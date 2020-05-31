adevarul.ro International

Manifestaţie la Londra în semn de protest faţă de moartea afroamericanului George Floyd FOTO VIDEO

Manifestaţie la Londra în semn de protest faţă de moartea afroamericanului George Floyd FOTO VIDEO

Manifestanţi protestează pe acoperişul unei staţii de autobuz în apropierea Ambasadei SUA de la Londra Foto AFP

Sute de persoane au manifestat duminică la Londra, în semn de protest faţă de moartea, luni, în Statele Unite, după ce a fost arestat de poliţie, a lui George Floyd, un afroamerican în vârstă de 46 de ani, a constatat un jurnalist AFP.

”Fără dreptate nu este pace!”, a scandat în mai multe rânduri mulţimea, care s-a adunat către ora locală 13.00 (15.00, ora României) în Trafalgar Square, în centrul capitalei brtianice.

Unii manifestanţi arborau panouri din carton pe care scria "Black lives matter" sau ”Culoarea pielii noastre nu e o crimă”.
 
Manifestanţii au îngenunchiat după aceea - un gest care a devenit un simbol al luptei împotriva discriminării în Statele Unite, unde adunări similare au avut loc zilnic, după care au pormit într-un marş către Ambasada Statelor Unite în Marea Britanie, în pofida măsurilor de distanţare socială aflate în continuare în vigoare împotriva noului coronavirus.
Ei şi-au exprimat astfel furia faţă de moartea la Minneapolis a lui George Floyd - devenit un nou simbol al brutalităţii poliţiştilor împotriva comunităţilor de culoare.
”Evident, imaginile cu ceea ce i s-a întâmplat lui George Floyd au fost extrem de tulburătoare, la fel ca scenele revoltelor şi violenţelor care au loc în Statele Unite”, a declarat duminică ministrul britanic de Externe Dominic Raab.
 
Întrebat la postul Sky News ce părere are despre acest subiect, Raab a refuzat să comenteze un tweet polemic al lui Donald Trump şi modul în care a gestionat această criză.
”Eu nu am să mă înec în problema dacă declaraţiile preşedintelui american erau un lucru bun de făcut”, a declarat ministrul.
 
”Vreau să mă concentrez asupra muncii care ne rămâne de făcut” în criza covic-19, a spus el.
 
Preşedintele american, care a denunţat în mai multe râînduri moartea ”tragică” a lui George Floyd, a apreciat că revoltele  îi dezonorează memoria prin ”violenţa” şi ”vandalismul” lor.
 
”Când începe jaful, începe să se tragă”, a reacţionat el într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, semnalat de reţeaua de socializare ca ”aplogia violenţei”.

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
S-a aflat! Ce face cu banii câștigătorul 'Românii au talent'. Mecanicu...
okmagazine.ro
A apărut la Pro TV și a anunțat că a avut cancer. Și-a dat peruca jos ...
okmagazine.ro
Ups! Celebrul Boris Johnson a avut o aventură cu o colegă de partid. S...
okmagazine.ro
La 37 de ani a fost diagnosticată cu cancer la sân. Cum arată acum, la...
clickpentrufemei.ro
Mousse de ciocolată cu lapte
clicksanatate.ro
Dr. Dana Zaciu: Experienţa naşterii este diferită pentru gravide în ac...
playtech.ro
Vremea ne pregătește surprize mari în 2020! Avertizare meteo!
playtech.ro
Cine a făcut poza cu Orban și miniștrii la băutură și țigări. Surpriză...