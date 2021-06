Caniculă insuportabilă în Canada şi nordul SUA. Temperaturile au ajuns la 48 de grade Celsius în Columbia Britanică FOTO

Less than 24 hours after smashing Canada's national high temperature record, Lytton broke it again, with 47.9°C on Monday.

This is in British Columbia - home to the Rockies and the Glacier National Park.

Summary from @ECCCWeatherBC https://t.co/Ls51QSThPM

Graphic @ECMWF pic.twitter.com/ZKTjwrvRaR