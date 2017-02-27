Câştigătorii Oscar 2017. Warren Beatty a anunţat greşit câştigătorul celei mai importante categorii - Cel mai bun film - stabilind astfel cel mai stânjenitor moment al evenimentului. Casey Affleck a câştigat Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun actor în rol principal datorită interpretării din drama „Manchester by the Sea“, în timp ce Emma Stone a fost desemnată Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal pentru interpretarea din musicalul „La La Land“.
Câştigători Oscar 2017: Lista completă
Cel mai bun film
„Moonlight“
„Arrival“
„Hacksaw Ridge“
„Hidden Figures“
„Fences“
„Hell or High Water“
„Lion“
„Manchester by the Sea“
„La La Land“
Cel mai bun regizor
Damien Chazelle – „La La Land“
Mel Gibson – „Hacksaw Ridge“
Barry Jenkins – „Moonlight“
Kenneth Lonergan – „Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – „Arrival“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal
Emma Stone – „La La Land“
Isabelle Huppert – „Elle“
Ruth Negga – „Loving“
Natalie Portman – „Jackie“
Meryl Streep – „Florence Foster Jenkins“
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Casey Affleck – „Manchester by the Sea“
Andrew Garfield, – „Hacksaw Ridge“
Viggo Mortensen – „Captain Fantastic“
Denzel Washington – „Fences“
Ryan Gosling – „La La Land“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Viola Davis – „Fences“
Naomie Harris – „Moonlight“
Nicole Kidman – „Lion“
Octavia Spencer – „Hidden Figures“
Michelle Williams – „Manchester by the Sea“
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
Mahershala Ali – „Moonlight“
Jeff Bridges – „Hell Or High Water“
Lucas Hedges – „Manchester By The Sea“
Dev Patel – „Lion“
Michael Shannon – „Nocturnal Animals“
Cel mai bun scenariu original
„Manchester by the Sea“ – Kenneth Lonergan
„La La Land“ – Damien Chazelle
„Hell or High Water“ – Taylor Sheridan
„20th Century Women“ – Mike Mills
„The Lobster“ – Efthymis Filippou şi Yorgos Lanthimos
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
„Moonlight“
„Arrival“
„Fences“
„Hidden Figures“
„Lion“
Cea mai bună imagine
„La La Land“
„Arrival“
„Lion“
„Moonlight“
„Silence“
Cel mai bun film străin
„The Salesman“(Iran)
„Toni Erdmann“ (Germania-România)
„A Man Called Ove“ (Suedia)
„Land of Mine“ (Danemarca)
„Tanna“ (Australia)
Cel mai bun documentar
„O.J.: Made in America“
„Fire at Sea“
„I Am Not Your Negro“
„Life Animated“
„13“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
„The White Helmets“
„Extermis“
„4.1 miles“
„Joe’s Violins“
„Watani: My Homeland“
Cel mai bun film de animaţie:
„Zootopia“
„Kubo and the Two Strings“
„Moana“
„My Life as a Zucchini“
„The Red Turtle“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
„Piper“
„Blind Vashya“
„Borrowed Time“
„Pear Cider and Cigareets“
„Pearl“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
„Sing“
„Ennemis Interieurs“
„La Femme et le TGV“
„Silent Nights“
„Timecode“
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
The Jungle Book
ogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
„La La Land“
„Moonlight“
„Arrival“
„Lion“
„Hidden Figures“
Cel mai bun cântec
„Can't Stop the Feeling“ – „Trolls“
„Audition (The Fools Who Dream)“ – „La La Land“
„The Empty Chair“ – „Jim“
„How Far I’ll Go“ – „Moana“
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
„Arrival“
„Deepwater Horizon“
„Hacksaw Ridge“
„La La Land“
„Sully“
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
„Hacksaw Ridge“
„Arrival“
„La La Land“
„Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“
„13 Hours“
Cel mai bun montaj video
„Hacksaw Ridge“
„Arrival“
„Hell or High Water“
„La La Land“
„Moonlight“
Cel mai bun machiaj şi coafură
„Suicide Squad“
„A Man Called Ove“
„Star Trek Beyond“
Cea mai bună scenografie
„Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“
„La La Land“ (Mary Zophres)
„Jackie“ (Madeline Fontaine)
„Florence Foster Jenkins“ (Consolata Boyle)
„Allied“ (Joanna Johnston)
Cel mai bun design de producţie
„La La Land“