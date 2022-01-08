Avocaţii lui Djokovici spun că sportivul a fost testat pozitiv pe 16 decembrie. Sportivul, în acea dată, a luat parte la un eveniment indoor fără să poarte mască

În ziua în care avocaţii lui Djokovici spun că sportivul a fost descoperit pozitiv la Sars-Cov-2, pe 16 decembrie, Nole, fără mască şi fără să respecte niciun fel de măsură sanitară, lua parte la un eveniment desfăşurat într-un spaţiu închis.
December 16 was a busy day for Djokovic:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 8, 2022
In addition to purportedly getting a PCR test for Covid that came back positive, Djokovic also was part of a maskless, indoor panel discussion and attended a maskless, indoor ceremony for a stamp being made in his honor on that day. pic.twitter.com/rI9j0rsPJr
There’s more:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 8, 2022
On December 17th, the day *after* Djokovic’s purported positive PCR test on December 16th, Djokovic attended an award ceremony for children at the Novak Tennis Center.
Many posts from the kids there posing for pictures with him that day, again masklessly indoors. pic.twitter.com/2ecOSwA7lU
