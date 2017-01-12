Fiica lui Michael Jackson, despre distribuirea lui Joseph Fiennes în rolul tatălui ei: „Mă simt incredibil de jignită. Mă face să vreau să vomit“ VIDEO

Paris Jackson a criticat în termeni duri distribuirea actorului britanic Joseph Fiennes în rolul lui Michael Jackson, într-un serial TV de satiră şi a spus că se simte „incredibil de jignită“ de acea „portretizare ruşinoasă“. Trailer-ul serialului a stârnit controverse şi în rândul fanilor, care vor să boicoteze producţia.
Paris Jackson: „M-a făcut să-mi doresc să vomit“
Fanii înfuriaţi au fost „chemaţi la arme“
O mulţime de fani revoltaţi şi-au exprimat şi ei dezgustul faţă de portretizarea Regelui Pop de către Joseph Fiennes, majoritatea punând accentul pe distribuirea unui actor alb în rolul artistului de culoare neagră la origini. Aceştia au pornit şi o campanie de boicotarea a serialului în online.
„Este o adevărată jignire să distribui un bărbat alb în rolul lui Michael Jackson. Este dezgustător şi rasist şi îmi vine greu să cred că cineva nu crede la fel.“„Este atât de dezgustător, de lipsit de respect... Ruşine să le fie! Sunt nişte legende şi merită respect.“
„De ce l-au făcut pe Michael să semene cu Voldemort?“
„Nu-mi pasă cât de alb a devenit Michael Jackson. El a fost negru şi a spus chiar el că nu şi-ar dori ca un caucazian să-l joace în vreun film. Lipsă de respect.“
