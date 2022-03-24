Momentul în care Ucraina atacă navele ruseşti din Berdyansk. Una dintre ele a luat foc VIDEO

Pe reţele de socializare au fost publicate imagini din timpul atacului pe care l-a declanşat Ucraina. În imagini este surprins momentul în care două nave de desant din categoria Ropucha părăsesc portul după ce nava „Orsk” din categoria Alligator a luat foc în urma exploziei produse de o rachetă Tochka, lansată de trupele ucrainene.

În imaginile surprinse se vede cum cele două nave din clasa Ropucha, respectiv „Novocherkassk" şi „Caesar Kunikov", sunt deteriorate, iar una dintre ele are puntea cuprinsă de flăcări.

Time-lapse video showing the events at the port of Berdyansk this morning. Two LSTs left the port, one of them was on fire.

Video of the Black Sea Fleet's Saratov Project 1171 large landing ship on fire in the port of Berdyansk and two Project 775-class large landing ships departing port. At least one of the two is also on fire.

Ambele nave au ieşit în larg, la aproximativ 20 de kilometri de port.

We have Sentinel-2 imagery of the Berdyansk area, at approx 0845Z today.



2 x Ropucha-class LSTs are about 12nm SW of the harbor. No smoke visible, so the fire on one of them has likely been extinguished.



Thanks to @dbmee for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/PE1ONKk1W1