VIDEO Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards 2019

Rapperul american Post Malone (24 de ani) se află în fruntea topului nominalizărilor la American Music Awards 2019, concurând la şapte categorii, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun artist al anului.

El este urmat de cântăreţele Billie Eilish (17 ani) şi Ariana Grande (26 de ani), care au primit câte şase nominalizări, potrivit News.ro.

Nominalizările American Music Awards 2019:

Artistul anului

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun debut al anului

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Colaborarea anului

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - „Shallow“

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“

Marshmello & Bastille - „Happier“

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - „Señorita“

Post Malone & Swae Lee - „Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)“

Turneul anului

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Cel mai bun videoclip

Billie Eilish - „bad guy“

Ariana Grande - „7 rings“

Halsey - „Without Me“

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“

Taylor Swift - „You Need to Calm Down“

Artistul preferat în online

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Cel mai bun cântăreţ pop-rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Cea mai bună cântăreaţă pop-rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun grup pop-rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Cel mai bun album pop-rock

Billie Eilish - „When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?“

Ariana Grande - „thank u, next“

Taylor Swift - „Lover“

Cel mai bun cântec pop-rock

Halsey - „Without Me“

Jonas Brothers - „Sucker“

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“

Panic! At The Disco - „High Hopes“

Post Malone & Swae Lee - „Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)“

Cel mai bun cântăreţ country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Cea mai bună cântăreaţă country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Cel mai bun grup country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Cel mai bun album country

Kane Brown - „Experiment“

Dan + Shay - „Dan + Shay“

Carrie Underwood - „Cry Pretty“

Cel mai bun cântec country

Luke Combs - „Beautiful Crazy“

Dan + Shay - „Speechless“

Blake Shelton - „God’s Country“

Cel mai bun cântăreţ rap/hip-hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Cel mai bun album rap/hip-hop

Meek Mill - „Championships“

Post Malone - „Hollywood’s Bleeding“

Travis Scott - „Astroworld“

Cel mai bun cântec rap/hip-hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - „Old Town Road“

Post Malone - „Wow.“

Travis Scott - „SICKO MODE“

Cel mai bun cântăreţ soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Cea mai bunp cântăreaţă soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Cel mai bun album soul/R&B

Chris Brown - „Indigo“

Khalid - „Free Spirit“

Ella Mai - „Ella Mai“

Cel mai bun cânteţ soul/R&B

Khalid - „Talk“

Lizzo - „Juice“

Ella Mai - „Trip“

Cel mai bun artist de alternative rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Cel mai bun artist contemporan

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun artist latino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Cel mai bun artist Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

Cel mai bun artist de muzică electronică/dance

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Cel mai bun soundtrack

„A Star is Born“ - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

„Bohemian Rhapsody“ - Queen

„Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“ - Post Malone & Swae Lee