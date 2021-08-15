Bilanţul cutremurului din Haiti a crescut la 724 de decese VIDEO

Alţi 2.800 de oameni au fost răniţi.

Numeroase clădiri s-au prăbuşit, iar salvatorii caută în continuare oameni prinşi sub dărâmături.

Eforturile salvatorilor ar putea fi afectate însă de furtuna tropicală Grace, care ar urma să lovească Haiti începând de luni.

"Along with the effects of an earthquake whose damage has not been officially quantified, we add the pandemic, and the stalking of tropical storm Grace, which is expected to touch Haitian territory tomorrow Sunday, August 15," Marcelo Viscarra, Director World Vision #Haiti. pic.twitter.com/4bRmN45hLP