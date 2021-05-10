Imagini dramatice. Zeci de cadavre ale unor presupuşi morţi de COVID-19 eşuează pe malurile Gangelui, în nordul Indiei VIDEO

Zeci de corpuri ale unor persoane care ar fi murit din cauza covid-19 au eşuat pe malurile Gangelui, în nordul Indiei, anunţă luni autorităţi locale, relatează AFP.
I have no words 😔— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/1mDPtXVCW0
'There is panic in the town about infection from the bodies and from the river water.— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 10, 2021
"People are terrified of getting Covid. We have to bury the bodies," said Narendra Kumar, a villager.
The bodies have led to a blame-game between UP and Bihar.' #Ganga
https://t.co/wRSB2C4i3o
Watch | Dozens of bodies were seen floating in the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur amid a surge in #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/hBkVhZCDAa— NDTV (@ndtv) May 9, 2021
People throwing dead bodies to the Ganges as they are unable to cremate them! A country busy in building a new capital, tallest statue, and biggest temple! https://t.co/qaOnbJgRf3 via @ndtv— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 10, 2021
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: