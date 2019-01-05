VIDEO Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards 2019

Cântăreţii Post Malone, Billie Eilish şi Ariana Grande au primit cele mai multe nominalizări la American Music Awards 2019, gală ce va avea loc pe 24 noiembrie, la Los Angeles.
Rapperul american Post Malone (24 de ani) se află în fruntea topului nominalizărilor la American Music Awards 2019, concurând la şapte categorii, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun artist al anului.
El este urmat de cântăreţele Billie Eilish (17 ani) şi Ariana Grande (26 de ani), care au primit câte şase nominalizări, potrivit News.ro.
Nominalizările American Music Awards 2019:
Artistul anului
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun debut al anului
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Colaborarea anului
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - „Shallow“
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“
Marshmello & Bastille - „Happier“
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - „Señorita“
Post Malone & Swae Lee - „Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)“
Turneul anului
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Cel mai bun videoclip
Billie Eilish - „bad guy“
Ariana Grande - „7 rings“
Halsey - „Without Me“
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“
Taylor Swift - „You Need to Calm Down“
Artistul preferat în online
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Cel mai bun cântăreţ pop-rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Cea mai bună cântăreaţă pop-rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun grup pop-rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Cel mai bun album pop-rock
Billie Eilish - „When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?“
Ariana Grande - „thank u, next“
Taylor Swift - „Lover“
Cel mai bun cântec pop-rock
Halsey - „Without Me“
Jonas Brothers - „Sucker“
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“
Panic! At The Disco - „High Hopes“
Post Malone & Swae Lee - „Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)“
Cel mai bun cântăreţ country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Cea mai bună cântăreaţă country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Cel mai bun grup country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Cel mai bun album country
Kane Brown - „Experiment“
Dan + Shay - „Dan + Shay“
Carrie Underwood - „Cry Pretty“
Cel mai bun cântec country
Luke Combs - „Beautiful Crazy“
Dan + Shay - „Speechless“
Blake Shelton - „God’s Country“
Cel mai bun cântăreţ rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Cel mai bun album rap/hip-hop
Meek Mill - „Championships“
Post Malone - „Hollywood’s Bleeding“
Travis Scott - „Astroworld“
Cel mai bun cântec rap/hip-hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“
Post Malone - „Wow.“
Travis Scott - „SICKO MODE“
Cel mai bun cântăreţ soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Cea mai bunp cântăreaţă soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Cel mai bun album soul/R&B
Chris Brown - „Indigo“
Khalid - „Free Spirit“
Ella Mai - „Ella Mai“
Cel mai bun cânteţ soul/R&B
Khalid - „Talk“
Lizzo - „Juice“
Ella Mai - „Trip“
Cel mai bun artist de alternative rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Cel mai bun artist contemporan
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist latino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Cel mai bun artist Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
Cel mai bun artist de muzică electronică/dance
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Cel mai bun soundtrack
„A Star is Born“ - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
„Bohemian Rhapsody“ - Queen
„Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“ - Post Malone & Swae Lee
