră a avut loc în 2002.
 

