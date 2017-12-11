Nominalizări Globurile de Aur 2018: lista completă

Filmul „Shape of Water“, pentru care regizorul mexican Guillermo del Toro a fost premiat anul acesta la Festivalul de la Veneţia cu Leul de Aur, va concura la şapte categorii în cadrul celei de-a 75-a gală de decernare a Globurilor de Aur.

Lungemtrajul, despre un experiment secret din America anilor '60, este nominalizat inclusiv la cele mai importante categorii - Cel mai bun film-dramă, Cel mai bun regizor şi Cea mai bună actriţă (Sally Hawkins).

Pe locul al doilea în topul producţiilor cinematografice care au primit cele mai mult nominalizări (şase) la Globurile de Aur 2018 s-a clasat „The Post“, care îi aduce împreună pe marii actori Meryl Streep şi Tom Hanks, ambii nominalizaţi pentru interpretare.

Filmul este centrat pe decizia luată de cotidianul „The Washington Post“ de a publica în 1971 celebrul dosar clasificat Pentagon Papers, un document care descrie implicarea politică şi militară a Statelor Unite în Războiul din Vietnam.

În domeniul producţiilor de televiziune, miniseria HBO „Big Little Lies“, cu Reese Witherspoon şi Nicole Kidman în rolurile principale, a fost cea care a fost nominalizată la cele mai multe categorii, respectiv şase.

Nominalizări Globurile de Aur 2018

CINEMA:

Cel mai bun film-dramă

„Call Me by Your Name“

„Dunkirk“

„The Post“

„The Shape of Water“

„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Cel mai bun film de comedie/musical

„The Disaster Artist“

„Get Out“

„The Greatest Showman“

„I, Tonya“

„Lady Bird“

Cel mai bun regizor

Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water“

Martin McDonagh, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk“

Ridley Scott, „All the Money in the World“

Steven Spielberg, „The Post“

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film-dramă

Jessica Chastain, „Molly’s Game“

Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water“

Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Meryl Streep, „The Post“

Michelle Williams, „All the Money in the World“

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de comedie/musical

Judi Dench, „Victoria & Abdul“

Helen Mirren, „The Leisure Seeker“

Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya“

Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird“

Emma Stone, „Battle of the Sexes“

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound“

Hong Chau, „Downsizing“

Allison Janney, „I, Tonya“

Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird“

Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water“

Cel mai bun actor într-un film-dramă

Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name“

Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread“

Tom Hanks, „The Post“

Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour“

Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel Esq.“

Cel mai bun actor într-un film de comedie/musical

Steve Carell, „Battle of the Sexes“

Ansel Elgort, „Baby Driver“

James Franco, „The Disaster Artist“

Hugh Jackman, „The Greatest Showman“

Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un lungmetraj

Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project“

Armie Hammer, „Call Me by Your Name“

Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water“

Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World“

Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Cel mai bun scenariu

Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor, „The Shape of Water“

Greta Gerwig, „Ladybird“

Liz Hannah şi Josh Singer, „The Post“

Martin McDonagh, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Aaron Sorkin, „Molly’s Game“

Cea mai bună animaţie „The Boss Baby“ „The Breadwinner“ „Coco“ „Ferdinand“ „Loving Vincent“ Cel mai bun film străin „A Fantastic Woman“ „First They Killed My Father“ „In the Fade“ „Loveless“ „The Square“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Carter Burwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Alexandre Desplat, „The Shape of Water“

Jonny Greenwood, „Phantom Thread“

John Williams, „The Post“

Hans Zimmer, „Dunkirk“

Cel mai bun cântec

„Home“ („Ferdinand“)

„Mighty River“ („Mudbound“)

„Remember Me“ („Coco“)

„The Star“ („The Star“)

„This is Me“ („The Greatest Showman“)

TELEVIZIUNE:

Cel mai bun serial-dramă „The Crown“ (Netflix) „Game of Thrones“ (HBO) „The Handmaid’s Tale“ (Hulu) „Stranger Things“ (Netflix) „This Is Us“ (NBC)

Cel mai bun serial de comedie/musical

„black-ish“ (ABC)

„The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ (Amazon)

„Master of None“ (Netflix)

„Smilf“ (Showtime)

„Will & Grace“ (NBC)

Cel mai bun film de televiziune/ miniserie

„Big Little Lies“ (HBO)

„Fargo“ (FX)

„Feud: Bette and Joan“ (FX)

„The Sinner“ (USA Network)

„Top of the Lake: China Girl“ (SundanceTV)

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de televiziune - dramă

Caitriona Balfe, „Outlander“

Claire Foy, „The Crown“

Maggie Gyllenhaal, „The Deuce“

Katherine Langford, „13 Reasons Why“

Elisabeth Moss, „The Handmaid’s Tale“

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie/ musical

Pamela Adlon, „Better Things“

Alison Brie, „Glow“

Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“

Issa Rae, „Insecure“

Frankie Shaw, „Smilf“

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de televiziune/ miniserie

Jessica Biel, „The Sinner“

Nicole Kidman, „Big Little Lies“

Jessica Lange, „Feud: Bette and Joan“

Susan Sarandon, „Feud: Bette and Joan“

Reese Witherspoon, „Big Little Lies“

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar într-un film de televiziune/ miniserie

Laura Dern, „Big Little Lies“

Ann Dowd, „The Handmaid’s Tale“

Chrissy Metz, „This Is Us“

Michelle Pfeiffer, „The Wizard of Lies“

Shailene Woodley, „Big Little Lies“

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial - dramă

Jason Bateman, „Ozark“

Sterling K. Brown, „This Is Us“

Freddie Highmore, „The Good Doctor“

Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul“

Liev Schreiber, „Ray Donovan“

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie/ musical

Anthony Anderson, „black-ish“

Aziz Ansari, „Master of None“

Kevin Bacon, „I Love Dick“

William H. Macy, „Shameless“

Eric McCormack, „Will & Grace“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-o miniserie/ film de televiziune

Robert De Niro, „The Wizard of Lies“

Jude Law, „The Young Pope“

Kyle MacLachlan, „Twin Peaks“

Ewan McGregor, „Fargo“

Geoffrey Rush, „Genius“

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un film de televiziune/miniserie

David Harbour, „Stranger Things“

Alfred Molina, „Feud: Bette and Joan“

Christian Slater, „Mr. Robot“

Alexander Skarsgard, „Big Little Lies“

David Thewlis, „Fargo“