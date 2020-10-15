Post Malone, marele câştigător Billboard Music Awards. Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Gala Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), care a celebrat miercuri seară cele mai bune melodii de anul trecut, a avut loc într-o sală fără prea multă lume, după ce evenimentul, care ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în mai, a fost amânat din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. Kelly Clarkson a fost gazda show-ului de la Los Angeles, potrivit Variety.
Billie Eilish a fost premiată Top Female Artist, Lizzo, care a oferit un discurs puternic (purtând o rochie pe care a fost imprimatul cuvântul "Vot"), a avut cele mai bune vânzări, Luke Combs a fost recunoscut cel mai bun artist country, Lil Nas X a fost premiat pentru cântecul din top Hot 100 iar Post Malone, câştigătorul serii cu nouă trofee, inclusiv pentru "cel mai bun artist" şi "cel mai bun album rap" pentru "Hollywood’s Bleeding", a şi cântat dintr-un loc secret din Los Angeles.
Palmaresul galei:
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Chart Achievement: Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/ Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: Pink
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”
Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”
