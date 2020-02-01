adevarul.ro International

Nu există cale de întoarcere după Brexit, jubilează Farage

Regatul Unit dă un exemplu restului Europei eliberându-se, apreciază liderul Brexit Party Nigel Farage, relatează BBC News.

Farage vrea ca Marea Britanie să facă comerţ cu o Europă de ţări suverane şi egale cu ea, care să ”nu mai primească niciodată ordine” de la UE.
 

 

”Acest moment marchează un moment fără întoarcere. Odată ce am plecat, nu ne mai întoarcem”, a subliniat el cu puţin înainte de Brexit.
 

 

Jucându-se cu o monedă de 50 de penny, Farage a apreciat că proeuropenii nespăşiţi arată acum ca nişte ”turtiţi la pământ”, adăugând că inclusiv fostul premier Tony Blair a acceptat faptul că bătălia s-a încheiat şi că Regatul Unit nu se va mai întoarce în UE.
 
”Realitatea este că războiul s-a terminat. Noi am câştigat”, a apreciat el, îndemnând ”să sărbătorim ca niciodată”.
 
Nigel Farage a urcat pe scenă în ultimele momente în care regatul s-a aflat în Uniune, după ce atmosfera s-a încins la maximum.
 
El a anunţat că ”ceva remarcabil” este pe cale să se întâmple şi că peisajul politic este pe cale să se schimbe pentru întotdeauna.
 
El şi-a exprimat dezacordul faţă de critici potrivit cărora Brexiter-ii ar trebui să-şi reţină elanul sărbătoririi, apreciind că sunt multe de sărbătorit şi că ”acesta este cel mai important moment din istoria modernă a mariinoastre naţiuni”.
 
Odată cu Brexitul, Regatul Unit devine o ”naţiune democratică, autoguvernată, independentă şi, sper eu, mândră”, a subliniat el.
 
Ministrul însărcinat cu afacerile, Andrea Leadsom, a anunţat, la rândul său, la sosirea la o recepţie la Downing Street, că sărbătoreşte cu siguranţă.
 
”Însă avansăm, în acelaşi timp”, a declarat ea.
 
”Regatul Unit are un viitor mai luminos, iar noi este necesar să ne unim cu toţii”, a îndemnat ea.

