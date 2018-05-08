adevarul.ro Life & Style

Cafeneaua unde plăteşti cu plastic în loc de bani: „Vrem să redăm valoarea a ceva ce considerăm acum gunoi“

The Rubbish Cafe a fost deschisă în perioada 3-4 mai, la Londra

O cafenea din inima Londrei le-a oferit clienţilor o cafea şi o gustare în schimbul obiectelor de plastic pentru a sprijini şi încuraja reciclarea.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

În Covent Garden din Londra, s-a deschis, săptămâna trecută, timp de două zile, The Rubbish Café, o cafenea unde consumaţia nu a fost plătită în bani, moneda de schimb fiind plasticul reciclabil. Cei care au dus măcar un obiect din plastic au primit mâncare şi o cafea. 
 
Iniţiatorii ideii, compana belgiană Ecover, care fabrica produse de curăţare ecologice realizate din pe baza de plante şi minerale, au vrut astfel să combată ideea că plasticul, atât de dăunător mediului înconjurător, este un material fără valoare.
 
„Am creat un material care poate rezista mii şi mii de ani în natură, dar care nu mai are valoare pentru oameni. E ceva de unică folosinţă, care se aruncă. Noi vrem să punem sub semnul întrebării această idee şi să redăm valoarea a ceva ce considerăm acum gunoi“, a declarat Tom Domen, autorul iniţiativei.
 
 
Cu această ocazie, oamenii au avut parte şi de o lecţie importanta. „Unii vin cu o geantă plină şi încep să întrebe: «Asta e reciclabilă? Dar asta?» Aşa că e o conversaţie şi are un aspect educativ“, a continuat Tom Domen.
 
Până şi localul a fost decorat în ton cu iniţiativa - cu obiecte din plastic reciclat. Iar meniul oferit a fost şi el prietenos cu mediul.
 
 
„Am creat practic un meniu sustenabil. Asta înseamnă să abordezi mâncarea holistic, să mănânci sezonier, divers şi să foloseşti tot ingredientul. Aşa că avem conopidă cu tot cu frunze, coriandru cu tot cu tulpină, sfeclă cu tot cu coajă“, a explicat Tom Hunt, bucătarul.
 
 
În ultimele decenii, omenirea a produs 8,3 miliarde de tone de plastic. 60 la sută din cantitate a ajuns în gropile de gunoi sau în mediu. Gradul de conştientizare a problemei a crescut în ultimii ani, în condiţiile în care specialiştii au prezis că, în ritmul actual de poluare, în 2050 oceanele lumii vor avea mai mult plastic decât peşte.
 
