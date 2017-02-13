Lista cu câştigătorii premiilor BAFTA 2017: La La Land a primit cinci premii, printre care şi distincţia pentru cel mai bun film

Musical-ul regizat de Damien Chazelle a primit duminică seara premiile Academiei Britanice de Film pentru cel mai bun film, cea mai bună regie, cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal, cea mai bună muzică originală şi cea mai bună imagine.
Lungmetrajul cu participare românească „Son of Saul” a reuşit să câştige premiul pentru cel mai bun film străin.
Cel mai bun film: „La La Land"
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Emma Stone („La La Land")
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Casey Affleck („Manchester by the Sea")
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Dev Patel („Lion")
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Viola Davis („Fences")
Cel mai bun regizor: Damien Chazelle
Cel mai bun film britanic: „I, Daniel Blake”
Cel mai bun debut al unui scenarist, regizor sau producător britanic: „Under the Shadow" (Babak Anvari — scenarist/regizor, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh — producători)
Cel mai bun film străin: „Son of Saul" (Laszlo Nemes)
Cel mai bun film documentar: „13th" (Ava Duvernay)
Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „Kubo and the Two Strings"
Cel mai bun scenariu original: Kenneth Lonergan („Manchester by the Sea")
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Luke Davies („Lion")
Cea mai bună muzică originală: Justin Hurwitz („La La Land")
Cea mai bună imagine: Linus Sandgren („La La Land")
Cel mai bun montaj: John Gilbert („Hacksaw Ridge")
Cel mai bun decor: „Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Cele mai bune costume: Madeline Fontaine („Jackie")
Cel mai bun machiaj şi coafuri: „Florence Foster Jenkins"
Cel mai bun sunet: „Arrival"
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Jungle Book"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj birtanic de animaţie: „A Love Story"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic: „Home"
EE Rising Star: Tom Holland