Câştigători Oscar 2017: Lista completă

Cel mai bun film

„Moonlight“



„Arrival“

„Hacksaw Ridge“

„Hidden Figures“

„Fences“

„Hell or High Water“

„Lion“

„Manchester by the Sea“

„La La Land“





Cel mai bun regizor

Damien Chazelle – „La La Land“

Mel Gibson – „Hacksaw Ridge“

Barry Jenkins – „Moonlight“

Kenneth Lonergan – „Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – „Arrival“

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal

Emma Stone – „La La Land“



Isabelle Huppert – „Elle“

Ruth Negga – „Loving“

Natalie Portman – „Jackie“

Meryl Streep – „Florence Foster Jenkins“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Casey Affleck – „Manchester by the Sea“

Andrew Garfield, – „Hacksaw Ridge“

Viggo Mortensen – „Captain Fantastic“

Denzel Washington – „Fences“

Ryan Gosling – „La La Land“

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Viola Davis – „Fences“

Naomie Harris – „Moonlight“

Nicole Kidman – „Lion“

Octavia Spencer – „Hidden Figures“

Michelle Williams – „Manchester by the Sea“

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Mahershala Ali – „Moonlight“

Jeff Bridges – „Hell Or High Water“

Lucas Hedges – „Manchester By The Sea“

Dev Patel – „Lion“

Michael Shannon – „Nocturnal Animals“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Manchester by the Sea“ – Kenneth Lonergan



„La La Land“ – Damien Chazelle

„Hell or High Water“ – Taylor Sheridan

„20th Century Women“ – Mike Mills

„The Lobster“ – Efthymis Filippou şi Yorgos Lanthimos

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Moonlight“



„Arrival“

„Fences“

„Hidden Figures“

„Lion“





Cea mai bună imagine

„La La Land“



„Arrival“

„Lion“

„Moonlight“

„Silence“

Cel mai bun film străin

„The Salesman“(Iran)

„Toni Erdmann“ (Germania-România)

„A Man Called Ove“ (Suedia)

„Land of Mine“ (Danemarca)

„Tanna“ (Australia)

Cel mai bun documentar

„O.J.: Made in America“



„Fire at Sea“

„I Am Not Your Negro“

„Life Animated“

„13“





Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The White Helmets“



„Extermis“

„4.1 miles“

„Joe’s Violins“

„Watani: My Homeland“





Cel mai bun film de animaţie:

„Zootopia“



„Kubo and the Two Strings“

„Moana“

„My Life as a Zucchini“

„The Red Turtle“





Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

„Piper“



„Blind Vashya“

„Borrowed Time“

„Pear Cider and Cigareets“

„Pearl“





Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

„Sing“



„Ennemis Interieurs“

„La Femme et le TGV“

„Silent Nights“

„Timecode“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

The Jungle Book



ogue One: A Star Wars Story

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„La La Land“

„Moonlight“

„Arrival“

„Lion“

„Hidden Figures“

Cel mai bun cântec





„Can't Stop the Feeling“ – „Trolls“

„Audition (The Fools Who Dream)“ – „La La Land“

„The Empty Chair“ – „Jim“

„How Far I’ll Go“ – „Moana“

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

„Arrival“

„Deepwater Horizon“

„Hacksaw Ridge“

„La La Land“

„Sully“

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

„Hacksaw Ridge“



„Arrival“

„La La Land“

„Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“

„13 Hours“

Cel mai bun montaj video

„Hacksaw Ridge“



„Arrival“

„Hell or High Water“

„La La Land“

„Moonlight“





Cel mai bun machiaj şi coafură

„Suicide Squad“



„A Man Called Ove“

„Star Trek Beyond“





Cea mai bună scenografie

„Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“



„La La Land“ (Mary Zophres)

„Jackie“ (Madeline Fontaine)

„Florence Foster Jenkins“ (Consolata Boyle)

„Allied“ (Joanna Johnston)





Cel mai bun design de producţie

„La La Land“