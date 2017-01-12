adevarul.ro Entertainment

Fiica lui Michael Jackson, despre distribuirea lui Joseph Fiennes în rolul tatălui ei: „Mă simt incredibil de jignită. Mă face să vreau să vomit“ VIDEO

Fiica lui Michael Jackson, despre distribuirea lui Joseph Fiennes în rolul tatălui ei: „Mă simt incredibil de jignită. Mă face să vreau să vomit“ VIDEO

Actorul britanic Joseph Fiennes, în rolul lui Michael Jackson şi Stockard Channing în interpretarea lui Elizabeth Taylor din serialul de satiră „Urban Myths“ FOTO The Guardian

Paris Jackson a criticat în termeni duri distribuirea actorului britanic Joseph Fiennes în rolul lui Michael Jackson, într-un serial TV de satiră şi a spus că se simte „incredibil de jignită“ de acea „portretizare ruşinoasă“. Trailer-ul serialului a stârnit controverse şi în rândul fanilor, care vor să boicoteze producţia.

Fanii Regelui Pop, decedat în 2009, s-au declarat şocaţi după ce au văzut trailerul serialului de satiră „Urban Myths“, produs de postul de televiziune Sky Arts, lansat marţi. În trailer, Michael Jackson (interpretat de Joseph Fiennes), Elizabeth Taylor (interpretată de Stockard Channing) şi Marlon Brando (interpretat de Brandon Cox) sunt prezentaţi în interiorul unui automobil, în timp ce părăsesc în mare grabă oraşul New York, după atacurile teroriste din 11 septembrie 2001.
 
Deşi producţia nu a fost încă lansată oficial, a reuşit să genereze deja o polemică aprinsă pe reţelele sociale. Fanii cântăreţului Michael Jackson au protestat vehement faţă de folosirea actorului caucazian, Joseph Fiennes (fratele mult mai cunoscutului actor Ralph Fiennes), pentru întruchiparea pe micul ecran a idolului lor, cu atât mai mult cu cât în acest serial de satiră, în care abundă umorul tipic britanic, Joseph Fiennes joacă în aşa fel încât îl face pe regretatul megastar american să pară o persoană „paranoică“ şi „de la ţară“.
 

 
Pagina de Twitter „The MJ Cast“, care postează pe flux noutăţi despre cântăreţ şi familia sa, i-a invitat pe fanii lui Michael Jackson să boicoteze serialul de satiră, iar pe Paris Jackson au invitat-o să îşi spună părerea despre acea producţie de televiziune, arată Huffington Post.
 


Paris Jackson: „M-a făcut să-mi doresc să vomit“

„Mă simt incredibil de jignită şi sunt sigură că foarte mulţi oameni simt la fel. Sincer, m-a făcut să îmi doresc să vomit“, a spus Paris Jackson după ce a vizionat trailerul.
 
„Mă înfurie să văd cât de evident de intenţionat a fost pentru producători, care şi-au dorit ca acest show să fie insultător, nu doar faţă de tatăl meu, ci şi pentru naşa mea de botez, Elizabeth Taylor. Ce s-a întâmplat cu respectul? Ei au muncit până la extenuare ani de-a rândul pentru a lăsa în urmă asemenea moşteniri profunde şi remarcabile. O portretizare ruşinoasă“, a mai scris Paris Jackson pe Twitter. 

 

 

Fanii înfuriaţi au fost „chemaţi la arme“


Cum se apără regizorul serialului

Ben Palmer, regizorul seriei „Urban Myths“, a motivat decizia de a-l distribui pe Joseph Fiennes în rolul lui Michael Jackson, spunând că s-a bazat pe interpretare mai degrabă decât pe asemănarea fizică, arată The Guardian.
 
„Noi chiar am căutat o interpretare care să redea spiritul artistului şi chiar credem că Joe Fiennes a reuşit să facă asta. El a oferit o interpretare foarte dulce, nuanţată, în ton cu personajul“, a declarat regizorul, îndemnându-i pe fani să nu tragă concluzii pripite înainte să urmărească episodul respectiv, care este unul „cu adevărat adorabil“.
 

Bob Dylan, Muhammad Ali şi Adolf Hitler, printre personalităţile ironizate în „Urban Myths“

În ianuarie 2016, Joseph Fiennes, un actor britanic caucazian, a fost distribuit în rolul cântăreţului Michael Jackson într-un serial britanic de ficţiune şi de satiră, intitulat „Urban Myths“, ce va avea premiera pe postul de televiziune Sky Arts pe 19 ianuarie.
 
Serialul de satiră „Urban Myths“, compus din mai multe scenete scurte şi amuzante, nu se limitează însă doar la acel trio burlesc, ci „readuce“ pe micul ecran mai multe legende, precum Bob Dylan, Samuel Beckett, Muhammad Ali şi Cary Grant.
 
Nu lipseşte nici figura lui Adolf Hitler, interpretat de Iwan Rheon, cunoscut pentru rolul maleficului Ramsay Bolton din serialul „Urzeala tronurilor/ Game of Thrones“. Dictatorul nazist, un pictor mediocru în tinereţe, este mereu flancat de bunul lui prieten, jucat de Rupert Grint - cunoscut pentru rolul Ron Weasley din franciza „Harry Potter“ -, căruia încearcă să îi facă portretul.
 
 
citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Antonia recunoaște ADULTERUL! Alex Velea a dat-o în judecată!
libertatea.ro
Singurul supraviețuitor al unei crime multiple s-a întors la locul fap...
gsp.ro
Am fi putut juca "sfert" cu nemții la CM 2014! L'Equipe a simulat Mond...
gsp.ro
54 de milioane cu aripi » Witsel a acceptat salariul colosal de la Tia...
clickpoftabuna.ro
Îți este poftă de turtele bunicii? Iată cum se fac! VIDEO
okmagazine.ro
Cele mai urâte posterioare de la Hollywood!