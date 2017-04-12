Nominalizări Premiile Billboard 2017: un rapper şi doi DJ au doborât recordul şi concurează la 22 de categorii

Nominalizările la Premiile Billboard 2017 marchează un nou record, un rapper şi un grup de DJ reuşind să obţină cele mai multe nominalizări din istoria evenimentului.
Rapperul Drake şi duetul de DJ The Chainsmokers au obţinut un număr-record de nominalizări la Premiile Billboard 2017, respectiv 22. Cântăreţul canadian va concura inclusiv la cele mai importante categorii, printre care Cel mai bun artist şi Cel mai bun cântăreţ, în timp ce grupul american luptă, printre altele, pentru titlul de Cel mai bun duo şi Top 100 Artist.
În topul nominalizărilor la Premiile Billboard 2017 urmează duo-ul american Twenty One Pilots, cu 17 nominalizări, cântăreaţa din Barbados Rihanna, care concurează la 14 categorii, canadianul The Weekend, cu 13 nominalizări, şi diva americană Beyoncé, cu 8 nominalizări.
Aflate la cea de-a 27-a ediţie, Premiile Billboard recompensează cei mai de succes artişti ai anului în SUA, în funcţie de vânzările de albume, single-urile, difuzările la radio, turneele şi popularitatea de care se bucură în reţelele sociale.
Gala Premiile Billboard 2017 se va desfăşura pe 21 mai la T-Mobile Arena din Las Vegas şi va fi transmisă în direct de postul ABC.
Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile Billboard 2017
Cel mai bun artist
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Cel mai bun artist debutant
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Cel mai bun cântăreţ
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Cea mai bună cântăreaţă
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Cel mai bun grup
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Artistul Billboard 200
Beyonce
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Cel mai bine vândut artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Cel mai difuzat artist la radio
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Cel mai popular artist în social media
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Cel mai de succes artist în turneu
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Cel mai bun artist R&B
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Cel mai bun turneu R&B
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Cel mai bun artist rap
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Cel mai bun turneu rap
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Cel mai bun artist country
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Cel mai bun turneu country
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Cel mai bun artist rock
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Cel mai bun turneu rock
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Cel mai bun artist latino
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Cel mai bun artist creştin
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Cel mai bun artist gospel
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Albumul Billboard 200
Beyonce – „Lemonade“
Drake – „Views“
Rihanna – „Anti“
Twenty One Pilots – „Blurryface“
The Weeknd – „Starboy“
Cel mai bun soundtrack
„Hamilton: An American Musical“
„Moana“
„Purple Rain“
„Suicide Squad: The Album“
„Trolls“
Cel mai bun album R&B
Beyonce – „Lemonade“
Bruno Mars – „24K Magic“
Frank Ocean – „Blonde“
Rihanna – „Anti“
The Weeknd – „Starboy“
Cel mai bun album rap
J. Cole – „4 Your Eyez Only“
Drake – „Views“
Kevin Gates – „Isla“
DJ Khaled – „Major Key“
Cel mai bun album country
Jason Aldean – „They Don’t Know“
Florida Georgia Line – „Dig Your Roots“
Blake Shelton – „If I’m Honest“
Chris Stapleton – „Traveller“
Keith Urban – „Ripcord“
Cel mai bun album rock
The Lumineers – „Cleopatra“
Metallica – „Hardwired…To Self Destruct“
Radiohead – „A Moon Shaped Pool“
Red Hot Chili Peppers – „The Getaway“
Twenty One Pilots – „Blurryface“
Cel mai bun album latino
J Balvin – „Energia“
CNCO – „Primera Cita“
Juan Gabriel – „Los Duo 2“
Juan Gabriel – „Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes“
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho – „Recuerden Mi Estilo“
Cel mai bun album dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers – „Bouquet“
The Chainsmokers – „Collage“
Flume – „Skin“
Kygo – „Cloud Nine“
Lindsey Stirling – „Brave Enough“
Cel mai bun album creştin
Casting Crowns – „The Very Next Thing“
Lauren Daigle – „How Can It Be“
Joey + Rory – „Hymns“
Hillary Scott & The Family – „Love Remains“
Skillet – „Unleashed“
Cel mai bun album gospel
Tamela Mann – „One Way“
Kirk Franklin – „Losing My Religion“
Travis Greene – „The Hill“
Tasha Cobbs – „One Place: Live“
Hezekiah Walker – „Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2“
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“
Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“
Cea mai bine vândută piesă
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“
Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“
Cea mai difuzată piesă pe radio
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
Sia Featuring Sean Paul – „Cheap Thrills“
Justin Timberlake – „Can’t Stop The Feeling!“
Cea mai descărcată piesă online
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“
Rihanna – „Needed Me“
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“
Cel mai vizionat videoclip online
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
Desiigner – „Panda“
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – „JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)“
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“
Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“
Cea mai bună colaborare
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
Sia Featuring Sean Paul – „Cheap Thrills“
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“
Cea mai bună piesă R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
Bruno Mars – „24K Magic“
Rihanna – „Needed Me“
Rihanna Featuring Drake – „Work“
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“
Cea mai bună colaborare R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla – „One Dance“
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake – „Come And See Me“
Rihanna Featuring Drake – „Work“
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „I Feel It Coming“
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk – „Starboy“
Cea mai pună piesă rap
Desiigner – „Panda“
Drake – „Fake Love“
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – „Bad And Boujee“
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“
Cea mai bună colaborare rap
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – „Broccoli“
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – „JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)“
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello – „Bad Things“
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – „Bad and Boujee“
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane – „Black Beatles“
Cea mai bună piesă country
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink – „Setting The World On Fire“
Florida Georgia Line – „H.O.L.Y.“
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw – „May We All“
Little Big Town – „Better Man“
Keith Urban – „Blue Ain’t Your Color“
Cea mai bună colaborare country
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King – „Different For Girls“
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink – „Setting The World On Fire“
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens – „Kill A Word“
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw – „May We All“
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill – „Sober Saturday Night“
Cea mai bună piesă rock
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors –„Sucker For Pain“
Twenty One Pilots – „Heathens“
Twenty One Pilots – „Ride“
Twenty One Pilots – „Stressed Out“
X Ambassadors – „Unsteady“
Cea mai bună piesă latino
Daddy Yankee – „Shaky Shaky“
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin – „Duele El Corazon“
Nicky Jam – „Hasta El Amanecer“
Shakira Featuring Maluma – „Chantaje“
Carlos Vives & Shakira – „La Bicicleta“
Cea mai bună piesă dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey – „Closer“
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – „Don’t Let Me Down“
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna – „This Is What You Came For“
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO – „Cold Water“
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber – „Let Me Love You“
Cea mai bună piesă creştină
Lauren Daigle – „Trust In You“
Hillary Scott & The Family – „Thy Will“
Skillet – „Feel Invincible“
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal – „Eye Of The Storm“
Zach Williams – „Chain Breaker“
Cea mai bună piesă gospel
Jekalyn Carr – „You’re Bigger“
Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard – „Put A Praise On It“
Kirk Franklin – „Wanna Be Happy??“
Travis Greene – „Made A Way“
Hezekiah Walker – „Better“