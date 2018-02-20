Fergie, ţinta criticilor şi glumelor pentru interpretarea imnului SUA la NBA All Star, catalogată „cea mai proastă din istorie“: Cum a reacţionat artista VIDEO

Cântăreaţa Fergie (42 de ani) nu a făcut deloc o figură bună la NBA All Star Game, unde a fost invitată să cânte imnul Statelor Unite ale Americii, stârnind în mediul online un val de comentarii răutăcioase şi glume la adresa interpretării sale.
Iată o parte dintre reacţiile de pe Twitter:
This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) 19 februarie 2018
Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.— bob saget (@bobsaget) 19 februarie 2018
pick one fergie #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/IVxKP8ydji— Daniel José Older (@djolder) 19 februarie 2018
The American national anthem was based off a 1770s drinking song: https://t.co/e6ob27sTJS— Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) 19 februarie 2018
I’m assuming @Fergie was taking it back to its drunken roots with her performance at tonight’s #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/fFLYt38Aiv
fergie is the friend who always suggests karaoke pic.twitter.com/EJqfJkRtSU— Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) 19 februarie 2018
Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now.— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) 19 februarie 2018
I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co
Every player during the National Anthem #Fergie pic.twitter.com/KiPHuKjfub— C. Shaw (@Frankie_P32) 19 februarie 2018