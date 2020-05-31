Manifestaţie la Londra în semn de protest faţă de moartea afroamericanului George Floyd FOTO VIDEO

Sute de persoane au manifestat duminică la Londra, în semn de protest faţă de moartea, luni, în Statele Unite, după ce a fost arestat de poliţie, a lui George Floyd, un afroamerican în vârstă de 46 de ani, a constatat un jurnalist AFP.
”Fără dreptate nu este pace!”, a scandat în mai multe rânduri mulţimea, care s-a adunat către ora locală 13.00 (15.00, ora României) în Trafalgar Square, în centrul capitalei brtianice.
Trafalgar Square in London right now, standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, George Floyd and protestors across the world. pic.twitter.com/5sYlXePcpv— Ian Mantgani (@mant_a_tangi) May 31, 2020
Hundreds of people demonstrate outside US Embassy in London against death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolishttps://t.co/p7Td5zzOkz pic.twitter.com/zK10XuRLJ3— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 31, 2020
everyone in trafalgar square taking a knee and chanting george floyd is making me tear up #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #BlackLivesMatterUK pic.twitter.com/1WVVDOixma— ً lani⁷ semi ia BLM (@moonchildpjms) May 31, 2020
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab declines to comment on statements made by Donald Trump in the wake of the death of George Floyd— Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 31, 2020
More from #Ridge: https://t.co/h5YYYY10bO pic.twitter.com/qr5OtTyJ8X
