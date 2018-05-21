Premiile Billboard: cine a fost desemnat cel mai bun artist. Lista celor mai buni cântăreţi şi a celor mai bune piese VIDEO

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars şi Kendrick Lamar au câştigat cele mai multe trofee la gala Premiilor Billboard 2018, care a avut loc duminică, la MGM Grand Garden Arena din Las Vegas, şi a fost prezentată de cântăreaţa Kelly Clarkson.
Billboard acordă premii pentru artişti nomianalizaţi la 57 de categorii, care cuprind genurile muzicale rock, R&B, rap, country, latino, soul şi gospel.
Cântăreţul britanic Ed Sheeran a câştigat, duminică seară, marele premiu al galei Billboard Music Awards, Cel mai bun artist, unde i-a învins pe Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars şi Taylor Swift, plus încă alte patru trofee la categoriile: Cel mai bun cântăreţ, Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 100, Cel mai bine vândut artist şi Cel mai difuzat artist la radio, potrivit cnn.com.
Ed Sheeran FOTO Getty Images
Bruno Mars a fost premiat la cinci categorii - Cel mai bun artist R&B, Cel mai bun cântăreţ R&B, Top R&B Tour, Cel mai bun album R&B („24K Magic“) şi Cea mai bună piesă R&B („That’s What I Like“).
Kendrick Lamar a fost desemnat Cel mai bun artist rap, premiat fiind şi la categoriile Cel mai bun cântăreţ rap şi Top Streaming Songs Artist, iar Taylor Swift a fost premiată la categoria Cea mai bună artistă. Imagine Dragons a fost desemnat Cel mai bun grup rock, iar trupa U2 a primit trofeul categoriei Top Touring Artist, notează News.ro.
La gală a fost invitată să cânte Janet Jackson, care a primit Billboard Music Awards Icon Award şi s-a aflat pentru prima dată în ultimii 9 ani într-un show TV. Artista a ţinut un discurs în care a vorbit despre #MeToo şi despre femeile care au spus „răspicat“ că „nu mai vor să fie controlate, manipulate sau abuzate“.
Janet Jackson FOTO Getty Images
Câştigători Billboard Music Awards 2017
Cel mai bun artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran * câştigător
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun cântăreţ
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *
Cea mai bună cântăreaţă
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift *
Cel mai bun artist debutant
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid *
Kodak Black
Cea mai difuzată piesă la radio
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This“
Imagine Dragons, „Believer“
Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“
Charlie Puth, „Attention“
Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You“ *
Cel mai vândut single
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ *
Sam Hunt, „Body Like A Back Road“
Imagine Dragons, „Believer“
Imagine Dragons, „Thunder“
Ed Sheeran, „Perfect“
Cel mai de succes single (audio) în online
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ *
Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“
Lil Uzi Vert, „XO Tour LLIF3“
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“
Post Malone ft. Quavo, „Congratulations“
Cel mai de succes single (video) în online
Cardi B, „Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)“
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ *
Lil Pump, „Gucci Gang“
Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“
Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You“
Cel mai bun cântec rock
Imagine Dragons, „Believer“ *
Imagine Dragons, „Thunder“
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara, „Heavy“
Portugal. The Man, „Feel It Still“
The Revivalists, „Wish I Knew You“
Cel mai bun cântec dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This“ *
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, „No Promises“
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, „Rockabye“
Kygo & Selena Gomez, „It Ain’t Me“
Zedd & Alessia Cara, „Stay“
Cel mai bun cântec R&B
Childish Gambino, „Redbone“
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, „Wild Thoughts“
Khalid, „Young Dumb & Broke“
Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“ *
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, „Finesse“
Cel mai bun cântec rap
Cardi B, „Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)“
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, „I’m The One“
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, „Unforgettable“
Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“ *
Cel mai bun cântec country
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“
Sam Hunt, „Body Like A Back Road“ *
Dustin Lynch, „Small Town Boy“
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, „Meant To Be“
Brett Young, „In Case You Didn’t Know“
Cel mai bun cântec latino
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, „Mi Gente“
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, „Mayores“
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ *
Maluma, „Felices Los 4“
Wisin ft. Ozuna, „Escapate Conmigo“
Cel mai bun cântec din Top 100
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, „Despacito“ *
Kendrick Lamar, „Humble.“
Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like“
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, „Rockstar“
Ed Sheeran, „Shape Of You“
Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 200
Drake *
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 100
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *
Cel mai bun artist rock
Imagine Dragons *
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers *
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Cel mai bun artist R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars *
SZA
The Weeknd
Cel mai bun artist rap
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
ODESZA
Cel mai bun artist country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *
Cel mai bun artist latino
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna *
Romeo Santos
Cel mai bun grup
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons *
Migos
U2
Cel mai bine vândut artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *
Cel mai bine vândut artist online
Justin Bieber
BTS *
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Cele mai de succes turnee
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 *
Cel mai bun soundtrack
„Black Panther“
„The Fate of the Furious: The Album“
„The Greatest Showman“
„Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2“
„Moana“ *
Cel mai bun album rock
Imagine Dragons, „Evolve“ *
Linkin Park, „One More Light“
Panic! At The Disco, „Death of a Bachelor“
Portugal. „The Man, Woodstock“
U2, „Songs of Experience“
Cel mai bun album dance/electronic
Avicii, „AVĨCI (01)“
The Chainsmokers, „Memories…Do Not Open“ *
Calvin Harris, „Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“
Kygo, „Stargazing“
ODESZA, „A Moment Apart“
Cel mai bun album R&B
Khalid, „American Teen“
Bruno Mars, „24K Magic“ *
SZA, „CTRL“
The Weeknd, „Starboy“
XXXTentacion, „17“
Cel mai bun album rap
Drake, „More Life“
Kendrick Lamar, „DAMN“ *
Lil Uzi Vert, „Luv Is Rage 2“
Migos, „Culture“
Post Malone, „Stoney“
Cel mai bun album country
Kane Brown, „Kane Brown“
Luke Combs, „This One’s For You“
Thomas Rhett, „Life Changes“
Chris Stapleton, „From A Room: Volume 1“ *
Brett Young, „Brett Young“
Cel mai bun album latino
Nicky Jam, „Fenix“
Christian Nodal, „Me Deje Llevar“
Ozuna, „Odisea“ *
Romeo Santos, „Golden“
Shakira, „El Dorado“
Cel mai bun artist de muzică creştină
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe *
Zach Williams
Cel mai bun artist gospel
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard *
Tamela Mann
Cel mai bun cântec gospel
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, „Trust In You“
Travis Greene, „You Waited“
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, „You Deserve It“ *
Tamela Mann, „Change Me“
Charlie Wilson, „I’m Blessed“
Cel mai bun cântec creştin
Elevation Worship, „O Come To The Altar“
Hillsong Worship, „What A Beautiful Name“ *
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, „I’ll Find You“
MercyMe, „Even If“
Zach Williams, „Old Church Choir“
Cel mai bun album creştin
Elevation Worship, „There Is A Cloud“
Hillsong UNITED, „Wonder“
Hillsong Worship, „Let There Be Light“
Alan Jackson, „Precious Memories Collection“ *
MercyMe, „Lifer“
Cel mai bun album gospel
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, „A Long Way From Sunday“
Travis Greene, „Crossover: Live From Music City“
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, „You Deserve It“
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, „Heart. Passion. Pursuit“ *
Marvin Sapp, „Close“