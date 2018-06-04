Donald Trump: „Am dreptul absolut de a mă graţia“

Preşedintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Donald Trump, a afirmat că are „dreptul absolut“ de a se graţia, făcând trimitere la ancheta privind ingerinţele Rusiei în alegerile prezidenţiale din 2016 din SUA, însă a insistat asupra faptului că nu a făcut nimic greşit, relevă BBC şi AFP.
As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 June 2018
The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 June 2018