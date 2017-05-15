O cercetătoare în domeniul nuclear este Miss SUA 2017: tânăra a fost criticată pentru afirmaţiile „conservatoare“ FOTO

Kara McCullough, în vârstă de 25 de ani, a fost desemnată Miss SUA 2017. Tânăra lucrează pentru Nuclear Regulatory Commission şi a ieşit învingătoare reprezentând districtul Columbia, în ciuda numeroaselor critici primite după o serie de afirmaţii controversate.
Miss DC was my fav but... not after that answer. Everyone has a right to healthcare. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/lM9V90B4Lh— Charlsley✿ (@CharlsleyCarey) May 15, 2017
DC just lost my vote. Healthcare shouldn't be a privilege for only people with jobs.#MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QMlAR24EiC— mollie (@mollie64438390) May 15, 2017
Dang I wanted Miss D.C to win but I'm sorry affordable health care is not a privilege. Health care should be a human right! #MissUSA— Kandacy Adams (@_KandKand) May 15, 2017
Huge fan of #MissUSA being a black woman and a scientist and advocate for science education, but dang she could use a class on social issues— Keely Cunningham (@KEE_LYme_pie) May 15, 2017
It's incredibly sad that in 2017, a woman is striving to occupy a position of influence w/ no understanding of what feminism is. #MissUSA— courtney (@seecourttweet) May 15, 2017
...so DC has no idea what feminism means. #MissUSA— rap god baechu (@sciattas) May 15, 2017
The crown has been passed from an army captain to a scientist. Now that's what I call feminism. Congratulations D.C. #MissUSA— Lauren McCarthy (@Laur__Shelby) May 15, 2017
Proud of Miss DC for not giving the answer the majority wanted but for sticking to her beliefs and giving a great answer instead. #MissUSA— Holly J. (@HollyyHope) May 15, 2017
Love a girl who isn't afraid to speak her opinion. Even if it isn't the "popular" answer. #MissUSA #districtofcolumbia— autumn (@fallismyname) May 15, 2017