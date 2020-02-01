Nu există cale de întoarcere după Brexit, jubilează Farage

Regatul Unit dă un exemplu restului Europei eliberându-se, apreciază liderul Brexit Party Nigel Farage, relatează BBC News.
"It's a truly historic moment."— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020
Brexit Party leader, @Nigel_Farage, tells Sky News that he is "ecstatic" now the UK has left the EU and that now is the time "to end negative arguments".
Follow #BrexitDay reaction live here: https://t.co/mr0vtdLS6P pic.twitter.com/MhdGavgn3R
"Be in no doubt at 11 o'clock tonight we pass the point of no return."— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020
Brexit Party leader, @Nigel_Farage tells Sky News he "could not be happier" that the UK is now leaving the EU.
Follow #BrexitDay live: https://t.co/mr0vtdLS6P pic.twitter.com/AuaDT7ekxy
