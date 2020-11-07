adevarul.ro International

Prima reacţie a lui Joe Biden, după anunţul televiziunilor americane că a câştigat alegerile. Ce a spus Kamala Harris

Democratul Joe Biden, care a candidat împotriva preşedintelui în exerciţiu Donald Trump la scrutinul prezidenţial din SUA din 3 noiembrie, s-a declarat onorat că americanii l-au ales să conducă ţara, într-un mesaj postat sâmbătă pe Twitter, transmite Reuters.

Biden a avertizat că îl aşteaptă o muncă grea, dar a promis să fie preşedintele tuturor americanilor.
 
"America, sunt onorat că m-ai ales pentru a conduce marea noastră ţară. Ne aşteaptă o muncă grea, dar vă promit: voi fi preşedintele tuturor americanilor - fie că aţi votat pentru mine, fie că nu. Voi păstra încrederea pe care v-aţi pus-o în mine", a scris fostul vicepreşedinte american pe contul său de Twitter.
 
 
Şi Kamala Harris, care va fi vicepreşedintele SUA, a postat un mesaj pe Twitter: “Aceste alegeri sunt despre mult mai mult decât Joe Biden sau eu. Sunt despre sufletul Americii şi dorinţa noastră de a lupta pentru el. Ne aşteaptă multă muncă. Să începem”.
 
Potrivit AFP, pentru prima dată în istoria SUA, această ţară va avea o femeie vicepreşedinte, pe Kamala Harris, în vârstă de 56 de ani, care va fi de asemenea prima persoană de culoare în această funcţie.
 
Potrivit calculelor făcute de televiziunea americană, după calcularea voturilor obţinute în statul Pennsylvania, va obţine scorul electoral necesar accederii în funcţia de la Casa Albă. Deocamdată acestea nu sunt rezultate oficiale.
 
Avocaţii preşedintelui american în exerciţiu Donald Trump vor susţine sâmbătă o conferinţă de presă la 11:30 ora locală (16:30 GMT) în oraşul Philadelphia, statul Pennsylvania, unde continuă numărătoarea voturilor, transmite EFE, iar AFP relatează că Trump a ajuns sâmbătă dimineaţă la clubul său de golf din Sterling, statul Virginia, prima sa ieşire după scrutinul prezidenţial de marţi.
 
Trump a anunţat pe Twitter că va avea loc "o mare conferinţă de presă" în Philadelphia, la Four Seasons Total Landscaping, care este o companie de grădinărit, şi de aceea nu se ştie dacă preşedintele republican a greşit sau dacă într-adevăr conferinţa de presă va avea loc acolo.
 
