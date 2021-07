The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) invites the expression of interest for participation to an open tender for the purchase of an office building for its headquarters, located in Thessaloniki, Greece. The minimum required size and specific location of this building, as well as instructions to prospective tenderers on how to express their interest to the BSTDB, are outlined in https://www.bstdb.org/work-with-us/corporate-procurement