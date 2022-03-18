adevarul.ro International

Putin plăteşte oameni pentru a sărbători masacrul din Ucraina

Putin plăteşte oameni pentru a sărbători masacrul din Ucraina

FOTO EPA-EFE

Vineri, 18 martie 2022, pe stadionul Lujniki din Moscova are loc un miting sub pretextul „celebrării” a opt ani de la anexarea ilegală a Crimeei.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Peste 100 de mii de cetăţeni ruşi au fost aduşi pe stadion. La acest miting participă şi liderul de la Kremlin. 
 
Reporterii cotidianului The Guardian notează că mai mulţi studenţi şi angajaţi au fost constrânşi să participe la acest miting, care este unul de susţinere a războiului din Ucraina. Oamenilor li s-a promis, în schimbul prezenţei la miting, că vor fi plătiţi suplimentar sau că vor beneficia de o zi de vacanţă. Astfel, postările de pe social media arată că marea majoritate a mulţimii care s-a strâns pe stadionul din Lujniki este plătită. Aceştia sunt plătiţi cu o sumă care variază între 300 şi 1400 de ruble.
 
Jurnaliştii străini aflaţi la Moscova scriu pe Twitter informaţii potrivit cărora participanţii sunt angajaţi la stat. Aceştia au fost luaţi de la muncă şi transportaţi către stadion cu autobuzele. Însă există şi persoane care au fost ridicate de pe stradă şi forţate să participe la eveniment.
 

 

 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Kate e fără doar și poate preferata Reginei. De ce o iubește atât de m...
okmagazine.ro
Ea e cea mai mare dușmancă a lui Putin. Cum a decis să lupte împotriva...
playtech.ro
Produsul care apare de luni în toate magazinele Lidl România. Clienții...
playtech.ro
Încălțările pe care nu mai trebuie să le porți niciodată. Cât de peric...
okmagazine.ro
Arnold Schwarzenegger le deschide ochii rușilor manipulați de Putin: V...
okmagazine.ro
Cybill Shepherd merge în băț. Cum a ajuns să arate, după ce s-a îngrăș...
clickpoftabuna.ro
Covrigi pufoşi cu brânză. Nu vei mai cumpăra niciodată de la patiserie...
clickpoftabuna.ro
Desert regal: Tortul preferat al Reginei Elisabeta. E un deliciu!
playtech.ro
Produsul care apare de luni în toate magazinele Lidl România. Clienții...
playtech.ro
Încălțările pe care nu mai trebuie să le porți niciodată. Cât de peric...
Modifică Setările