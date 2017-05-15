O cercetătoare în domeniul nuclear este Miss SUA 2017: tânăra a fost criticată pentru afirmaţiile „conservatoare“ FOTO

Kara McCullough, reprezentanta districtului american Columbia, este noua Miss SUA, învingând celelalte 50 de concurente. Podiumul a fost completat de Chhavi Verg, originară din New Jersey, şi de Meredith Gould, din Minnesota, potrivit revistei People.

Pentru al doilea an consecutiv o concurentă din capitala americană câştigă concursul de frumuseţe organizat în Los Angeles şi primeşte şansa de a reprezenta America la Miss Universe.

„Sunt extrem de recunoscătoare pentru această şansă. Nu-mi doresc decât să încurajez cât mai multe femei să-şi descopere adevăratele pasiuni în orice domeniu posibil şi să înţeleagă că nimic nu este imposibil de realizat atâta timp cât munciţi din greu“, a declarat Miss SUA 2017.





Kara McCullough are o diplomă universitară în chimie şi lucrează pentru agenţia guvernamentală Nuclear Regulatory Commission, fiind cercetător în domeniul radiochimiei.

Tânăra a reuşit să cucerească titlul de Miss SUA 2017 în ciuda criticilor primite după ce, în timpul competiţiei, a oferit o serie de răspunsuri considerate conservatoare, afirmând că nu este o feministă şi susţinând că oamenii trebuie să muncească pentru a putea beneficia de asigurare medicală.

„Cu siguranţă este un privilegiu“, a răspuns Kara McCullough când a fost întrebată dacă accesul la asigurarea de sănătate este un drept, aşa cum susţin liberalii precum senatorul Bernie Sanders, sau un privilegiu, aşa cum consideră conservatorii.

„În calitate de angajat guvernamental, mi se acordă îngrijiri medicale şi îmi dau seama că o persoană trebuie să aibă un loc de muncă pentru a avea parte de o asigurare medicală“, a adăugat tânăra, precizând că ar trebui create mai multe locuri de muncă astfel încât cât mai mulţi cetăţeni să aibă acces la asigurarea medicală.

Miss DC was my fav but... not after that answer. Everyone has a right to healthcare. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/lM9V90B4Lh — Charlsley✿ (@CharlsleyCarey) May 15, 2017

DC just lost my vote. Healthcare shouldn't be a privilege for only people with jobs.#MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QMlAR24EiC — mollie (@mollie64438390) May 15, 2017

Dang I wanted Miss D.C to win but I'm sorry affordable health care is not a privilege. Health care should be a human right! #MissUSA — Kandacy Adams (@_KandKand) May 15, 2017

Kara McCullough a fost criticată şi pentru faptul că a spus că nu se consideră o feministă, preferând termenul de „egalitaristă“. „Nu vreau să mă numesc feministă. Noi, femeile, suntem la fel de egale cu bărbaţii, în special în privinţa locurilor de muncă“, a mai declarat Miss SUA 2017.

Huge fan of #MissUSA being a black woman and a scientist and advocate for science education, but dang she could use a class on social issues — Keely Cunningham (@KEE_LYme_pie) May 15, 2017

It's incredibly sad that in 2017, a woman is striving to occupy a position of influence w/ no understanding of what feminism is. #MissUSA — courtney (@seecourttweet) May 15, 2017

...so DC has no idea what feminism means. #MissUSA — rap god baechu (@sciattas) May 15, 2017

Răspunsurile ei au generat un val de critici pe reţelele de socializare, în special pe Twitter, însă a fost şi lăudată pentru curajul de a spune ceea ce gândeşte.

The crown has been passed from an army captain to a scientist. Now that's what I call feminism. Congratulations D.C. #MissUSA — Lauren McCarthy (@Laur__Shelby) May 15, 2017

Proud of Miss DC for not giving the answer the majority wanted but for sticking to her beliefs and giving a great answer instead. #MissUSA — Holly J. (@HollyyHope) May 15, 2017