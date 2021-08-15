Bilanţul cutremurului din Haiti a crescut la 724 de decese VIDEO

Cel puţin 724 de persoane au murit în urma cutremurului cu magnitudine 7.2 care a lovit Haiti sâmbătă, au anunţat autorităţile, potrivit AFP.
"Along with the effects of an earthquake whose damage has not been officially quantified, we add the pandemic, and the stalking of tropical storm Grace, which is expected to touch Haitian territory tomorrow Sunday, August 15," Marcelo Viscarra, Director World Vision #Haiti. pic.twitter.com/4bRmN45hLP— World Vision LAC (@WorldVisionLAC) August 15, 2021
A severe earthquake in #Haiti has collapsed hospitals, schools and homes, taken hundreds of lives and left communities in crisis.@UNICEFHaiti is delivering emergency medical supplies and working to keep children and families safe in the difficult hours ahead. pic.twitter.com/HT1DGzD4lZ— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 15, 2021
#haiti Mazenod 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uhfXzekK8y— #FREEHAITI🇭🇹 /JEENPROMO (@JeanelJeen) August 14, 2021
Wow…. it’s truly devastating to see those painful images of #Haiti right now! So sad…. 💔😢🙏🏾 #prayforhaiti #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ZgCFyfxlWW— Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) August 15, 2021
