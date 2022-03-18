Putin plăteşte oameni pentru a sărbători masacrul din Ucraina

Vineri, 18 martie 2022, pe stadionul Lujniki din Moscova are loc un miting sub pretextul „celebrării” a opt ani de la anexarea ilegală a Crimeei.
A Pro-Kremlin rally to mark the 8th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea is about to take place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Reuters and others have reported that state employees have been pressured to attend the event pic.twitter.com/rAtYA78Hxq— Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) March 18, 2022
Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, which hosted the World Cup final in 2018, is packed out for a pro-war rally on the anniversary of Russia’s Crimea annexation.— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 18, 2022
Lots of reports of state employees being bussed in. They’re watching a video with Ukrainian flags being thrown to the ground pic.twitter.com/fIKEzD5WnV
