Kanye West şi-a declarat dragostea pentru „fratele“ Donald Trump: cum i-a răspuns preşedintele american şi ce părere are soţia sa, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West este căsătorit cu Kim Kardashian, alături de care are trei copii FOTO Getty Images

Rapperul american Kanye West i-a adus miercuri un omagiu lui Donald Trump, numindu-l „fratele său“, un mesaj care i-a adus mulţumiri din partea preşedintelui american, relatează AFP.

„Nu trebuie să fiţi de acord cu Trump, dar nimeni nu mă poate împiedica să-l iubesc“, a scris pe Twitter rapperul, potrivit News.ro. „Suntem doi dragoni de energie. Este fratele meu. Iubesc pe toată lumea. Nu sunt de acord cu orice face fiecare. Avem dreptul la a gândi independent“. 
 
„Mulţumesc, Kanye, eşti foarte cool“, i-a răspuns preşedintele Statelor Unite pe contul său de Twitter. 
 
Artistul cu 21 de premii Grammy şi-a exprimat deja public simpatia şi susţinerea pentru Donald Trump, în special în timpul unui concert susţinut după scrutinul din 2016, precizând însă că nu a votat. 
 
Câteva săptămâni mai târziu, cântăreţul a apărut alături de preşedintele ales la intrarea în Trump Tower din New York, după ce a avut o discuţie cu acesta. 

Miercuri, Kanye West şi-a publicat o fotografie purtând o şapcă semnată „Make America Great Again“ (sloganul preşedintelui din campania electorală). Într-un alt mesaj, West a publicat o imagine arătând şapca semnată de Donald Trump. 
 
Artistul a făcut referire într-un mesaj şi la o nouă candidatură a lui Trump pentru 2024, publicând o fotografie a sa cu mesajul „Keep America Great“.  
 

Cum a reacţionat Kim Kardashian, soţia rapperului

Soţia rapperului, vedeta de reality tv Kim Kardashian West, a spus că părerile ei diferă de cele ale soţului şi că mesajul lui West nu înseamnă că acesta este de acord cu toate deciziile politice ale lui Trump.
 
West şi-a spus ″părerea LUI″, a precizat Kardashian West pe Twitter. ″⁣Nu a spus niciodată că este de acord cu politicile lui Trump″.
 
La cererea soţiei, rapperul a revenit cu precizări: ″Soţia mea tocmai m-a sunat şi vrea să clarific pentru toată lumea. Nu sunt de acord cu tot ce face Trump. Nu sunt 100% de acord decât cu ceea ce fac eu″, a scris cântăreţul pe Twitter.
 
 
Kanye West a reînceput să publice mesaje pe reţeaua de socializare, după ce a pierdut 10 milioane de fani în raport cu luna mai a anului 2017 când avea încă 27 de milioane de persoane care-i urmăreau postările. 
 
Kanye West, născut pe 8 iunie 1977, este rapper şi producător muzical, devenit cunoscut la începutul anilor 2000. Artistul a lansat opt albume de studio - dintre care unul în colaborare cu Jay Z -, care s-au vândut în peste 32 milioane de copii şi au generat peste 100 milioane de descărcări digitale. Kanye West a câştigat 21 de premii Grammy.
