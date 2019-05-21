adevarul.ro Entertainment

Milla Jovovich a vorbit despre cea mai cumplită experienţă din viaţa ei: „Am făcut un avort. Încă am coşmaruri“

Milla Jovovich (43 de ani) a vorbit deschis despre un moment cumplit din viaţa ei, când a făcut un avort. Actriţa americană de origine ucraineană a făcut dezvăluirea în contextul în care Alabama a dat o lege prin care interzice avortul, despre care vedeta crede că ar putea pune în pericol femeile.

Milla Jovovich a împărtăşit cu fanii, într-o postare pe Instagram, o experienţă traumatizantă, cumplită: avortul suferit în urmă cu doi ani. Acest text l-a scris în contextul legii din Alabama care interzice în totalitate procedura de chiuretaj, actriţa rugându-i pe fani să ajute femeile să aibă dreptul de a face avort în cazul în care au nevoie, scrie Huff Post.
 
„Avortul este cel mai negru coşmar. Nicio femeie nu vrea să treacă prin aşa ceva. Dar trebuie să luptăm pentru a ne asigura că drepturile noastre de a face unul în condiţii sigure sunt respectate. Nu am vrut niciodată să vorbesc despre această experienţă, dar nu pot să tac când sunt atât de multe în joc. Drepturile noastre, ale femeilor, sunt de a putea face avorturi în siguranţă, proceduri realizate de doctori experimentaţi“, a scris actriţa pe Instagram alături de un selfie. 
 
Jovovich a mărturisit că în urmă cu doi ani, pe vremea când filma într-o ţară din Estul Europei şi avea patru luni şi jumătate de sarcină, a intrat în travaliu prematur şi era pe punctul de a da naştere unui copil. 
 
La recomandarea medicilor însă, actriţa s-a văzut nevoită să facă avort, având în vedere riscurile de a avea un copil cu şanse minime de supravieţuire, aceasta fiind „una dintre cele mai terifiante experienţe“: „Am trecut printr-un avort de urgenţă în urmă cu doi ani. Eram însărcinată în patru luni şi jumătate şi filmam în Europa de Est. Am intrat în travaliu înainte de termen şi mi s-a spus că trebuie să fiu trează pe tot parcursul procedurii. A fost una dintre cele mai terifiante experienţe prin care am trecut. Încă am coşmaruri. Eram singură şi fără ajutor“.
 
„Avortul este suficient de greu pentru femei la un nivel emoţional extrem de ridicat fără să fie nevoite să treacă prin condiţii nesigure şi insalubre“, a mai scris Milla. Ea a continuat prin a evidenţia că doar gândul la condiţiile pe care celelalte femei sunt nevoite să le îndure din cauza acestor legi îi provoacă greaţă. Actriţa a descris, ulterior, depresia dificilă prin care a trecut din cauza avortului şi cât de mult i-a luat să îşi revină.
 
Jovovich a mai explicat că nu îi face plăcere să vorbească despre politică, însă a fost forţată de împrejurăi după ce recenta „heartbeat bill“ (legea bătăii inimii) a fost semnată de guvernatorul Brian Kemp în Georgia.
 
„Guvernatorul Brian Kemp a semnat o lege aspră, care scoate în afara legii toate avorturile după şase săptămâni de sarcină – înainte chiar ca cele mai multe femei să ştie că sunt însărcinate – incluzând cazurile de viol şi incest. Acest lucru face din Georgia al şaselea stat care promovează această interdicţie restrictivă, după Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa şi Dakota de Nord. Avortul este suficient de dur pentru femei la nivel emoţional, fără a mai pomeni de posibilitatea de a-l face în condiţii nesigure şi neigienice“, a atras atenţia Milla Jovovich.
 
 
Milla Jovovich nu este singura care militează pentru respectarea dreptului femeilor de a întrerupe o sarcină într-un mediu controlat şi sigur. Mai multe celebrităţi şi-au exprimat dezaprobarea, printre care şi supermodelul şi actriţa Emily Ratajkowski (27 de ani), cunoscută drept femeia cu cei mai frumoşi sâni naturali din lume, care a publicat o fotografie în care apare nud în semn de protest faţă de legea prin care statul american Alabama a interzis avortul în aproape toate cazurile, inclusiv în cele de viol şi incest.
 

