Momentul în care Ucraina atacă navele ruseşti din Berdyansk. Una dintre ele a luat foc VIDEO

Foto: Captură video Youtube

Ucraina ar fi izbutit să atace o navă de desant cu cel puţin o rachetă balistică, în portul din Berdyansk. Lângă nava lovită se aflau alte două nave ruseşti, care ar fi abandonat imediat portul.

Pe reţele de socializare au fost publicate imagini din timpul atacului pe care l-a declanşat Ucraina. În imagini este surprins momentul în care două nave de desant din categoria Ropucha părăsesc portul după ce nava „Orsk” din categoria Alligator a luat foc în urma exploziei produse de o rachetă Tochka, lansată de trupele ucrainene. 
 
În imaginile surprinse se vede cum cele două nave din clasa Ropucha, respectiv „Novocherkassk" şi „Caesar Kunikov", sunt deteriorate, iar una dintre ele are puntea cuprinsă de flăcări. 
 

 

Ambele nave au ieşit în larg, la aproximativ 20 de kilometri de port.

 

