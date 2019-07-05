adevarul.ro Entertainment

Cântăreaţa Joss Stone a fost reţinută şi deportată din Iran: care a fost motivul

Joss Stone FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Interpreta şi compozitoarea britanică Joss Stone (32 de ani) spune că a fost reţinută şi deportată din Iran, unde se afla pentru ultimul concert din cadrul turneului său mondial.

Joss Stone a avut în ultimii cinci ani un turneu mondial în cadrul căruia a concertat în peste 175 de ţări inclusiv în Siria, Irak şi Coreea de Nord. Iran era ultima pe lista ei şi a trupei care o acompaniază, notează News.ro. 
 
Într-o înregistrare video publicată pe Instagram, artista, care apare purtând o eşarfă albă pe cap, spune: „Am fost reţinuţi pentru o noapte, apoi am fost deportaţi. Asta a rupt o bucăţică din inima mea“. Acest lucru s-a întâmplat după ce autorităţile nu au crezut că ea nu va încerca să cânte pentru publicul larg. În Iran, femeilor le este interzis să susţină concerte solo. 
 
„Suntem conştienţi că nu este posibil să existe un concert public pentru că sunt femeie, iar asta este ilegal în această ţară. Personal, nu am chef să ajung într-o închisoare iraniană, nici nu încerc să schimb politica ţărilor pe care le vizitez, nici nu îmi doresc să pun alţi oameni în pericol“, a scris ea. „Oricum, se pare că autorităţile nu cred că noi nu am fi cântat pentru public, aşa că ne-au pus pe ceea ce numesc «lista neagră», după cum am aflat când am ajuns la biroul de imigraţie“.

Totuşi, Stone a subliniat că au fost trataţi cu respect şi că motivul oficial pentru care au fost deportaţi a fost lipsa unor documente care să-i permită accesul în ţară.
 
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn't be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don't fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority's don't believe we wouldn't be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the 'black list ' as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn't an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn't mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It's a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn't over ride the system. They didn't speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work.

Joss Stone a publicat şi imagini din momentul îmbarcării spre Insula Kish din Golful Persic, zonă liberă economic care permite tuturor naţionalităţilor să călătorească.
 
Joss Stone a iniţiat în 2014 „Total World Tour“ prin care şi-a propus să susţină concerte (organizate sau improvizate) în toate ţările de pe mapamond. Inclusiv a trecut ilegal graniţa în Siria, în luna martie, experienţă pe care a descris-o ca fiind înfricoşătoare. 
 

