Nominalizări Premiile Billboard 2017: un rapper şi doi DJ au doborât recordul şi concurează la 22 de categorii

The Chainsmokers au primit cele mai multe nominalizări la Premiile Billboard 2017 FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Rapperul Drake şi duetul de DJ The Chainsmokers au obţinut un număr-record de nominalizări la Premiile Billboard 2017, respectiv 22. Cântăreţul canadian va concura inclusiv la cele mai importante categorii, printre care Cel mai bun artist şi Cel mai bun cântăreţ, în timp ce grupul american luptă, printre altele, pentru titlul de Cel mai bun duo şi Top 100 Artist.

În topul nominalizărilor la Premiile Billboard 2017 urmează duo-ul american Twenty One Pilots, cu 17 nominalizări, cântăreaţa din Barbados Rihanna, care concurează la 14 categorii, canadianul The Weekend, cu 13 nominalizări, şi diva americană Beyoncé, cu 8 nominalizări.

Aflate la cea de-a 27-a ediţie, Premiile Billboard recompensează cei mai de succes artişti ai anului în SUA, în funcţie de vânzările de albume, single-urile, difuzările la radio, turneele şi popularitatea de care se bucură în reţelele sociale.

Gala Premiile Billboard 2017 se va desfăşura pe 21 mai la T-Mobile Arena din Las Vegas şi va fi transmisă în direct de postul ABC.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile Billboard 2017

Cel mai bun artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Cel mai bun artist debutant

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Cel mai bun cântăreţ

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Cea mai bună cântăreaţă

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Cel mai bun grup

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Artistul Billboard 200

Beyonce

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Cel mai bine vândut artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Cel mai difuzat artist la radio

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Cel mai popular artist în social media

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Cel mai de succes artist în turneu

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Cel mai bun artist R&B

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Cel mai bun turneu R&B

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Cel mai bun artist rap

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Cel mai bun turneu rap

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Cel mai bun artist country

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Cel mai bun turneu country

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Cel mai bun artist rock

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Cel mai bun turneu rock

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Cel mai bun artist latino

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Cel mai bun artist creştin

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Cel mai bun artist gospel

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Albumul Billboard 200

Beyonce – „Lemonade“

Drake – „Views“

Rihanna – „Anti“

Twenty One Pilots – „Blurryface“

The Weeknd – „Starboy“

Cel mai bun soundtrack

„Hamilton: An American Musical“

„Moana“

„Purple Rain“

„Suicide Squad: The Album“

„Trolls“

Cel mai bun album R&B

Beyonce – „Lemonade“

Bruno Mars – „24K Magic“

Frank Ocean – „Blonde“

Rihanna – „Anti“

The Weeknd – „Starboy“

Cel mai bun album rap

J. Cole – „4 Your Eyez Only“

Drake – „Views“

Kevin Gates – „Isla“

DJ Khaled – „Major Key“

Cel mai bun album country

Jason Aldean – „They Don’t Know“

Florida Georgia Line – „Dig Your Roots“

Blake Shelton – „If I’m Honest“

Chris Stapleton – „Traveller“

Keith Urban – „Ripcord“

Cel mai bun album rock

The Lumineers – „Cleopatra“

Metallica – „Hardwired…To Self Destruct“

Radiohead – „A Moon Shaped Pool“

Red Hot Chili Peppers – „The Getaway“

Twenty One Pilots – „Blurryface“

Cel mai bun album latino

J Balvin – „Energia“

CNCO – „Primera Cita“

Juan Gabriel – „Los Duo 2“

Juan Gabriel – „Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes“

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – „Recuerden Mi Estilo“

Cel mai bun album dance/electronic

The Chainsmokers – „Bouquet“

The Chainsmokers – „Collage“

Flume – „Skin“

Kygo – „Cloud Nine“

Lindsey Stirling – „Brave Enough“

Cel mai bun album creştin

Casting Crowns – „The Very Next Thing“

Lauren Daigle – „How Can It Be“

Joey + Rory – „Hymns“

Hillary Scott & The Family – „Love Remains“

Skillet – „Unleashed“

Cel mai bun album gospel

Tamela Mann – „One Way“

Kirk Franklin – „Losing My Religion“

Travis Greene – „The Hill“

Tasha Cobbs – „One Place: Live“

Hezekiah Walker – „Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2“

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“

Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“

Cea mai bine vândută piesă

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“

Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“

Cea mai difuzată piesă pe radio

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

Sia Featuring Sean Paul – „Cheap Thrills“

Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“

Cea mai descărcată piesă online

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“

Rihanna – „Needed Me“

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“

Cel mai vizionat videoclip online

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

Desiigner – „Panda“

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – „JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)“

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“

Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“

Cea mai bună colaborare

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

Sia Featuring Sean Paul – „Cheap Thrills“

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“

Cea mai bună piesă R&B

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

Bruno Mars – „24K Magic“

Rihanna – „Needed Me“

Rihanna Featuring Drake – „Work“

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“

Cea mai bună colaborare R&B

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake – „Come And See Me“

Rihanna Featuring Drake – „Work“

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „I Feel It Coming“

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“

Cea mai pună piesă rap

Desiigner – „Panda“

Drake – „Fake Love“

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – „Bad And Boujee“

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“

Cea mai bună colaborare rap

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – „JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)“

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello – „Bad Things“

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – „Bad and Boujee“

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“

Cea mai bună piesă country

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink – „Setting The World On Fire“

Florida Georgia Line – „H.O.L.Y.“

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw – „May We All“

Little Big Town – „Better Man“

Keith Urban – „Blue Ain’t Your Color“

Cea mai bună colaborare country

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King – „Different For Girls“

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink – „Setting The World On Fire“

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens – „Kill A Word“

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw – „May We All“

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill – „Sober Saturday Night“

Cea mai bună piesă rock

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors –„Sucker For Pain“

Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“

Twenty One Pilots – „Ride“

Twenty One Pilots – „Stressed Out“

X Ambassadors – „Unsteady“

Cea mai bună piesă latino

Daddy Yankee – „Shaky Shaky“

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin – „Duele El Corazon“

Nicky Jam – „Hasta El Amanecer“

Shakira Featuring Maluma – „Chantaje“

Carlos Vives & Shakira – „La Bicicleta“

Cea mai bună piesă dance/electronic

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna – „This Is What You Came For“

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO – „Cold Water“

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber – „Let Me Love You“

Cea mai bună piesă creştină

Lauren Daigle – „Trust In You“

Hillary Scott & The Family – „Thy Will“

Skillet – „Feel Invincible“

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal – „Eye Of The Storm“

Zach Williams – „Chain Breaker“

Cea mai bună piesă gospel

Jekalyn Carr – „You’re Bigger“

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard – „Put A Praise On It“

Kirk Franklin – „Wanna Be Happy??“

Travis Greene – „Made A Way“

Hezekiah Walker – „Better“