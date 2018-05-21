Premiile Billboard: cine a fost desemnat cel mai bun artist. Lista celor mai buni cântăreţi şi a celor mai bune piese VIDEO

Cel mai bun artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran * câştigător

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun cântăreţ

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *

Cea mai bună cântăreaţă

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift *

Cel mai bun artist debutant 21 Savage Camila Cabello Cardi B Khalid * Kodak Black

Cea mai difuzată piesă la radio The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This“ Imagine Dragons, „Believer“ Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“ Charlie Puth, „Attention“ Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You“ *

Cel mai vândut single Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ * Sam Hunt, „Body Like A Back Road“ Imagine Dragons, „Believer“ Imagine Dragons, „Thunder“ Ed Sheeran, „Perfect“ Cel mai de succes single (audio) în online Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ * Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“ Lil Uzi Vert, „XO Tour LLIF3“ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“ Post Malone ft. Quavo, „Congratulations“ Cel mai de succes single (video) în online Cardi B, „Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)“ Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ * Lil Pump, „Gucci Gang“ Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“ Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You“ Cel mai bun cântec rock Imagine Dragons, „Believer“ * Imagine Dragons, „Thunder“ Linkin Park ft. Kiiara, „Heavy“ Portugal. The Man, „Feel It Still“ The Revivalists, „Wish I Knew You“ Cel mai bun cântec dance/electronic The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This“ * Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, „No Promises“ Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, „Rockabye“ Kygo & Selena Gomez, „It Ain’t Me“ Zedd & Alessia Cara, „Stay“ Cel mai bun cântec R&B Childish Gambino, „Redbone“ DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, „Wild Thoughts“ Khalid, „Young Dumb & Broke“ Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“ * Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, „Finesse“ Cel mai bun cântec rap Cardi B, „Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)“ DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, „I’m The One“ French Montana ft. Swae Lee, „Unforgettable“ Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“ * Cel mai bun cântec country Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“ Sam Hunt, „Body Like A Back Road“ * Dustin Lynch, „Small Town Boy“ Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, „Meant To Be“ Brett Young, „In Case You Didn’t Know“ Cel mai bun cântec latino J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, „Mi Gente“ Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, „Mayores“ Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ * Maluma, „Felices Los 4“ Wisin ft. Ozuna, „Escapate Conmigo“

Cel mai bun cântec din Top 100 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ * Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“ Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“ Ed Sheeran, „Shape Of You“

Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 200

Drake *

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 100

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *





Cel mai bun artist rock Imagine Dragons * Linkin Park Portugal. The Man Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers twenty one pilots

Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic The Chainsmokers * Calvin Harris Kygo Marshmello Cel mai bun artist R&B Chris Brown Khalid Bruno Mars * SZA The Weeknd Cel mai bun artist rap Drake Kendrick Lamar * Lil Uzi Vert Migos Post Malone ODESZA Cel mai bun artist country Kane Brown Luke Combs Sam Hunt Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton * Cel mai bun artist latino J Balvin Daddy Yankee Luis Fonsi Ozuna * Romeo Santos





Cel mai bun grup The Chainsmokers Coldplay Imagine Dragons * Migos U2

Cel mai bine vândut artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *

Cel mai bine vândut artist online

Justin Bieber

BTS *

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Cele mai de succes turnee

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 *

Cel mai bun soundtrack

„Black Panther“

„The Fate of the Furious: The Album“

„The Greatest Showman“

„Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2“

„Moana“ *





Cel mai bun album rock Imagine Dragons, „Evolve“ * Linkin Park, „One More Light“ Panic! At The Disco, „Death of a Bachelor“ Portugal. „The Man, Woodstock“ U2, „Songs of Experience“





Cel mai bun album dance/electronic Avicii, „AVĨCI (01)“ The Chainsmokers, „Memories…Do Not Open“ * Calvin Harris, „Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“ Kygo, „Stargazing“ ODESZA, „A Moment Apart“

Cel mai bun album R&B

Khalid, „American Teen“

Bruno Mars, „24K Magic“ *

SZA, „CTRL“

The Weeknd, „Starboy“

XXXTentacion, „17“

Cel mai bun album rap

Drake, „More Life“

Kendrick Lamar, „DAMN“ *

Lil Uzi Vert, „Luv Is Rage 2“

Migos, „Culture“

Post Malone, „Stoney“

Cel mai bun album country

Kane Brown, „Kane Brown“

Luke Combs, „This One’s For You“

Thomas Rhett, „Life Changes“

Chris Stapleton, „From A Room: Volume 1“ *

Brett Young, „Brett Young“

Cel mai bun album latino

Nicky Jam, „Fenix“

Christian Nodal, „Me Deje Llevar“

Ozuna, „Odisea“ *

Romeo Santos, „Golden“

Shakira, „El Dorado“