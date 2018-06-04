adevarul.ro International

Donald Trump: „Am dreptul absolut de a mă graţia“

Donald Trump, preşedintele SUA Foto: Getty Images

Preşedintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Donald Trump, a afirmat că are „dreptul absolut“ de a se graţia, făcând trimitere la ancheta privind ingerinţele Rusiei în alegerile prezidenţiale din 2016 din SUA, însă a insistat asupra faptului că nu a făcut nimic greşit, relevă BBC şi AFP.

„Aşa cum au afirmat numeroşi specialişti în drept, am dreptul absolut de a mă GRAŢIA, însă de ce să fac asta când nu am nimic să-mi reproşez?“, a scris pe Twitter liderul Casei Albe, adăugând că „vănătoarea de vrăjitoare“ continuă.
 
 
Preşedintele SUA a postat acest mesaj în contextul în care avocatul său Rudy Giuliani a sugerat, într-o serie de interviuri acordate duminică unor televiziuni americane, că Trump ar putea să aibă puterea să se graţieze singur, dar că ar fi neînţelept să o facă, notează News.ro.
 
„Să se ierte singur ar fi de neconceput şi probabil va conduce la inculpare în vederea destituirii (impeachment)”, a declarat Giuliani pentru emisiunea NBC „Meet the Press“.
 
Preşedintele SUA a postat apoi un mesaj referitor la procurorul special Robert Mueller, care conduce ancheta referitoare la o posibilă înţelegere secretă între echipa de campanie a lui Trump şi oficiali ruşi în vederea alegerilor din 2016.
 
„Numirea procurorului special este total NECONSTITUŢIONALĂ! În pofida acestui lucru, jucăm jocul pentru că eu, spre deosebire de democraţi, nu am făcut nimic greşit!“, a scris Donald Trump.
 
 
