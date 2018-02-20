adevarul.ro Entertainment

Fergie, ţinta criticilor şi glumelor pentru interpretarea imnului SUA la NBA All Star, catalogată „cea mai proastă din istorie“: Cum a reacţionat artista VIDEO

Fergie a vrut să vină cu o interpretată inedită a imnului naţional, dar publicul nu a apreciat orginalitatea cântăreţei FOTO Getty Images

Cântăreaţa Fergie (42 de ani) nu a făcut deloc o figură bună la NBA All Star Game, unde a fost invitată să cânte imnul Statelor Unite ale Americii, stârnind în mediul online un val de comentarii răutăcioase şi glume la adresa interpretării sale.

Duminică, în Staples Center din Los Angeles, s-a desfăşurat cea de-a 67-a ediţie a NBA All Star Game. Înaintea partidei de basket dintre echipa lui LeBron James şi cea a lui Stephen Curry, la care participau cele mai mari vedete din istoria NBA, Fergie a cântat „Star-Spangled Banner“. Din nefericire, cântăreaţa a optat pentru o variantă „jazzy“ a imnului Statele Unite, care să-i pună în evidenţă calităţile vocale, însă rezultatul nu a fost deloc pe placul celor prezenţi la eveniment şi al internauţilor, arată Daily Mail.
 
Gazda marelui show, Jimmy Kimmel a părut foarte deranjat de prestaţia artistei, iar unii dintre jucătorii au izbucnit în râs atunci când artista a început să cânte. Mai mult, în public a fost prezentă şi Beyonce, una dintre artistele care reuşeşte să interpreteze imnul Statelor Unite ale Americii perfect, alături de fiica şi mama ei.
 
 
Imediat după acest moment, atât internauţii, cât şi persoane publice au luat cu asalt reţelele sociale pentru a critica sau a face glume pe seama interpretării artistei. 
 
În cele din urmă, Fergie a răspuns comentariilor din ultimele ore şi a declarat pentru TMZ: „Întotdeauna m-am simţit onorată şi mândră să cânt imnul naţional, iar seara trecută am dorit să încerc ceva special pentru NBA. Îmi place să-mi asum riscuri din punct de vedere artistic, dar în mod evident această interpretare nu a avut ecoul dorit. Iubesc această ţară şi sincer, am încercat să dau tot ce e mai bun.“
 

Iată o parte dintre reacţiile de pe Twitter:

 
„Acestă deschidere All Star mă face confuză. Ce naiba se întâmplă? Îmi spune cineva?“, a scris Khloe Kardashian pe Twitter.
 
 
Comediantul Bob Saget a glumit, făcând referire la Francis Scott Key, autorul care a scris versurile în 1814: „Interpretarea lui Fergie a imnului naţional a fost iniţial scrisă de Francis Scott Out of Key“ (n.r. - out of key înseamnă „a cânta fals“).
 
 
Scriitorul Daniel Jose-Older a distribuit un GIF un mănunchi de chei, lângă care a scris: „Alege una, Fergie“.
 
 
„Imnul naţional al Americii a fost bazat pe un cântec din 1770 scris la beţie. Îmi imaginez că Fergie l-a readus la rădăcinile sale cu interpretarea ei din acestă seară“, a scris actorul Robert Wuhl.
 
 
„Fergie este acel prieten care mereu sugerează un karaoke“, a scris cineva. „Hai să fim serioşi, Fergie a cântat imnul aşa cum America o merită în acest moment, să nu uităm că îl avem preşedinte pe nimeni altul decât Donald Trump“, a mai spus o altă utilizatoare de pe Twitter.
 
 
