Prima reacţie a lui Joe Biden, după anunţul televiziunilor americane că a câştigat alegerile. Ce a spus Kamala Harris

Democratul Joe Biden, care a candidat împotriva preşedintelui în exerciţiu Donald Trump la scrutinul prezidenţial din SUA din 3 noiembrie, s-a declarat onorat că americanii l-au ales să conducă ţara, într-un mesaj postat sâmbătă pe Twitter, transmite Reuters.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
