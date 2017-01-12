Fiica lui Michael Jackson, despre distribuirea lui Joseph Fiennes în rolul tatălui ei: „Mă simt incredibil de jignită. Mă face să vreau să vomit“ VIDEO

Fanii Regelui Pop, decedat în 2009, s-au declarat şocaţi după ce au văzut trailerul serialului de satiră „Urban Myths“, produs de postul de televiziune Sky Arts, lansat marţi. În trailer, Michael Jackson (interpretat de Joseph Fiennes), Elizabeth Taylor (interpretată de Stockard Channing) şi Marlon Brando (interpretat de Brandon Cox) sunt prezentaţi în interiorul unui automobil, în timp ce părăsesc în mare grabă oraşul New York, după atacurile teroriste din 11 septembrie 2001.

@ParisJackson Thoughts on this portrayal of Michael? So many fans r sickened by it. Able to hit this original tweet up with a RT? J. https://t.co/mt2BNjdlo8

„Mă simt incredibil de jignită şi sunt sigură că foarte mulţi oameni simt la fel. Sincer, m-a făcut să îmi doresc să vomit“, a spus Paris Jackson după ce a vizionat trailerul.

„Mă înfurie să văd cât de evident de intenţionat a fost pentru producători, care şi-au dorit ca acest show să fie insultător, nu doar faţă de tatăl meu, ci şi pentru naşa mea de botez, Elizabeth Taylor. Ce s-a întâmplat cu respectul? Ei au muncit până la extenuare ani de-a rândul pentru a lăsa în urmă asemenea moşteniri profunde şi remarcabile. O portretizare ruşinoasă“, a mai scris Paris Jackson pe Twitter.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 11 ianuarie 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 11 ianuarie 2017