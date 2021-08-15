adevarul.ro International

Bilanţul cutremurului din Haiti a crescut la 724 de decese VIDEO

FOTO EPA

Cel puţin 724 de persoane au murit în urma cutremurului cu magnitudine 7.2 care a lovit Haiti sâmbătă, au anunţat autorităţile, potrivit AFP.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Alţi 2.800 de oameni au fost răniţi.
 
Numeroase clădiri s-au prăbuşit, iar salvatorii caută în continuare oameni prinşi sub dărâmături.
 
Eforturile salvatorilor ar putea fi afectate însă de furtuna tropicală Grace, care ar urma să lovească Haiti începând de luni.
 
Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 7,2 pe scara Richter a avut loc, sâmbătă, 14 august 2021, la ora locală 08:30, în Haiti, a anunţat centrul american de seismologie, potrivit AFP.
 
Seismul s-a produs la peste 160 de kilometri sud-vest de capitala Port-au-Prince la o adâncime de doar 10 kilometri.
El a fost urmat de un alt seism, de magnitudine 5,2, la o distanţă de circa 30 km spre vest de primul. 
 
Cutremurul s-a simţit în toată ţara şi în multe oraşe s-au înregistrat pagube materiale. În mediul online au apărut imagini cu clădiri prăbuşite. În 12 ianuarie 2010, capitala statului Haiti a fost lovită de un cutremur cu magnitudinea 7, care a devastat şi alte oraşe. Au murit atunci peste 200.000 de oameni şi alţi peste 300.000 au fost răniţi.
 
 

