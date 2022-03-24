Momentul în care Ucraina atacă navele ruseşti din Berdyansk. Una dintre ele a luat foc VIDEO

Ucraina ar fi izbutit să atace o navă de desant cu cel puţin o rachetă balistică, în portul din Berdyansk. Lângă nava lovită se aflau alte două nave ruseşti, care ar fi abandonat imediat portul.
Time-lapse video showing the events at the port of Berdyansk this morning. Two LSTs left the port, one of them was on fire. pic.twitter.com/5HljSBOhbQ— C O U P S U R E (@COUPSURE) March 24, 2022
Video of the Black Sea Fleet's Saratov Project 1171 large landing ship on fire in the port of Berdyansk and two Project 775-class large landing ships departing port. At least one of the two is also on fire.https://t.co/5ogDVTpkC3 pic.twitter.com/s7hDcSKtwQ— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 24, 2022
Ambele nave au ieşit în larg, la aproximativ 20 de kilometri de port.
We have Sentinel-2 imagery of the Berdyansk area, at approx 0845Z today.— The Lookout (@The_Lookout_N) March 24, 2022
2 x Ropucha-class LSTs are about 12nm SW of the harbor. No smoke visible, so the fire on one of them has likely been extinguished.
Thanks to @dbmee for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/PE1ONKk1W1
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: