Lista cu câştigătorii premiilor BAFTA 2017: La La Land a primit cinci premii, printre care şi distincţia pentru cel mai bun film

Lungmetrajul cu participare românească „Son of Saul” a reuşit să câştige premiul pentru cel mai bun film străin.

Cel mai bun film: „La La Land"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Emma Stone („La La Land")

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Casey Affleck („Manchester by the Sea")

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Dev Patel („Lion")

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Viola Davis („Fences")

Cel mai bun regizor: Damien Chazelle

Cel mai bun film britanic: „I, Daniel Blake”

Cel mai bun debut al unui scenarist, regizor sau producător britanic: „Under the Shadow" (Babak Anvari — scenarist/regizor, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh — producători)

Cel mai bun film străin: „Son of Saul" (Laszlo Nemes)

Cel mai bun film documentar: „13th" (Ava Duvernay)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „Kubo and the Two Strings"

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Kenneth Lonergan („Manchester by the Sea")

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Luke Davies („Lion")

Cea mai bună muzică originală: Justin Hurwitz („La La Land")

Cea mai bună imagine: Linus Sandgren („La La Land")

Cel mai bun montaj: John Gilbert („Hacksaw Ridge")

Cel mai bun decor: „Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Cele mai bune costume: Madeline Fontaine („Jackie")

Cel mai bun machiaj şi coafuri: „Florence Foster Jenkins"

Cel mai bun sunet: „Arrival"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Jungle Book"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj birtanic de animaţie: „A Love Story"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic: „Home"

EE Rising Star: Tom Holland