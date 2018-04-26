Kanye West şi-a declarat dragostea pentru „fratele“ Donald Trump: cum i-a răspuns preşedintele american şi ce părere are soţia sa, Kim Kardashian

Rapperul american Kanye West i-a adus miercuri un omagiu lui Donald Trump, numindu-l „fratele său“, un mesaj care i-a adus mulţumiri din partea preşedintelui american, relatează AFP.
You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 aprilie 2018
Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 aprilie 2018
my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 aprilie 2018
Cum a reacţionat Kim Kardashian, soţia rapperului
Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 aprilie 2018
He never said he agrees with his politics
my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 aprilie 2018