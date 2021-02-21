adevarul.ro International

Rămăşiţele unui motor de avion care a luat foc au căzut peste oraşul Denver. E al doilea incident asemănător la distanţă de câteva ore, după cel din Olanda VIDEO

Rămăşiţele unui motor de avion care a luat foc au căzut peste oraşul Denver. E al doilea incident asemănător la distanţă de câteva ore, după cel din Olanda VIDEO

Rămăşiţele motorului în curtea unei case din zona Denver FOTO Broomfield Police via Twitter

Un avion Boeing a împrăştiat rămăşiţele peste o zonă rezidenţială din oraşul american Denver, după ce unul dintre motoarele aeronavei nu a pornit. Imagini suprinse de pasageri şi postate pe Twitter arată motorul cuprins de flăcări în timp ce avionul se află încă în zbor.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Aeronava Boeing 777 avea la bord 231 de pasageri şi 10 membri ai echipajului şi se îndrepta spre Honolului. Din fericire, avionul a aterizat în siguranţă pe aeroportul din Denver. Nu au fost înregistrate victime, pasagerii alegându-se doar cu o sperietură serioasă, relatează BBC.
 
Poliţia din oraşul Broomfield a postat online imagini a ceea ce pare să fie înfelişul motorului aterizat în grădina din faţa unei case. Nimeni nu a fost rănit de rămăşiţele căzute peste oraş.
 
Poliţiştii au făcut apel la locuitorii din zonă să nu se atingă de rămăşiţe până când autorităţile nu ajung la faţa locului. Un locuitor, vorbind pentru CNN, a declarat că a văzut rămăşiţele căzând din cer şi s-a adăpostit speriat alături de copiii săi.
 
„Am auzit explozia, ne-am uitat în sus, era fum negru. A început să plouă cu rămăşiţe, care păreau că plutesc spre pământ, nu că ar fi foarte grele, dar uitaţi-vă acum la ele, sunt bucăţi enorme de metal peste tot”, a spus acesta.
 
Nu este clar momentan ce a cauzat defecţiunea motorului, dar autorităţile au anunţat o investigaţie. Imagini postate online arată fumul degajat de motor, iar o întregistrare filmată de un pasager arată motorul cuprins de flăcări.
 
 
 
Este al doilea incident asemănător care are loc la doar câteva ore distanţă, după ce un avion care a decolat, sâmbătă după-amiază, de pe aeroportul olandez Maastricht Aachen, a pierdut părţi dintr-un motor după o explozie care a avut loc după decolare şi a fost nevoit să aterizeze de urgenţă.
 
 
   

 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Salma Hayek, traumatizată de scenele de sex cu Antonio Banderas din fi...
okmagazine.ro
Gerard Butler, la răscruce de iubiri. Actorul în vârstă de 51 de ani n...
okmagazine.ro
Ce îi spune Radu Vâlcan în intimitate Adelei Popescu. Mulţi bărbaţi nu...
okmagazine.ro
E oficial, Kim Kardashian divorţează! Ce se întâmplă cu averea fostulu...
clickpentrufemei.ro
Gomboţi cu prune, desertul de sezon propus de chef Andrei Ţandără
clicksanatate.ro
Dr. Dana Zaciu: Experienţa naşterii este diferită pentru gravide în ac...
Modifică Setările