O cercetătoare în domeniul nuclear este Miss SUA 2017: tânăra a fost criticată pentru afirmaţiile „conservatoare“ FOTO

Miss SUA 2017 a fost criticată după ce a declarat că nu se consideră feministă şi a susţinut că oamenii ar trebui să muncească pentru a avea dreptul la asigurare medicală FOTO Getty Images

Kara McCullough, în vârstă de 25 de ani, a fost desemnată Miss SUA 2017. Tânăra lucrează pentru Nuclear Regulatory Commission şi a ieşit învingătoare reprezentând districtul Columbia, în ciuda numeroaselor critici primite după o serie de afirmaţii controversate.

Kara McCullough, reprezentanta districtului american Columbia, este noua Miss SUA, învingând celelalte 50 de concurente. Podiumul a fost completat de Chhavi Verg, originară din New Jersey, şi de Meredith Gould, din Minnesota, potrivit revistei People. 
 
Pentru al doilea an consecutiv o concurentă din capitala americană câştigă concursul de frumuseţe organizat în Los Angeles şi primeşte şansa de a reprezenta America la Miss Universe. 
 
„Sunt extrem de recunoscătoare pentru această şansă. Nu-mi doresc decât să încurajez cât mai multe femei să-şi descopere adevăratele pasiuni în orice domeniu posibil şi să înţeleagă că nimic nu este imposibil de realizat atâta timp cât munciţi din greu“, a declarat Miss SUA 2017. 

 
Kara McCullough are o diplomă universitară în chimie şi lucrează pentru agenţia guvernamentală Nuclear Regulatory Commission, fiind cercetător în domeniul radiochimiei. 
 
 
Tânăra a reuşit să cucerească titlul de Miss SUA 2017 în ciuda criticilor primite după ce, în timpul competiţiei, a oferit o serie de răspunsuri considerate conservatoare, afirmând că nu este o feministă şi susţinând că oamenii trebuie să muncească pentru a putea beneficia de asigurare medicală. 
 
 
 
„Cu siguranţă este un privilegiu“, a răspuns Kara McCullough când a fost întrebată dacă accesul la asigurarea de sănătate este un drept, aşa cum susţin liberalii precum senatorul Bernie Sanders, sau un privilegiu, aşa cum consideră conservatorii. 
 
„În calitate de angajat guvernamental, mi se acordă îngrijiri medicale şi îmi dau seama că o persoană trebuie să aibă un loc de muncă pentru a avea parte de o asigurare medicală“, a adăugat tânăra, precizând că ar trebui create mai multe locuri de muncă astfel încât cât mai mulţi cetăţeni să aibă acces la asigurarea medicală. 
Kara McCullough a fost criticată şi pentru faptul că a spus că nu se consideră o feministă, preferând termenul de „egalitaristă“. „Nu vreau să mă numesc feministă. Noi, femeile, suntem la fel de egale cu bărbaţii, în special în privinţa locurilor de muncă“, a mai declarat Miss SUA 2017.
Răspunsurile ei au generat un val de critici pe reţelele de socializare, în special pe Twitter, însă a fost şi lăudată pentru curajul de a spune ceea ce gândeşte. 
