Rămăşiţele unui motor de avion care a luat foc au căzut peste oraşul Denver. E al doilea incident asemănător la distanţă de câteva ore, după cel din Olanda VIDEO

Un avion Boeing a împrăştiat rămăşiţele peste o zonă rezidenţială din oraşul american Denver, după ce unul dintre motoarele aeronavei nu a pornit. Imagini suprinse de pasageri şi postate pe Twitter arată motorul cuprins de flăcări în timp ce avionul se află încă în zbor.
A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved ones' hands as they looked out the window. Flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone onboard is safe #9News pic.twitter.com/c8TNYlugU2— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021
Incredible photos by Hayden Smith of UA328 suffering an engine failure shortly after departing Denver #UA328 #Denver #UAL328 pic.twitter.com/JF89Q8lPua— Tamas (@tamaskls) February 20, 2021
This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021
Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021
