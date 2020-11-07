Prima reacţie a lui Joe Biden, după anunţul televiziunilor americane că a câştigat alegerile. Ce a spus Kamala Harris

Biden a avertizat că îl aşteaptă o muncă grea, dar a promis să fie preşedintele tuturor americanilor.

"America, sunt onorat că m-ai ales pentru a conduce marea noastră ţară. Ne aşteaptă o muncă grea, dar vă promit: voi fi preşedintele tuturor americanilor - fie că aţi votat pentru mine, fie că nu. Voi păstra încrederea pe care v-aţi pus-o în mine", a scris fostul vicepreşedinte american pe contul său de Twitter.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8