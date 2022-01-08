adevarul.ro Sport

Avocaţii lui Djokovici spun că sportivul a fost testat pozitiv pe 16 decembrie. Sportivul, în acea dată, a luat parte la un eveniment indoor fără să poarte mască

În ziua în care avocaţii lui Djokovici spun că sportivul a fost descoperit pozitiv la Sars-Cov-2, pe 16 decembrie, Nole, fără mască şi fără să respecte niciun fel de măsură sanitară, lua parte la un eveniment desfăşurat într-un spaţiu închis.

“Data primului test Covid PCR cu rezultat pozitiv a fost 16 decembrie 2021. Au trecut 14 zile şi domnul Djokovici nu a avut simptome nici de febră şi nici de probleme respiratorii în ultimele 72 de ore”, au menţionat avocaţii. Djokovici nu a ţinut cont însă că e bolnav şi a participat la o ceremonie ce a avut loc în spaţii închise fără să poarte mască şi fără a respecta măsuri de siguranţă sanitară. Jurnalistul Ben Rothenberg a precizat pe Twitter că sportivul a avut o zi plină pe data de 16 decembrie, participând la un eveniment unde a primit un timbru personalizat din partea Serviciului Poştal Naţional. În plus, pe 17 decembrie a participat la „Novak Tennis Center”, unde s-a şi fotografiat alături de câţiva copii.  
 
 
Altfel, liderul ATP Novak Djokovici a cerut să fie transferat de la centrul din Melbourne în care se află acum, pentru a se putea antrena înaintea Australian Open, au anunţat avocaţii săi, potrivit AFP. Djokovici a fost plasat la centrul Park Hotel după sosirea în Australia, “în ciuda solicitărilor sale de a fi transferat”, au notat avocaţii într-o cerere depusă la un tribunal federal. Avocaţii au explicat şi că sportivul beneficia de o derogare în ceea ce priveşte vaccinarea, deoarece a contractat virusul în decembrie. Novak Djokovici a sosit la Melbourne cu un zbor Emirates de la Dubai, miercuri, la scurt timp după ora 23.00 AEST (n.r. - 15.00, ora României). El a fost ţinut în aeroport peste opt ore. După ce ce i-a fost anulată viza, sârbul a fost transferat la un hotel de carantină din Melbourne, folosit ca un centru de detenţie pentru imigranţi, până când va putea părăsi ţara. El a făcut apel şi acesta va fi judecat luni.
 
 

