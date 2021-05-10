adevarul.ro International

Imagini dramatice. Zeci de cadavre ale unor presupuşi morţi de COVID-19 eşuează pe malurile Gangelui, în nordul Indiei VIDEO

Zeci de corpuri ale unor persoane care ar fi murit din cauza covid-19 au eşuat pe malurile Gangelui, în nordul Indiei, anunţă luni autorităţi locale, relatează AFP.

Pandemia cuprinde în forţă partea rurală a ţării, copleşind structurile sanitare, crematoriile şi cimitirele.
 
Un funcţionar local, Ashok Kumar, declară că aproximativ 40 de cadavre au eşuat, în districtul Buxar, în apropiere de frontiera dintre Bihar şi Uttar Pradesh, două dintre cele mai sărace state indiene.
 
”Am ordonat funţcionarilor vizaţi să se ocupe de corpuri şi fie să le îngroape, fie să le ardă”, declară pentru AFP Kumar.
Unele publicaţii scriu că ar fi vorba despre aproximativ 100 de cadavre.
 
Funcţionari declară acestor publicaţii că unele cadavre s-au umfalt, că sunt parţial arse şi că ar fi putut să stea timp de mai multe zile în fluviu.
 
Locuitori declară AFP că ei cred că aceste cadavre au fost aruncate în apă deoarece crematoriile au fost copleşite sau pentru că rudele victimelor nu pot plăti lemnul necesar rugurilor funerare.
”Este cu adevărat şocant pentru noi”, deplânge un locuitor, Kameshwar Pandey.
 
Potrivit unor statistici oficiale, aproximativ 4.000 de oameni mor în prezent zilnic din cauza covid-19 în India, unde bilanţul total al pandemiei atinge 250.000 de morţi.
Numeroşi experţi consideră însă aceste date mai mici decât în realitate şi citează date provenind de la crematorii.
 
Victimele neînregistrate sunt deosebit de numeroase, în contextul în care actualul val al epidemiei s-a răspândit în afara oraşelor, în zone rurale, în care spitalele sunt rare şi nu prea îşi actualizează registrele.

